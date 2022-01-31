Paarden Eiland cycle lane going to waste due to ongoing safety fears, says PPA
- Cyclists have been dodging a notoriously unsafe stretch of the Paarden Eiland cycle path for several years
- The Pedal Power Association says cyclists would rather risk driving in the traffic on the off-ramp bridge over N1
- Chairman Steve Hayward says there still isn't a concrete plan on how to keep cyclists safe on the unused route
The Pedal Power Association (PPA) says the West Coast cycle path that heads into the inner city remains underutilised because of ongoing safety concerns affecting the route.
The PPA has been issuing warnings about the stretch between Paarden Eiland and Culemborg Bridge in the city centre as far back as 2016.
The dedicated cycling lane, which runs parallel to the MyCiti bus network, has become notorious for muggings and attacks on cyclists.
RELATED: 'CT's transport crisis a great opportunity to make cycling an everyday thing'
PPA chairperson Steve Hayward says there still is no concrete action plan to make the cycle path safer for all cyclists.
According to Hayward, there are some criminal elements among the homeless communities living along the path on the railway line.
He says rail operator Transnet needs to replace the fencing along the path with a more crime-proof solution.
In addition, he says the area must be patrolled by Law Enforcement officials on bicycles as well as SAPS units.
Hayward says some cyclists would rather risk driving in the traffic on the off-ramp bridge over N1 than take the route which goes along Paarden Eiland and Woodstock.
The association's proposal to have the cycle lane rerouted through the Cape Town Harbour was previously rejected.
Unfortunately, for my own safety, I will go over the bridge at Paarden Eiland. The reason for that is because right back to 2016 we have been putting out warnings to cyclists about the fact that that area is dangerous.Steve Hayward, Chairperson - Pedal Power Association
The big problem is the fence cut along that Paarden Eiland section there at Woodstock where all the homeless people are living along that railway line. That's a quick getaway into the Woodstock area as well. That's where most of the accidents happen.Steve Hayward, Chairperson - Pedal Power Association
Whether it is intentional or not, there's a lot of glass that is lying on that pathway... It's a serious problem for cyclists.Steve Hayward, Chairperson - Pedal Power Association
It's silly that they have spent so much money on that cycle path which is a fantastic idea... all it needs is to get that fence regularly patrolled or they must put something up that's more permanent so that the thieves and burglars cannot come through and attack the cyclists there.Steve Hayward, Chairperson - Pedal Power Association
Source : https://pedalpower.org.za/west-coast-cycle-path-plan-action/
