Cape Town owned 'Kommetdieding' scores another victory as Met 2022 winner
- 'People’s Champion' Kommetdieding races to victory at 2022 Cape Town Met
- The race returned to Kenilworth Racecourse at the weekend following one year hiatus due to Covid
Locally owned 'people's champion' Kommetdieding celebrated another big racing win at the Cape Town Met at Kenilworth on Saturday.
Owner Ashwin Reynolds told KFM on Monday that the victory was 'for the people of Cape Town'.
The four-year-old colt, ridden by jockey Gavin Lerena on Saturday, made history by completing a rare Durban -July Met double, a feat achieved by just five horses in the past 50 years.on
Last year, Reynolds, who hails from Grassy Park, became the first black owner to win the Durban July.
'Kom met die ding' is a Cape Town slang term meaning 'bring it on'!'
Click below to watch the winning moment
RELATED:Meet Grassy Park racehorse owner who wins Durban July with Kommetdieding
Source : supplied
