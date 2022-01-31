Courts are treating me unfairly! – Jacob Zuma
South Africa’s courts are treating former President Jacob Zuma unfairly, his lawyers claimed on Monday.
The Pietermaritzburg High Court is hearing Zuma’s latest attempt to have prosecutor Billy Downer removed from his arms deal corruption trial.
RELATED: Jacob Zuma back in court. Will his appeal be granted?
Advocate Dali Mpofu, on behalf of Zuma, raised concerns about procedures followed by the court.
"The procedure that we're talking about is the directive that came from your Lordship that after the filing of the application of the notice for leave to appeal, the State would be required, entitled to file an answering affidavit and the defence of the applicant if they so wished to file a replying affidavit,” said Mpofu.
“In my experience, I've never seen anything like that.”
Mpofu also bemoaned the fact that an “old man” is subjected to months of trials.
In 2021, Judge Piet Koen dismissed Zuma's application for Downer's recusal after the former president accused him of bias.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News KZN correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso (scroll up to listen).
… Judge Piet Koen said that Zuma’s arguments are based on conspiracy theories…Nhlanhla Mabaso, KZN correspondent - Eyewitness News
He [Mpofu] said that Zuma is being subjected to treatment that has never been given to anyone else before…Nhlanhla Mabaso, KZN correspondent - Eyewitness News
Very few people came to support him [Zuma] today… It’s a different situation than you would expect… It’s very quiet…Nhlanhla Mabaso, KZN correspondent - Eyewitness News
Source : Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News
