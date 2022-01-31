Streaming issues? Report here
'No more sideshows, JSC needs criteria for Chief Justice interview questions'

31 January 2022 2:26 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng
Mogoeng Mogoeng

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Judges Matter researcher Mbekezeli Benjamin.
  • The public interviews for the country's next chief justice will take place this week
  • Four candidates are in the running for the top post in SA's judiciary
  • They will be grilled by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) from 1 February to 4 February
  • The Judges Matter project has called on the JSC to avoid any questions that detract from the important process
FILE: Former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

With the public interviews for Chief Justice of South Africa scheduled to begin this week, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has been warned to lose the sideshows and irrelevant questions.

The JSC will interview four candidates for the position of Chief Justice over four days from 1 February to 4 February.

The four candidates who are in the running for the top job are Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) President Mandisa Maya, Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, and Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo.

The Judges Matter project says each nominee will be appointed one full day, from 9am until 4pm.

Judges Matter researcher Mbekezeli Benjamin says the JSC needs to stick to a set criteria that will help guide all interview questions over the next four days.

According to Benjamin, having a criteria will help ensure that the JSC doesn't veer off track when grilling each candidate during the interview process.

We've been saying that the JSC should have a written set of criteria that it will use not only to determine whether someone is fit to be Chief Justice but also to guide some of the questions they ask of the candidates.

Mbekezeli Benjamin, Research and Advocacy Officer - Judges Matter

One of the problems with the JSC is that it's currently a free-for-all where anyone can ask a question on any topic under the sun. Firstly, it's not fair but also it takes away the concentration and focus from such an important responsibility.

Mbekezeli Benjamin, Research and Advocacy Officer - Judges Matter

He says the criteria should outline the qualities and attributes that the future Chief Justice must possess.

Judges Matter believes that the qualities required for the role of Chief Justice include being a strong administrator, both as the head of the Constitutional Court and as the head of the judiciary.

After the interviews are completed, the JSC is expected to send a report to the President with its views and recommendations on each candidate.

Although Ramaphosa is required to consult the JSC and leaders of political parties in Parliament, the decision ultimately rests on his shoulders.

We now no longer just want an excellent judge who'll be able to deliver judgments of the highest quality, but we also need someone who is a good administrator, a good leader who's able to speak confidently for the judiciary and in promotion of the values of the Constitution and the rule of law.

Mbekezeli Benjamin, Research and Advocacy Officer - Judges Matter



