'I need to act with integrity' - Premier Winde on Fritz sexual assault claims
- Premier Winde explains that he has handed the investigation over to an independent investigator
- He says he will have no further involvement with the investigator until she has completed her report
- Winde says the complainants that have come forward asked him to protect them.
I need to act with integrity. I need to act with the detail given to me legally. I need to make sure justice at the end of the day comes out on top.Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape
He believes in upholding the Rule of Law and ensuring a free and fair process takes place.
I also believe in my own integrity and my own word.Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape
He says after unpacking the complexities of the allegations made to him over a seven-day period, he had to act swiftly and as carefully as possible.
I had to make sure it was legally sound because the worst thing I ever want is to have some form of loophole or something that gets missed, and then, of course, justice is denied.Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape
After he had procurement processes signed off on Wednesday last week Winde met with independent investigators on Thursday.
We handed over all the documentation, myself and the legal team, and then it was agreed that if government needs to give any more information it will come through our legal department and I won't have engagement with the independent investigator until she has finished with her report.Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape
I have said to her to do it as quickly as possible, 14 days if not less...I know she started immediately.Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape
What is Winde's response to accusations that his government has not been transparent and knew about the allegations since November last year, asks Mandy?
On 23 November someone sent me a message. I gave them a call. They said they have these allegations.Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape
Winde explained to the caller that as a third party making these claims rather than an alleged victim he was unable to deal with that.
My message was you need to ask the person who has raised this with you to speak to me directly.Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape
On 24 November Winde met with the third party and made this request in person for the alleged victim to meet with him.
He says he then only met with two people on 14 January who made personal claims against MEC Albert Fritz. Both did not work in the office of the MEC.
Of the six making allegations, Winde says he met three of them the following Friday 21 January.
In that meeting, I said thank you very much for being brave. I understand the trauma. You must understand that they are traumatised, they are not sure of themselves, and they said to me you can't say anything about this. They really asked me to protect them. And that is what I have been doing.Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape
He says it has taken time and currently a charge has still not been laid with the police.
We need those charges, but I have to protect the integrity of the process, and I have to protect with everything I have got the complainants that have come forward.Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape
He says it is even harder when complainants are dealing with people in positions of high office and political power.
I don't mind the criticism. I will take the criticism. I will protect the individuals.Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape
Source : https://twitter.com/alanwinde/status/1465267520068325381/photo/1
More from Local
Karpowership scores court victory but many hurdles left to overcome - analyst
Bruce Whitfield talks to energy analyst Chris Yelland (MD, EE Business Intelligence) about government's emergency power tender.Read More
SAPS to probe brutal Athlone cop and his ex-boss after expose on fatal assault
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to producer and journalist Daneel Knoetze.Read More
Parliament moves to Cape Town City Hall
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Isaacs.Read More
'No more sideshows, JSC needs criteria for Chief Justice interview questions'
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Judges Matter researcher Mbekezeli Benjamin.Read More
State Capture report, part 2: 'Focus on the New Age breakfast briefings'
Mandy Wiener interviews Tumaole Mohlaoli, a senior reporter at Newzroom Afrika.Read More
Courts are treating me unfairly! – Jacob Zuma
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News KZN correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso.Read More
Cape Town owned 'Kommetdieding' scores another victory as Met 2022 winner
The unstoppable Kommetdieding, dubbed the "People's Champion" cruised to victory at the Cape Town Met on Saturday.Read More
Lack of support from SAPS for cops suffering from PTSD says union
Lester Kiewit is joined by Lesiba Thobakgale, national spokesperson for the South African Police Union (Sapu)Read More
[WATCH] Cape Town laughs and points at Ferrari driver who runs out of petrol
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
More from Politics
Karpowership scores court victory but many hurdles left to overcome - analyst
Bruce Whitfield talks to energy analyst Chris Yelland (MD, EE Business Intelligence) about government's emergency power tender.Read More
Ex-finance minister Tito Mboweni resigns as MP to return to private sector
Tito Mboweni resigned as a member of parliament on Monday. According to the ANC, he'll join a 'prestigious' financial institution.Read More
Parliament moves to Cape Town City Hall
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Isaacs.Read More
Paarden Eiland cycle lane going to waste due to ongoing safety fears, says PPA
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to the chairperson of Pedal Power Association, Steve Hayward.Read More
SABC is moving backwards with clear political influence from ANC, says Sanef
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Sanef chairman Sibusiso Ngalwa.Read More
City of Cape Town's sewage system to get overhaul - Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis on the City of Cape Town's adjustment budget delivered last week.Read More
Jacob Zuma back in court. Will his appeal be granted?
Africa Melane speaks to Benedict Phiri, MD at IusPrudentia Special Counsel about Zuma appealing the dismissal of his special plea.Read More
SABC fires head of news - an outrageous decision says Sanef
The SABC has fired its head of news Phathiswa Magopeni, largely credited with rebuilding the image of its news services.Read More
Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure to suspend national top cop after Ipid cases
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to criminology expert Dr. Guy Lamb.Read More