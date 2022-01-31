'I need to act with integrity' - Premier Winde on Fritz sexual assault claims





Premier Winde explains that he has handed the investigation over to an independent investigator

He says he will have no further involvement with the investigator until she has completed her report

Winde says the complainants that have come forward asked him to protect them.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde at an engagement with the provincial Department of Health. Image: Twitter/@alanwinde

I need to act with integrity. I need to act with the detail given to me legally. I need to make sure justice at the end of the day comes out on top. Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

He believes in upholding the Rule of Law and ensuring a free and fair process takes place.

I also believe in my own integrity and my own word. Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

He says after unpacking the complexities of the allegations made to him over a seven-day period, he had to act swiftly and as carefully as possible.

I had to make sure it was legally sound because the worst thing I ever want is to have some form of loophole or something that gets missed, and then, of course, justice is denied. Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

After he had procurement processes signed off on Wednesday last week Winde met with independent investigators on Thursday.

We handed over all the documentation, myself and the legal team, and then it was agreed that if government needs to give any more information it will come through our legal department and I won't have engagement with the independent investigator until she has finished with her report. Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

I have said to her to do it as quickly as possible, 14 days if not less...I know she started immediately. Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

What is Winde's response to accusations that his government has not been transparent and knew about the allegations since November last year, asks Mandy?

On 23 November someone sent me a message. I gave them a call. They said they have these allegations. Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

Winde explained to the caller that as a third party making these claims rather than an alleged victim he was unable to deal with that.

My message was you need to ask the person who has raised this with you to speak to me directly. Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

On 24 November Winde met with the third party and made this request in person for the alleged victim to meet with him.

He says he then only met with two people on 14 January who made personal claims against MEC Albert Fritz. Both did not work in the office of the MEC.

Of the six making allegations, Winde says he met three of them the following Friday 21 January.

In that meeting, I said thank you very much for being brave. I understand the trauma. You must understand that they are traumatised, they are not sure of themselves, and they said to me you can't say anything about this. They really asked me to protect them. And that is what I have been doing. Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

He says it has taken time and currently a charge has still not been laid with the police.

We need those charges, but I have to protect the integrity of the process, and I have to protect with everything I have got the complainants that have come forward. Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

He says it is even harder when complainants are dealing with people in positions of high office and political power.