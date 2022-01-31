State Capture report, part 2: 'Focus on the New Age breakfast briefings'





President Cyril Ramaphosa will accept part two of the Zondo Commission’s State Capture report on Tuesday.

The Presidency make its contents public shortly after receiving it.

The Commission released part one of the report, totalling 874 pages of analysis, conclusions and recommendations early in the year.

Former SAA Chair Dudu Myeni and former Sars Commissioner Tom Moyane were singled out for wrongdoing.

The third and final part of the Commission’s findings is expected at the end of February.

The front page of the New Age newspaper on 31 January 2013. Picture: Lesego Ngobeni/EWN

Mandy Wiener interviewed Tumaole Mohlaoli, a senior reporter at Newzroom Afrika (scroll up to listen).

We were expecting to get the report today… Tumaole Mohlaoli, senior reporter - Newzroom Afrika