Parliament moves to Cape Town City Hall





National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has received the key to the Cape Town City Hall where preparations are underway for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (Sona) on 10 February.

City Hall officially becomes a Parliamentary precinct on 17 February.

It will be the first Sona in democratic South Africa history that Sona will take place outside of the regular precinct.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis (left) on 31 January 2022 handed over City Hall to Parliament's presiding officers, National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula (centre) and NCOP chair Amos Masondo (right) ahead of the president's State of the Nation Address at the venue on 10 February 2022. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/Eyewitness News

Large parts of the Parliament building are still inaccessible following the fire earlier this month.

“It is very important, very symbolic that on the eve of 11 February, we remember Madiba delivered his first speech here and for us to have come here on 10 February for the president of the Republic of South Africa to deliver his State of the Nation Address, I think it is something all South Africans should applaud,” said Mapisa-Nqakula.

“We are South Africans, and this is a South African tragedy,” said Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

“It seemed obvious to us that we would offer our facilities.”

Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Isaacs (scroll up to listen).

Today marks four weeks since a fire gutted parts of Parliament, including the National Assembly Chamber which hosts… of course, the annual State of the Nation Address… Lauren Isaacs, reporter - Eyewitness News

It was where President Nelson Mandela made his first speech as a free man with President Cyril Ramaphosa by his side… Lauren Isaacs, reporter - Eyewitness News