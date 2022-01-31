SAPS to probe brutal Athlone cop and his ex-boss after expose on fatal assault





A local cop and his former station commander are being investigated by SAPS in what could be a "test case" for police accountability

Former Athlone police Sergeant Giovanni Gabriels has been implicated in the torture and killing of 36-year-old Adam Isaacs in Feb 2020

His ex-boss is also being investigated for failing to take proper disciplinary action against Gabriels who was later transferred to Lambert’s Bay

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has launched two separate departmental investigations following the alleged torture and killing of 36-year-old Adam Isaacs.

Former Athlone police Sergeant Giovanni Gabriels is accused of being involved in Isaacs' death and his ex-boss, Athlone station commander Colonel Mark Adonis, is being probed for allegedly failing to take action against him.

Investigative journalist Daneel Knoetze first uncovered the story in December last year for the Viewfinder accountability journalism project.

He also produced a television segment on the story which aired on Carte Blanche on Sunday 30 January.

According to Knoetze, Sergeant Gabriels was on a final written warning at the time when he was linked to the fatal assault of Isaacs in February 2020.

He also had multiple findings of assault against him from the police watchdog Ipid.

Following the death of Isaacs, the officer was transferred from Athlone SAPS to Lambert’s Bay SAPS by his former boss Colonel Adonis.

Knoetze says station commanders have shown reluctance to discipline officers implicated in violent crimes.

He says SAPS management fails to discipline problem cops and enforce proper consequence management within its ranks which "creates a deeply enabling environment for repeat offenses and for patterns of escalating severity and brutality".

I'm particularly interested in the station commander being under departmental investigation for inaction or a reluctance to act in the face of these allegations and on the premise that the officer was already on a final written warning... I think it's potentially precedent-setting. It's potentially unprecedented that a station commander has been subjected to that level of scrutiny from the department and the senior management of the police service. Daneel Knoetze, Editor - Viewfinder

Ipid registered a number of recommendations for disciplinary action against this officer in recent years. Daneel Knoetze, Editor - Viewfinder

What happened directly after the incident is telling as well, there was no departmental inquiry although station commanders are mandated by the regulations to do so, and instead of being disciplined, the officer was simply transferred as we often see in cases of problem officers Daneel Knoetze, Editor - Viewfinder

He argues that the investigation into Colonel Adonis could be "precedent-setting" when it comes to the conduct of station commanders who protect problem cops.

Knoetze has been investigating police brutality for several years for Viewfinder. He says Ipid stats show a high number of police brutality allegations and a major lack of accountability for errant officers.

There is systemic weakness in how consequence management is premised and effected in the police service. Daneel Knoetze, Editor - Viewfinder

Looking deeper into the case, it really presented itself as a case-in-point of how the misuse of force, the alleged torture of suspects in police custody can escalate to such a level that people's rights are so deprived in that moment that they lose their lives in the end. Daneel Knoetze, Editor - Viewfinder