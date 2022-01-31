Karpowership scores court victory but many hurdles left to overcome - analyst
Turkey's Karpowership has emerged the victor in its court battle with rival bidder DNG Energy (DNG Power) over a government emergency power tender.
Local company DNG had tried to overturn a March 2021 decision selecting a number of preferred bidders, including Karpowership.
The High Court dismissed its application, with costs.
DNG alleges that Karpowership won the bulk of the power contract because of corruption involving government officials.
The Department of Energy has welcomed the High Court Decision, saying it "enables the government and Eskom to finalise its governance and regulatory approval processes to conclude financial close with... preferred bidders by end March 2022”.
It is expected that these projects will be operational and ready to deliver much needed generation capacity to the national grid starting 12 months from financial close.Energy Department statement
Media statement on the decision of the Gauteng Division, Pretoria regarding the Review Application of the Government’s Emergency Supply of 2000 MW generation capacity in terms of the RMIPPPP.— DNG Energy (@DNGEnergy) January 31, 2022
Link: https://t.co/KPdAHEtGr6
In a statement, DNG said that given the wealth of information placed before the court, it should have reached a different conclusion.
Related stories:
Nersa 'slip-up' suggests govt would pay Karpowerships nearly double - report
Regulator approves three controversial Karpowership floating power stations
Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland, MD of EE Business Intelligence.
Winning in court certainly clears a major hurdle for Karpowership says Yelland, but it is not the end of the road.
There are still a number of further hurdles that have to be overcome, not least of which is the environmental authorisation for this project, which was declined by the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment [DFFE]...Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence
It's been taken on appeal by Karpowership and we're waiting for the outcome... and that is an internal appeal, an appeal to the DFFE against their decision... What is likely to happen is that whoever loses this appeal, will take the matter on review in the courts.Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence
There are also other issues, like getting Eskom to agree to a silent power purchase agreement... issues of ports authorities giving their approval... and finally, Treasury has to sign off on the money side of things...Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence
This Risk Mitigation IPP Programme was initially conceived at the end of 2019 when the President was recalled from Egypt following Stage 6 load shedding... It's now more than two years later and we haven't even placed an order for the emergency programme, so things are really running late.Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence
Listen to Yelland's analysis on The Money Show:
Source : @karpowership/Facebook
More from Business
Sibanye take ownership of Kroondal mine for R1, site rehabilitation after 2029
Bruce Whitfield interviews Sibanye-Stillwater's James Wellsted about the deal with Anglo American Platinum.Read More
'Not coming from money, I learned to avoid debt at all costs' - Prof. Madhi
Bruce Whitfield interviews vaccinologist Prof. Shabir Madhi about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, failures...)Read More
Ex-finance minister Tito Mboweni resigns as MP to return to private sector
Tito Mboweni resigned as a member of parliament on Monday. According to the ANC, he'll join a 'prestigious' financial institution.Read More
South Africans are saving the tourism industry – as dollars and euros stay away
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Sandra Kneubuhler, Country Sales Director South Africa at Radisson Hotel Group.Read More
Will gas save our economy – or destroy our environment?
Lester Kiewit interviews mining and labour analyst Mamokgheti Molopyane and community activist Gary Koekemoer.Read More
Get rich slowly but surely – invest, tax free
Refilwe Moloto interviews Pieter Koekemoer, Head of Personal Investments at Coronation Fund Managers.Read More
Our people have a right to refuse vaccination – labour unions
Unions are slamming the CCMA, who this week ruled that it was fair for an employer to fire an employee who refused vaccination.Read More
Fresh risk of load shedding as Eskom continues with planned maintenance - COO
The Money Show interviews Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer after the power utility presented a 'state of the system' briefing.Read More
"Looks like a lovely TV, but is 'At One with Your Wall' the best they could do?"
Bruce Whitfield hears about this week's advertising heroes and zeros from branding expert Andy Rice.Read More
More from Politics
Ex-finance minister Tito Mboweni resigns as MP to return to private sector
Tito Mboweni resigned as a member of parliament on Monday. According to the ANC, he'll join a 'prestigious' financial institution.Read More
Parliament moves to Cape Town City Hall
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Isaacs.Read More
'I need to act with integrity' - Premier Winde on Fritz sexual assault claims
Wester Cape Premier Alan Winde speaks to Mandy Wiener.Read More
Paarden Eiland cycle lane going to waste due to ongoing safety fears, says PPA
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to the chairperson of Pedal Power Association, Steve Hayward.Read More
SABC is moving backwards with clear political influence from ANC, says Sanef
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Sanef chairman Sibusiso Ngalwa.Read More
City of Cape Town's sewage system to get overhaul - Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis on the City of Cape Town's adjustment budget delivered last week.Read More
Jacob Zuma back in court. Will his appeal be granted?
Africa Melane speaks to Benedict Phiri, MD at IusPrudentia Special Counsel about Zuma appealing the dismissal of his special plea.Read More
SABC fires head of news - an outrageous decision says Sanef
The SABC has fired its head of news Phathiswa Magopeni, largely credited with rebuilding the image of its news services.Read More
Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure to suspend national top cop after Ipid cases
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to criminology expert Dr. Guy Lamb.Read More
More from Local
SAPS to probe brutal Athlone cop and his ex-boss after expose on fatal assault
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to producer and journalist Daneel Knoetze.Read More
Parliament moves to Cape Town City Hall
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Isaacs.Read More
'No more sideshows, JSC needs criteria for Chief Justice interview questions'
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Judges Matter researcher Mbekezeli Benjamin.Read More
State Capture report, part 2: 'Focus on the New Age breakfast briefings'
Mandy Wiener interviews Tumaole Mohlaoli, a senior reporter at Newzroom Afrika.Read More
'I need to act with integrity' - Premier Winde on Fritz sexual assault claims
Wester Cape Premier Alan Winde speaks to Mandy Wiener.Read More
Courts are treating me unfairly! – Jacob Zuma
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News KZN correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso.Read More
Cape Town owned 'Kommetdieding' scores another victory as Met 2022 winner
The unstoppable Kommetdieding, dubbed the "People's Champion" cruised to victory at the Cape Town Met on Saturday.Read More
Lack of support from SAPS for cops suffering from PTSD says union
Lester Kiewit is joined by Lesiba Thobakgale, national spokesperson for the South African Police Union (Sapu)Read More
[WATCH] Cape Town laughs and points at Ferrari driver who runs out of petrol
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More