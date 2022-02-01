Govt spends billions subsidising fossil fuels at huge social cost - report





Image: Steve Buissinne on Pixabay

South Africa is the biggest emitter of greenhouse gases on the continent, with Sasol and Eskom together responsible for more than half of these emissions.

A report published by the International Institute for Sustainable Development (IISD) says South Africa spent R172 billion on energy subsidies in the 2020 financial year, with the highest subsidies allocated to fossil fuels.

The overall finding is that the social cost of using fossil fuels far exceeds revenues.

Instead of spending billions to support fossil fuels, government should invest the in a climate-safe future for all says the IISD.

The report aims to "assist the South African government by identifying whether or not its energy fiscal policies are aligned with its stated objectives for the energy sector" says the Institute.

Recommendations include reducing bailouts provided to Eskom and carbon tax exemptions.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Richard Bridle, Senior Policy Adviser at the IISD.

Bridle says the seeming contradiction between government's acceptance that climate change is a serious threat while subsidising the use of fossil fuels, is not unique to South Africa.

Fundamentally, there's a principle in economics that you should tax things you want less of, and fund things you want more of. What that often means is that we should tax pollution and not jobs, but unfortunately for a long time the fiscal system in many countries has had this the wrong way round. Richard Bridle, Senior Policy Adviser - International Institute for Sustainable Development

We have high levels of personal taxation and we provide subsidies and have low taxes for pollution. Richard Bridle, Senior Policy Adviser - International Institute for Sustainable Development

The IISD singles out continual bailouts to Eskom and polluting industries in its report.

We identified R172 billion's worth of energy subsidies - of that R62 billion was for bailouts to fossil fuel-intensive companies including Eskom, and a further R44 billion went to carbon tax exemptions. Richard Bridle, Senior Policy Adviser - International Institute for Sustainable Development

Bridle says blanket energy subsidies are regressive, which means those who benefit most from them are the rich because they consume the most energy.

They are difficult to remove, because no-one likes to see their energy bills increasing. However, if you were to remove some of these subsidies and replace them with much more targeted instruments... it could also raise a lot of money that could be used for other priorities... health, education and energy access for those who can't afford it... and to fund the energy transition... Richard Bridle, Senior Policy Adviser - International Institute for Sustainable Development

