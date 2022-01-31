Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Karpowership scores court victory but many hurdles left to overcome - analyst Bruce Whitfield talks to energy analyst Chris Yelland (MD, EE Business Intelligence) about government's emergency power tender. 31 January 2022 7:38 PM
SAPS to probe brutal Athlone cop and his ex-boss after expose on fatal assault CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to producer and journalist Daneel Knoetze. 31 January 2022 4:44 PM
Parliament moves to Cape Town City Hall Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Isaacs. 31 January 2022 2:53 PM
View all Local
Ex-finance minister Tito Mboweni resigns as MP to return to private sector Tito Mboweni resigned as a member of parliament on Monday. According to the ANC, he'll join a 'prestigious' financial institution. 31 January 2022 7:03 PM
'I need to act with integrity' - Premier Winde on Fritz sexual assault claims Wester Cape Premier Alan Winde speaks to Mandy Wiener. 31 January 2022 1:51 PM
Paarden Eiland cycle lane going to waste due to ongoing safety fears, says PPA Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to the chairperson of Pedal Power Association, Steve Hayward. 31 January 2022 12:39 PM
View all Politics
Sibanye take ownership of Kroondal mine for R1, site rehabilitation after 2029 Bruce Whitfield interviews Sibanye-Stillwater's James Wellsted about the deal with Anglo American Platinum. 31 January 2022 9:12 PM
'Not coming from money, I learned to avoid debt at all costs' - Prof. Madhi Bruce Whitfield interviews vaccinologist Prof. Shabir Madhi about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, failures...) 31 January 2022 8:21 PM
South Africans are saving the tourism industry – as dollars and euros stay away The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Sandra Kneubuhler, Country Sales Director South Africa at Radisson Hotel Group. 31 January 2022 12:21 PM
View all Business
Get rich slowly but surely – invest, tax free Refilwe Moloto interviews Pieter Koekemoer, Head of Personal Investments at Coronation Fund Managers. 31 January 2022 9:11 AM
'Accidental Impacts' is a global support group for people who accidentally kill Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Anita Grossman, member of the support group Accidental Impacts. 30 January 2022 3:08 PM
Celebrate 'World Read Aloud Day' with Nali'bali on Wednesday 2 February Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Ben Rycroft, chief of communication and content at Nali'bali. 30 January 2022 11:12 AM
View all Lifestyle
8 dead, dozens injured as deadly crush brings tragedy to Afcon in Cameroon CAF President Patrice Motsepe is understood to have sent the organisation's General Secretary to visit the supporters in hospital. 25 January 2022 12:30 PM
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
[VIDEO] Rassie's daughters ecstatic he is back to work and out of their hair! Springbok rugby coach Rassie Erasmus returns to his job following the two-month suspension by World Rugby. 17 January 2022 10:15 AM
View all Sport
Cape Town personalities are getting inked to raise funds for SPCA - so can you! CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Kfm presenter Brandon Leigh. 27 January 2022 4:35 PM
Funnyman Donovan Goliath spins his 80s and 90s playlist on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 27 January 2022 11:03 AM
Bollywood star cleared of obscenity charges 15 years after 'indecent' Gere kiss Shilpa Shetty and fellow actor Richard Gere were initially both charged, but Gere's case was dropped soon after. 26 January 2022 1:12 PM
View all Entertainment
Sore loser? Wealthy tycoon sues casino over R83million losing streak Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe. 31 January 2022 9:09 AM
Italian firm probed over job ad asking women to apply with bathing suit pic Sara-Jayne King speaks to UK correspondent Gavin Grey for the latest stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 31 January 2022 8:37 AM
US racing to retrieve crashed, sunken high-tech fighter, before China gets to it Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 28 January 2022 10:21 AM
View all World
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
View all Africa
'Not coming from money, I learned to avoid debt at all costs' - Prof. Madhi Bruce Whitfield interviews vaccinologist Prof. Shabir Madhi about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, failures...) 31 January 2022 8:21 PM
Ex-finance minister Tito Mboweni resigns as MP to return to private sector Tito Mboweni resigned as a member of parliament on Monday. According to the ANC, he'll join a 'prestigious' financial institution. 31 January 2022 7:03 PM
Will gas save our economy – or destroy our environment? Lester Kiewit interviews mining and labour analyst Mamokgheti Molopyane and community activist Gary Koekemoer. 31 January 2022 11:12 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Sibanye take ownership of Kroondal mine for R1, site rehabilitation after 2029

31 January 2022 9:12 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Mining
Rustenburg
Amplats
The Money Show
Platinum
Anglo American Platinum
Bruce Whitfield
Aquarius Platinum
James Wellsted
Sibanye-Stillwater
Kroondal mine

Bruce Whitfield interviews Sibanye-Stillwater's James Wellsted about the deal with Anglo American Platinum.
© sunshineseeds/123rf.com

Sibanye-Stillwater has taken full control of a platinum mine in the Rustenburg area in North West, previously run by Anglo American Platinum (Amplats).

It's a complicated deal says Bruce Whitfield, but in a nutshell it extends the life of the Kroondal mine to 2029.

What Sibanye-Stillwater has to do is to pay R1, and close the mine at the end of its life and then rehabilitate the site.

Whitfield interviews James Wellsted, Head of Investor Relations at Sibanye-Stillwater.

Wellsted describes the transaction as one you seldom see - one where all parties actually benefit.

We've spoken in the mining industry for many years of the illogical boundaries that often occur between mines where you've got different companies mining the same ore body from different infrastructure, which is not a very capital-efficient way to extract a mineral.

James Wellsted, Head of Investor Relations - Sibanye-Stillwater

In this instance you had Aquarius who we acquired in 2016... who had a 'pool and share' agreement with Anglo Platinum, which allowed them to use their low-cost mechanised infrastructure at the Kroondal mine to mine a portion of Anglo Platinum's reserves and then they would share the profit 50/50.

James Wellsted, Head of Investor Relations - Sibanye-Stillwater

Anglo Platinum reclaimed reclaimed 50% of that Kroondal joint venture and essentially what we've agreed now is that Kroondal was reaching the end of its life, with production in a decline till about 2025...

James Wellsted, Head of Investor Relations - Sibanye-Stillwater

This agreement allows us to now mine into the Rustenburg property and access reserves that would only have been exploited many years down the line, utilising the very low-cost and efficient mechanised Kroondal infrastructure.

James Wellsted, Head of Investor Relations - Sibanye-Stillwater

Wellsted says the agreement accelerates value for both Anglo Platinum and Sibanye-Stillwater.

For more detail, listen to the interview below:




31 January 2022 9:12 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Mining
Rustenburg
Amplats
The Money Show
Platinum
Anglo American Platinum
Bruce Whitfield
Aquarius Platinum
James Wellsted
Sibanye-Stillwater
Kroondal mine

More from Business

'Not coming from money, I learned to avoid debt at all costs' - Prof. Madhi

31 January 2022 8:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews vaccinologist Prof. Shabir Madhi about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, failures...)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Karpowership scores court victory but many hurdles left to overcome - analyst

31 January 2022 7:38 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to energy analyst Chris Yelland (MD, EE Business Intelligence) about government's emergency power tender.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ex-finance minister Tito Mboweni resigns as MP to return to private sector

31 January 2022 7:03 PM

Tito Mboweni resigned as a member of parliament on Monday. According to the ANC, he'll join a 'prestigious' financial institution.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africans are saving the tourism industry – as dollars and euros stay away

31 January 2022 12:21 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Sandra Kneubuhler, Country Sales Director South Africa at Radisson Hotel Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Will gas save our economy – or destroy our environment?

31 January 2022 11:12 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews mining and labour analyst Mamokgheti Molopyane and community activist Gary Koekemoer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Get rich slowly but surely – invest, tax free

31 January 2022 9:11 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Pieter Koekemoer, Head of Personal Investments at Coronation Fund Managers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Our people have a right to refuse vaccination – labour unions

28 January 2022 3:21 PM

Unions are slamming the CCMA, who this week ruled that it was fair for an employer to fire an employee who refused vaccination.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fresh risk of load shedding as Eskom continues with planned maintenance - COO

27 January 2022 9:12 PM

The Money Show interviews Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer after the power utility presented a 'state of the system' briefing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

"Looks like a lovely TV, but is 'At One with Your Wall' the best they could do?"

27 January 2022 8:42 PM

Bruce Whitfield hears about this week's advertising heroes and zeros from branding expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

CCMA ruling not last word on vax mandate, but bosses will see it as affirmation

27 January 2022 7:43 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Werksman's Anastasia Vatalidis about the CCMA decision to uphold the sacking of unvaccinated employee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

President advised against basic income grant, but report says it's sustainable

Local

Karpowership scores court victory but many hurdles left to overcome - analyst

Business Politics Local

[WATCH] Cape Town laughs and points at Ferrari driver who runs out of petrol

Local

EWN Highlights

UK PM sorry for 'partygate' but vows to plough on

31 January 2022 8:33 PM

Still no criminal charges against Fritz as Winde awaits external probe outcome

31 January 2022 7:30 PM

Burkina court suspends Sankara murder trial following coup

31 January 2022 7:11 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA