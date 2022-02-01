North Korea releases space photos following latest missile launch





- On Monday, Pyongyang confirmed it had tested a Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missile

- The missile has the capability to travel thousands of kilometers, with places like Guam within its reach

North Korean state media has published a series of photos of Earth it says were taken from its latest missile launch.

These were released from North Korea's missile launch, the most powerful missile launch in five years. Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

The launch is the seventh by the country so far this year, leading to international condemnation.

It's prompted the Pentagon to say, perhaps we need to have some more talks with Pyongyang. Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

The pictures, taken from space, clearly show the Korean peninsula.

Pyongyang has frequently defied a UN resolution banning all nuclear and missile tests.

North Korea Launches Missile Into Space, Releases Photo of Earth https://t.co/ocZBMYDa4l pic.twitter.com/aHMoO47MGm — New Samurais (@newsamurais) January 31, 2022

