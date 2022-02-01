W Cape R10m spend on 75 fires in 7 days 'saves money, lives and environment'





The Rapid Attack Plan ensures quick air and ground response to fires especially in fire season in the Cape

The cost of the initial early operation is well worth it as it saves money, lives and the environment explains W Cape Chief Director for Disaster Management, Fire and Rescue Services

Aircraft are brought to the Cape from the north from December to March to stand by for the fire season

Charl Steenkamp NCC Environmental Services

An estimated R10-million was spent by Western Cape disaster management to extinguish 75 fires over December and January.

Refilwe speaks to Colin Deiner, Chief Director: Disaster Management and Fire & Rescue Services at Western Cape Government, about the breakdown of how the money is spent.

The aircraft don't belong to us. We have to contract them in - so they normally spend the winters up north when it is their fire season. Colin Deiner, Chief Director: Disaster Management and Fire & Rescue Services - Western Cape

The aircraft arrive in the Cape at the beginning of December he explains.

We then use the aircraft until the end of March and sometimes we extend to April depending on the fire season. Colin Deiner, Chief Director: Disaster Management and Fire & Rescue Services - Western Cape

He says the costs are broken down into ferrying costs to bring them to the Cape, standing costs for them to stand at air bases as well as receiving maintenance, pilot, and crew salaries.

When the aircraft is then used there is an additional cost he notes.

The Western Cape province does not carry the costs alone he says.

The Rapid Attack Plan was formulated some 10 years ago.

Every time a fire breaks out and it is in a high-risk area...we try and control it within the first hour of it breaking out. Now it might cost us about R110,000 to do that but it saves millions...it saves money, lives, and the environment. Colin Deiner, Chief Director: Disaster Management and Fire & Rescue Services - Western Cape

They respond very quickly, get into the air and get the ground teams going, says Deiner.