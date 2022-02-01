2024 is around the corner - Mashaba wants to build ActionSA's national footprint





ActionSA's Herman Mashaba says he's quitting local politics in order to grow his party for the 2024 elections

Mashaba announced his resignation from the Johannesburg council on Monday

He says his time must be spent leading the growth of ActionSA in all nine provinces

Mashaba says former DA Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi will join him on his mission to build the party nationwide

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba. Picture: ActionSA/ Twitter

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says he's focusing all his efforts on building his party's national footprint ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Mashaba has resigned as councillor in the City of Johannesburg in order to put up party structures nationwide.

"The important work of expanding Action SA will require my constant travelling to set up structures across the country", the politician says.

Fellow South Africans, yesterday I issued my letter of resignation as a Joburg Councillor.



After engaging my caucus & the Senate, all agree that my time must be spent leading the growth of @Action4SA in all 9 provinces, so that we can mount a challenge to the ANC in 2024. — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) January 31, 2022

ActionSA contested in six municipalities across two provinces during the 2021 local government elections.

Mashaba says the party only has provincial leaders in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, North West, and the Western Cape.

He says provincial structures will have to be established in all nine provinces with the help of Bongani Baloyi, the former mayor of Midvaal who quite the DA and joined ActionSA last week.

"He's going to assist me in identifying credible and authentic leaders to really lead all the provinces", Mashaba tells CapeTalk.

Mashaba says his replacement in the Johannesburg council will be announced in due course.

We don't want to take things for granted and think that 2024 is too far away. 2024 is around the corner. Herman Mashaba, Leader - ActionSA

As ActionSA, we only have four provincial chairpersons... so we still have to get five provincial chairpersons because you can't operate a national project without having provincial chairs. Herman Mashaba, Leader - ActionSA

We want to be the first party in this country to launch our 2024 projects because we don't believe that South African will survive beyond 2024 with the ANC still in government. Herman Mashaba, Leader - ActionSA

Bongani Baloyi is going to be the one helping me to criss-cross the country to put up the structures. Fortunately enough, he's already declared his intention to be ActionSA's premier candidate so we are going to really focus on him winning Gauteng for us. Herman Mashaba, Leader - ActionSA