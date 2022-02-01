Fuel hikes this Wednesday but Energy Dept says hands are tied over price reforms
- There are ongoing calls to review how South Africa's fuel price is calculated
- The Energy Department announced that both grades of petrol will cost 53 cents more from Wednesday
- The department's Robert Maake says that National Treasury is responsible for leading fuel price reforms
The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) says increasing crude oil prices are to blame for the latest fuel price which will kick in on Wednesday.
The department announced that the price of both grades of petrol price will be hiked by 53 cents a litre.
Diesel will increase by around 79 and 80 cents for the different grades while illuminating paraffin goes up by R1.01.
RELATED: We need to rethink how SA's fuel price is calculated - Automobile Association
The Automobile Association (AA) has reiterated its call for the review of the fuel price structure following the DMRE's latest hike announcement.
The department's director of fuel pricing mechanism, Robert Maake, says National Treasury is responsible for determining the slate levy and RAF levy which form part of the fuel price.
He says Treasury is responsible for leading discussions on reimagining the fuel pricing structure.
RELATED: WATCH: Cape Town laughs and points at Ferrari driver who runs out of petrol
In December, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said he considering an intervention to help reform the way the fuel price is calculated.
According to Maake, the DMRE has not yet met with Treasury to take the discussion further.
Maake adds that the proposal for a fuel price cap was shut down by the oil industry. "Unfortunately, most of the stakeholders did not agree with that idea", he tells CapeTalk.
As far as I know, the discussion is being led now by the Ministry of Finance. I know that they are actually trying to schedule meetings to actually start the discussions after the Minister announced that there will be a review of the fuel pricing structure, but at the moment we haven't had any formal engagement with the Department of the National Treasury.Robert Maake, Director for Fuel Pricing Mechanism - Department of Energy
The higher prices that we are seeing now is mainly due to the higher crude oil prices.Robert Maake, Director for Fuel Pricing Mechanism - Department of Energy
The continuation of the stronger rand and the decrease in the slate levy cushioned the prices by about 40cents per litre.Robert Maake, Director for Fuel Pricing Mechanism - Department of Energy
The slate levy is the mechanism that is used to compensate the oil industry for cumulative under-recovery. The slate levy has always been in the price structure.Robert Maake, Director for Fuel Pricing Mechanism - Department of Energy
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_75673859_petrol-gun-with-car.html?vti=m993gdgat0cfop4jap-1-12
More from Politics
2024 is around the corner - Mashaba wants to build ActionSA's national footprint
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba.Read More
W Cape R10m spend on 75 fires in 7 days 'saves money, lives and environment'
Colin Deiner of the Disaster Management and Fire & Rescue Services at W Cape Government explains to Refilwe Moloto.Read More
Karpowership scores court victory but many hurdles left to overcome - analyst
Bruce Whitfield talks to energy analyst Chris Yelland (MD, EE Business Intelligence) about government's emergency power tender.Read More
Ex-finance minister Tito Mboweni resigns as MP to return to private sector
Tito Mboweni resigned as a member of parliament on Monday. According to the ANC, he'll join a 'prestigious' financial institution.Read More
Parliament moves to Cape Town City Hall
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Isaacs.Read More
'I'll protect the individuals' - Premier Winde on Fritz sexual assault claims
Wester Cape Premier Alan Winde speaks to Mandy Wiener.Read More
Paarden Eiland cycle lane going to waste due to ongoing safety fears, says PPA
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to the chairperson of Pedal Power Association, Steve Hayward.Read More
SABC is moving backwards with clear political influence from ANC, says Sanef
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Sanef chairman Sibusiso Ngalwa.Read More
City of Cape Town's sewage system to get overhaul - Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis on the City of Cape Town's adjustment budget delivered last week.Read More