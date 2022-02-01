Fuel hikes this Wednesday but Energy Dept says hands are tied over price reforms





There are ongoing calls to review how South Africa's fuel price is calculated

The Energy Department announced that both grades of petrol will cost 53 cents more from Wednesday

The department's Robert Maake says that National Treasury is responsible for leading fuel price reforms

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) says increasing crude oil prices are to blame for the latest fuel price which will kick in on Wednesday.

The department announced that the price of both grades of petrol price will be hiked by 53 cents a litre.

Diesel will increase by around 79 and 80 cents for the different grades while illuminating paraffin goes up by R1.01.

The Automobile Association (AA) has reiterated its call for the review of the fuel price structure following the DMRE's latest hike announcement.

The department's director of fuel pricing mechanism, Robert Maake, says National Treasury is responsible for determining the slate levy and RAF levy which form part of the fuel price.

He says Treasury is responsible for leading discussions on reimagining the fuel pricing structure.

In December, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said he considering an intervention to help reform the way the fuel price is calculated.

According to Maake, the DMRE has not yet met with Treasury to take the discussion further.

Maake adds that the proposal for a fuel price cap was shut down by the oil industry. "Unfortunately, most of the stakeholders did not agree with that idea", he tells CapeTalk.

As far as I know, the discussion is being led now by the Ministry of Finance. I know that they are actually trying to schedule meetings to actually start the discussions after the Minister announced that there will be a review of the fuel pricing structure, but at the moment we haven't had any formal engagement with the Department of the National Treasury. Robert Maake, Director for Fuel Pricing Mechanism - Department of Energy

The higher prices that we are seeing now is mainly due to the higher crude oil prices. Robert Maake, Director for Fuel Pricing Mechanism - Department of Energy

The continuation of the stronger rand and the decrease in the slate levy cushioned the prices by about 40cents per litre. Robert Maake, Director for Fuel Pricing Mechanism - Department of Energy