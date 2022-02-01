Do you have a gambling problem? Expert shares addiction red flags





- Remember, the odds favour the house says addictions expert Dr Rodger Meyer

- He says there are a number of red flags that signal a person's gambling could have become an addiction

As a wealthy Malaysian businessman seeks to sue the British casino where he lost almost £4 million, Refilwe Moloto asks addictions expert Dr Rodger Meyer for the warning signs that a hobby could be becoming an addictive habit.

Han Joeh Lim, who has a net worth of over £40 million, lost £3.9 million (approximately R83 million)in a 72-hour game of baccarat at Aspinalls private members club in 2015.

Meyer says you should ask yourself, am I gambling money I can afford to lose?

People who are going to gamble need to do so with predetermined acceptable losses because the chances are you're going to lose. Dr Rodger Meyer, Specialist in the treatment of addictive disorders

People that win through casino gambling, win purely through luck rather than skill. Dr Rodger Meyer, Specialist in the treatment of addictive disorders

If you're borrowing money to gamble that's a high-risk red flag. Dr Rodger Meyer, Specialist in the treatment of addictive disorders

Meyer says one of the biggest warning signs is if a gambler has begun to 'chase their losses'.

If you're going back to the casino to try to recoup your losses, in fact, that's often the first sign of problem gambling. Dr Rodger Meyer, Specialist in the treatment of addictive disorders

RELATED:Sore loser? Wealthy tycoon sues casino over R83million losing streak

RELATED:Young people at increasing risk of gambling addiction? You bet, says expert