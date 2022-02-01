Cabinet eases Covid-19 isolation rules and scraps 1m distancing rule at schools





Covid-19 positive with no symptoms? You don't have to isolate according to new lockdown regulations

Cabinet has approved a number of changes to Level 1 Covid-19 regulations after a special meeting held yesterday

Under the new regulations, primary, secondary, and special schools will be able to return to daily attendance

Image copyright: kuprevich/123rf.com

Cabinet has approved various changes to lockdown regulations affecting Covid-19 isolation periods and school attendance.

A special Cabinet meeting was held on Monday 31 January following meetings of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) and the President’s Coordinating Council (PCC).

Cabinet has relaxed the rules for Covid-19 isolation based on the trajectory of the pandemic and the levels of vaccination in the country.

If you test positive for the virus but have no symptoms, you don't have to isolate

If you test positive with symptoms, the isolation period has been reduced from 10 to 7 days

People who come into contact with someone who has contracted Covid-19 do not have to isolate unless they develop symptoms

According to the Presidency. the rationale for these amendments is informed by the proportion of people with immunity to Covid-19 which has risen substantially, exceeding 60-80% in several serosurveys.

In addition, Cabinet also reviewed the resumption of schooling to full-time learning in all schools.

Primary, secondary and special schools will return to daily attendance

The regulatory provision for social distancing of 1meter for learners in schools has also been removed

The Presidency says the Health Minister and Basic Education Minister will in the coming days issue directives reflecting on this new approach.

Government commends all South Africans who continue to observe Covid-19 regulations and protocols. We also remind those who are yet to get vaccinated to go for their Covid-19 vaccination and continue observing basic health protocols to prevent the transmission of the virus. Presidency