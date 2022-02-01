Don't hide - foreign nationals urged to show up for census regardless of status
- Stats SA says it is only concerned with data collection and no other details for Census 2022
- It has been seeking to ease the fears of those whose status in the country may be questionable
Every single person living within the borders of South Africa on 2 February is required to take part in the forthcoming Census 2022, Stats SA has confirmed.
The national statistical service of South Africa will be conducting a population census throughout February from Tuesday 2nd.
It's the fourth population count since 1994 and the first digital population count.
Stats SA spokesperson Trevor Oosterwyk says it's important there's no confusion about who should take part.
The 2nd February, that's our snapshot night. If you are within the borders, whatever your status may be.Trevor Oosterwyk, Spokesperson - Stats SA
Even if you are counted on the 26th of February, the question will be, where were you on the night of the 2nd?Trevor Oosterwyk, Spokesperson - Stats SA
Acensus is the total count of a population whereby all people – including children, babies, homeless people and foreign nationals within the borders of a country – are counted.
But what about those who may be in South Africa illegally or without an official status?
They too must be counted says Oosterwyk.
It becomes a political football, if people hide, then we do not get an accurate picture.Trevor Oosterwyk, Spokesperson - Stats SA
On Monday, Stats SA said it was only concerned with data collection and no other details as it sought to ease the fears of those whose status was questionable.
Three methods will be used to collect census data.
1) Computer Assisted Personal Interview (CAPI) or
2) Online – Computer Assisted Web Interview (CAWI) or
3) Telephonic – Computer Assisted Telephonic Interview (CATI)
RELATED:Census 2022: hefty fine for those who refuse to be counted says Stats SA
More from Local
We welcome end to rotational classes but DBE must tackle overcrowding - Naptosa
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Naptosa's executive director Basil Manuel.Read More
Why the price of tomatoes has spiked in South Africa
Marketing Head at ZZ2 Clive Garrett explains to Mandy Wiener.Read More
Defence Ministry rubbishes "unverifiable story" on Simon’s Town naval gun mishap
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Defence Ministry spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini and local ward councillor Simon Liell-Cock.Read More
Young boys walk 2 kilometers to get help for injured puppy at CGH SPCA
Please help donate to the vet costs for little Bruno who was run over by a car.Read More
Should you be taking PrEP (Pre-exposure prophylaxis) if having casual sex?
Lester Kiewit is joined by sexual reproductive health expert Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng to speak about the use of PrEP.Read More
Lockdown downgraded: 'Room for people to protect themselves without government'
Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation at UKZN.Read More
Katlego Maboe's ex responds after he is 'absolved' of misconduct by court
In 2020 a video showing the couple in a verbal dispute went viral, in the footage Maboe admitted being unfaithul to Monique MullerRead More
Chief Justice selection process: 'Any one of the candidates would be formidable'
Mike Wills interviews News 24 expert legal Journalist Karyn Maughan about the Chief Justice interview selection process.Read More
[PHOTOS] Old early 1900s railway track uncovered on Fish Hoek Beach
Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk online editor Barbara Friedman discuss stories making waves on the internet.Read More