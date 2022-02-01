Don't hide - foreign nationals urged to show up for census regardless of status





- Stats SA says it is only concerned with data collection and no other details for Census 2022

- It has been seeking to ease the fears of those whose status in the country may be questionable

Every single person living within the borders of South Africa on 2 February is required to take part in the forthcoming Census 2022, Stats SA has confirmed.

The national statistical service of South Africa will be conducting a population census throughout February from Tuesday 2nd.

It's the fourth population count since 1994 and the first digital population count.

Stats SA spokesperson Trevor Oosterwyk says it's important there's no confusion about who should take part.

The 2nd February, that's our snapshot night. If you are within the borders, whatever your status may be. Trevor Oosterwyk, Spokesperson - Stats SA

Even if you are counted on the 26th of February, the question will be, where were you on the night of the 2nd? Trevor Oosterwyk, Spokesperson - Stats SA

Acensus is the total count of a population whereby all people – including children, babies, homeless people and foreign nationals within the borders of a country – are counted.

But what about those who may be in South Africa illegally or without an official status?

They too must be counted says Oosterwyk.

It becomes a political football, if people hide, then we do not get an accurate picture. Trevor Oosterwyk, Spokesperson - Stats SA

On Monday, Stats SA said it was only concerned with data collection and no other details as it sought to ease the fears of those whose status was questionable.

Three methods will be used to collect census data.

1) Computer Assisted Personal Interview (CAPI) or

2) Online – Computer Assisted Web Interview (CAWI) or

3) Telephonic – Computer Assisted Telephonic Interview (CATI)

RELATED:Census 2022: hefty fine for those who refuse to be counted says Stats SA