[VIDEO] American YouTuber Logan Paul interaction with Cape baboon goes viral
Controversial YouTuber Logan Paul shared a video taken on Boxing Day at what appears to be the Cape Point Nature reserve where he had an interaction with baboons from the local wild troop living there.
Although this video has gone viral with many laughing at the situation, others have raised concerns about this not being the way to interact with wild animals, especially when you are visiting a national park which is their home.
At one point a baboon took his energy drink called prime out of his rucksack causing Instagram comments like 'PRIME-ate - what a great marketing tool.'
WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:
wtf just happened@primehydrate pic.twitter.com/sbZMWXWfuB— Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) January 30, 2022
