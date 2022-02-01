[PHOTOS] Old early 1900s railway track uncovered on Fish Hoek Beach
A team was spotted by locals uncovering an old railway track on Fish Hoek Beach this week.
It may be related to the large swell that recently changed the landscape of the coastline in the Cape, for example seeing the old shipwreck the Antiplis move onto the rocks by the enormous waves near Oudekraal.
RELATED: PICS: Residents urged to keep away after shipwreck washes up on Cape Town beach
History pundits suggest the railway track could hail back to the early 1900s.
Photos above courtesy of Nigel Riley
We saw a team on Fish Hoek beach yesterday unearthing an old railway dating back to 1929 pic.twitter.com/CXgywzzAMU— Polythene Pam (@kanniekaknie) February 1, 2022
There is a piece or two of a railway track that washed up on Fish Hoek beach today pic.twitter.com/Mc0nxyI48Q— The Duchess of Fish Hoek (@Miss_Maharaj14) January 31, 2022
