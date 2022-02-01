Katlego Maboe's ex responds after he is 'absolved' of misconduct by court





- The TV personality's former partner had accused him of domestic violence, infidelity and infecting her with an STD

- Maboe claims to have suffered 'devastating reputational damage' as a result of Muller's claims

The former partner of TV personality Katlego Maboe has responded with her version of events after the media star took to social media on Monday saying he'd been absolved of the misconduct allegations she'd bought against him.

Monique Muller has pleaded with journalist covering the story to read the full judgment in the case and says she would not “allow these false narratives to continue”.

It's after Maboe released a statement saying the case has been dismissed and adding that he will continue to pursue legal action in respect of four people he accuses of harassment and defamation.

The TV personality was embroiled in a cheating scandal in 2020 in which he was also accused of abusing his former partner.

Maboe has consistently maintained his innocence in respect of the domestic violence charges, but admitted to cheating on Muller.

Muller has since responded to her ex's statement, accusing Maboe and his team of “trying to control the narrative”.

“To set the record straight, as per the agreement between the two parties, there has been no new acts of domestic violence since the application of the IPO,” wrote Muller on her Instagram stories.

“This is the correct outcome as per the court ruling,”.

Maboe was suspended from his position on SABC 3 morning show Expresso and adverts for OUTsurance in which he featured were pulled from broadcast following the allegations.

He claims to have suffered 'devastating reputational damage' as a result of Muller's claims.

