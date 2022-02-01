Defence Ministry rubbishes "unverifiable story" on Simon’s Town naval gun mishap
- The SANDF and the Defence Ministry have rubbished reports that a naval cannon gun was mistakenly fired into mountain range in Simon’s Town
- Defence Ministry spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini says the Weekend Argus has been unable to verify its baseless story
- Simon's Town ward councillor Simon Liell-Cock has also slammed it as fake news
The Department of Defence and Military Veterans has denied claims that a naval cannon gun was mistakenly fired into a mountain range in Simon's Town over the weekend.
The Weekend Argus ran a story on Sunday alleging that the Navy was covering up a training exercise that went wrong after the cannon narrowly missed homes in the area.
In a statement issued on Monday, the SANDF dismissed the Weekend Argus report as baseless and unsubstantiated.
"I do not know where the story comes from", says Defence Ministry spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini.
Dlamini says none of his colleagues have been able to verify any details of the story.
Furthermore, he says there was no training exercise conducted by the SANDF at the Naval base over the weekend, contrary to reports.
RELATED: PHOTOS: Old early 1900s railway track uncovered on Fish Hoek Beach
There was no exercise... Nothing.Siphiwe Dlamini, Head Of Communications - Department of Defence and Military Veterans
We were pretty much taken aback by the story which has been unverifiable... As far as we know, there was no canon that was fired onto the mountain a has been verified by two or three independent journalists who actually were following the story.Siphiwe Dlamini, Head Of Communications - Department of Defence and Military Veterans
At the same time, Simon's Town ward councillor Simon Liell-Cock has also slammed the story as fake news.
According to Liell-Cock, false information about the purported naval gun mishap first started circulating on WhatsApp and Facebook.
"It's definitely fake", he tells CapeTalk.
RELATED: VIDEO: American YouTuber Logan Paul interaction with Cape baboon goes viral
Liell-Cock says a number of former naval officers who live in Simon's Town have also refuted the claims.
He adds that the SANDF usually notifies residents if they conduct any training excersises that would cause distrubance in the community.
The councillor has slammed fake news peddlers for trying to drag down and discredit the country's armed forces.
You can be sure that if the Navy fired a cannon into the residential area, we'd know about it. This is just fake news and I don't know why people do it.Simon Liell-Cock, Ward Councillor
We've got enough issues in the country without circulating nonsense... Accidents do happen in the military, we know that, but this certainly wasn't one of them.Simon Liell-Cock, Ward Councillor
SA National Defence Force Media Statement || The SA National Defence Force concerned by weekend news reports about a Naval Cannon Gun fired into a mountain.— SA National Defence Force (@SANDF_ZA) January 31, 2022
Media Statement by Defence Corporate Communication || Media Liaison.#SANDF#SANavy pic.twitter.com/4eQDch1QAb
I live on the mountain above the naval base. I can confirm the incident never happened. Reckless journalism from the same lot that brought us the Tembisa 10 https://t.co/IEIBPFoDGf— Max du Preez (@MaxduPreez) January 31, 2022
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_164767694_cape-town-south-africa-february-21-2021-boats-yachts-and-navy-ships-in-simon-s-town-harbour.html?vti=nuyqm7mey1bp9qtuj7-1-18
