Chief Justice selection process: 'Any one of the candidates would be formidable'





The Chief Justice is the most senior judge of the Constitutional Court, head of the judiciary and final authority over the functioning and management of all courts.

The position is critical to the functioning of our democracy.

Public interviews of shortlisted candidates are taking place from today (1 February) to Saturday (5 February):

The candidates are (click here for more detail by “Judges Matter”):

Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga . He is the second-most senior judge on the Constitutional Court and is seen as its intellectual leader. His appointment to the Mthatha High Court in 1996 when he was 34 made him South Africa’s youngest ever judge. In 2001, he resigned from the judiciary due to the financial pressure of raising a large family with small children. He practiced as a senior advocate until re-joining the Constitutional Court in 2013.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is the Chairperson of the State Capture Commission and Acting Chief Justice.

Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) President Mandisa Maya was one of the first women judges on the Eastern Cape High Court, the first black woman on the SCA, the first woman Deputy President and, later, the first woman President of the SCA.

Judge President Dunstan Mlambo heads the Gauteng High Court. He was Chairperson of Legal Aid SA for 20 years, before stepping down to become Chair of the Community Advice Office of SA in 2019.

Mike Wills interviewed News 24 expert legal Journalist Karyn Maughan about the Chief Justice interview selection process.

President Cyril Ramaphosa ultimately makes the final call… He could simply put forward a name as former presidents Jacob Zuma and Thabo Mbeki have done, without public engagement… The only person who ever did anything similar [public engagent] was former President Nelson Mandela… Karyn Maughan, specialist legal reporter - News24

The JSC… articulates who it believes is the best person… [but] it’s the President’s call… We’re talking about the best of the best. Any one of them would make a formidable Chief Justice… Karyn Maughan, specialist legal reporter - News24

… asked to take over a judiciary that is… bleeding and fractured… We need someone brave in the face of increasingly vociferous and vitriolic attacks on the court… Karyn Maughan, specialist legal reporter - News24

Raymond Zondo permanently walks around with bodyguards… Dunstan Mlambo has come under huge attack from John Hlophe for outspokenly advocating for him to face an impeachment process… Two judges showing massive strength of character… Karyn Maughan, specialist legal reporter - News24