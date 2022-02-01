We welcome end to rotational classes but DBE must tackle overcrowding - Naptosa





Teachers union Naptosa says government must make a plan to address "chronically overcrowded schools"

This comes after Cabinet announced the return of primary, secondary and special schools to daily attendance

Naptosa boss Basil Manuel says Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga will need to provide a clear plan on how school readiness will be achieved

The National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) has welcomed the announcement that school children can finally return to the classroom on a full-time basis.

Cabinet has agreed to allow pupils from primary, secondary, and special needs schools to return to full-time learning as part of adjusted Covid-19 regulations announced by the government on Monday.

Naptosa's executive director Basil Manuel says while the union is pleased the announcement, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga will still have to implement measures at schools in preparation for the full return.

Manuel says the department will have to work on reducing the number of pupils in classrooms, especially at "chronically overcrowded schools".

He adds that education officials will have to make sure schools have sufficient Covid-19 supplies, including masks, soap, and sanitisers.

Furthermore, Manuel says parents, teachers, and eligible pupils should be encouraged to vaccinate against Covid-19 if they have not yet done so.

We've welcomed it because we had asked for a review. However, that doesn't mean we are abandoning our pressure about reducing numbers in classes, particularly in those chronically overcrowded schools. Basil Manuel, Executive Director - Naptosa

We believe that all the non-pharmaceutical measures need to be very, very stringently followed. We want to see the masks, and need to hear the minister tomorrow because we want to know about the supply of masks, particularly for the children who can't afford to buy them. Basil Manuel, Executive Director - Naptosa