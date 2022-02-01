Lockdown downgraded: 'Room for people to protect themselves without government'





South Africa has exited its fourth wave of Covid-19 and the government has amended its level one lockdown regulations.

People who test positive for Covid-19 but remain asymptomatic need not isolate

Those who test positive with symptoms must isolate for seven days

If you’ve been in contact with someone who has Covid-19 you need not isolate unless you have symptoms

All schools return to full-time learning

The social distancing mandate at schools have been removed

Mandy Wiener interviewed Professor Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation at the University of Kwa-Zulu Natal.

It was about time to end rotational learning… In terms of isolation… it eroded the workforce… Professor Mosa Moshabela, Research and Innovation - University of Kwa-Zulu Natal

High levels of immunity in the population… people who are exposed are likely to have immunity… The risk of transmission when it comes to asymptomatic disease is lower than people who are symptomatic… Professor Mosa Moshabela, Research and Innovation - University of Kwa-Zulu Natal