Lockdown downgraded: 'Room for people to protect themselves without government'

1 February 2022 12:50 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Mandy Wiener
Lockdown
University of Kwa-Zulu Natal
The Midday Report on CapeTalk
Mosa Moshabela
post Covid-19
end of pandemic

Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation at UKZN.

South Africa has exited its fourth wave of Covid-19 and the government has amended its level one lockdown regulations.

  • People who test positive for Covid-19 but remain asymptomatic need not isolate

  • Those who test positive with symptoms must isolate for seven days

  • If you’ve been in contact with someone who has Covid-19 you need not isolate unless you have symptoms

  • All schools return to full-time learning

  • The social distancing mandate at schools have been removed

Entering post-Covid life? © dmitrydemidovich/123rf.com

Mandy Wiener interviewed Professor Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation at the University of Kwa-Zulu Natal (scroll up to listen).

It was about time to end rotational learning… In terms of isolation… it eroded the workforce…

Professor Mosa Moshabela, Research and Innovation - University of Kwa-Zulu Natal

High levels of immunity in the population… people who are exposed are likely to have immunity… The risk of transmission when it comes to asymptomatic disease is lower than people who are symptomatic…

Professor Mosa Moshabela, Research and Innovation - University of Kwa-Zulu Natal

People feel we need to move away from the strategy of containment… towards mitigation, focusing on the areas where there are problems… I get that… But I think there is room for the population itself to put in place its own measures to protect themselves… without the government…

Professor Mosa Moshabela, Research and Innovation - University of Kwa-Zulu Natal



More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

Our people have a right to refuse vaccination – labour unions

28 January 2022 3:21 PM

Unions are slamming the CCMA, who this week ruled that it was fair for an employer to fire an employee who refused vaccination.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Companies may now legally fire employees for refusing vaccination

27 January 2022 12:27 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Jonathan Goldberg, joint-CEO of Global Business Solutions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

End the National State of Disaster, NOW! – health experts

24 January 2022 5:22 PM

John Maytham interviews Shabir Madhi, Wits University professor of vaccinology.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why Omicron causes fewer deaths and less severe disease – study

18 January 2022 4:31 PM

Amy MacIver interviews Mary-Ann Davies of the Centre for Infectious Disease Epidemiology and Research (UCT).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Drop rotational school attendance now! – open letter to Basic Education Minister

17 January 2022 4:37 PM

John Maytham interviews Somila Mjekula of The Learning Trust.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Omicron washes over Germany, far exceeding anything from previous Covid-19 waves

14 January 2022 12:40 PM

Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Chelsey Dulaney.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Half of Europe’s 750 million people will have had Omicron by March – WHO

12 January 2022 10:15 AM

John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Omicron: Not the end, but the beginning of the end of Covid-19 pandemic - expert

10 January 2022 8:52 AM

John Maytham speaks to vaccinologist Prof.Shabir Madhi about government's change of tack when it comes to tackling Covid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Omicron takes over in Germany – new cases soar

7 January 2022 1:59 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Clifford Coonan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Omicron-swamped France ends South Africa travel ban

6 January 2022 12:53 PM

The variant is running amok in France.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

