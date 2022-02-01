Lockdown downgraded: 'Room for people to protect themselves without government'
South Africa has exited its fourth wave of Covid-19 and the government has amended its level one lockdown regulations.
-
People who test positive for Covid-19 but remain asymptomatic need not isolate
-
Those who test positive with symptoms must isolate for seven days
-
If you’ve been in contact with someone who has Covid-19 you need not isolate unless you have symptoms
-
All schools return to full-time learning
-
The social distancing mandate at schools have been removed
Mandy Wiener interviewed Professor Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation at the University of Kwa-Zulu Natal (scroll up to listen).
It was about time to end rotational learning… In terms of isolation… it eroded the workforce…Professor Mosa Moshabela, Research and Innovation - University of Kwa-Zulu Natal
High levels of immunity in the population… people who are exposed are likely to have immunity… The risk of transmission when it comes to asymptomatic disease is lower than people who are symptomatic…Professor Mosa Moshabela, Research and Innovation - University of Kwa-Zulu Natal
People feel we need to move away from the strategy of containment… towards mitigation, focusing on the areas where there are problems… I get that… But I think there is room for the population itself to put in place its own measures to protect themselves… without the government…Professor Mosa Moshabela, Research and Innovation - University of Kwa-Zulu Natal
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_164688056_symbol-for-a-post-covid-life-businessman-turns-cubes-and-changes-words-covid-life-to-post-covid-life.html?vti=nqiffvyyx5g9rxct3n-1-7
