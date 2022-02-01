Should you be taking PrEP (Pre-exposure prophylaxis) if having casual sex?





- Traditionally aimed at men who were having sex with other men, PrEP is being marketed in a gender non-specific way

It's estimated that around 8.2 million people in South Africa are living with HIV, but despite this, more than half of young people in South Africa are still not practising safe sex.

That's according to a 2018 Durex Global Sex Survey.

Two years ago the National Health Department said it aimed to make a pill to prevent HIV infection available at all community health centres and primary healthcare clinics by end September 2020.

Historically, Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) had been aimed at men who were having sex with other men, but recently it has been marketed in a more gender non-specific way.

Lester Kiewit spoke to sexual reproductive health expert Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng about the use of PrEP in South Africa.

What is PrEP?

Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) is a course of HIV drugs taken by HIV-negative people to protect them against HIV infection.

Most of us in South Africa still don't know our HIV status and Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng , Sexual reproductive health expert - DISA Clinic & United Nations Special Rapporteur

How does it work?

PeRP stops the HIV virus from replicating in the body says Dr T.

You want enough of the drug in your bloodstream to prevent the replication of the virus. Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng , Sexual reproductive health expert - DISA Clinic & United Nations Special Rapporteur

Can I stop using condoms if I'm taking PrEP?

Mofokeng says it is important to remember that PrEP only prevents Seroconversion of HIV.

You still need to use condoms[to prevent transmission] of other STI's Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng , Sexual reproductive health expert - DISA Clinic & United Nations Special Rapporteur

Below: A tweet shared by a local health authority in the UK recently where PrEP is available for free.

Next week is #NationalHIVTestingWeek! Protect yourself from HIV infection. 💊 Pre-exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) are HIV prevention drugs taken by an HIV negative person – available FREE in Bromley.



