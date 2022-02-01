Should you be taking PrEP (Pre-exposure prophylaxis) if having casual sex?
- Traditionally aimed at men who were having sex with other men, PrEP is being marketed in a gender non-specific way
- Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) is a course of HIV drugs taken by HIV-negative people to protect them against HIV infection
It's estimated that around 8.2 million people in South Africa are living with HIV, but despite this, more than half of young people in South Africa are still not practising safe sex.
That's according to a 2018 Durex Global Sex Survey.
Two years ago the National Health Department said it aimed to make a pill to prevent HIV infection available at all community health centres and primary healthcare clinics by end September 2020.
Historically, Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) had been aimed at men who were having sex with other men, but recently it has been marketed in a more gender non-specific way.
Lester Kiewit spoke to sexual reproductive health expert Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng about the use of PrEP in South Africa.
Click about to listen to the full podcast interview:
What is PrEP?
Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) is a course of HIV drugs taken by HIV-negative people to protect them against HIV infection.
Most of us in South Africa still don't know our HIV status andDr Tlaleng Mofokeng , Sexual reproductive health expert - DISA Clinic & United Nations Special Rapporteur
How does it work?
PeRP stops the HIV virus from replicating in the body says Dr T.
You want enough of the drug in your bloodstream to prevent the replication of the virus.Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng , Sexual reproductive health expert - DISA Clinic & United Nations Special Rapporteur
Can I stop using condoms if I'm taking PrEP?
Mofokeng says it is important to remember that PrEP only prevents Seroconversion of HIV.
You still need to use condoms[to prevent transmission] of other STI'sDr Tlaleng Mofokeng , Sexual reproductive health expert - DISA Clinic & United Nations Special Rapporteur
Below: A tweet shared by a local health authority in the UK recently where PrEP is available for free.
Next week is #NationalHIVTestingWeek! Protect yourself from HIV infection. 💊 Pre-exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) are HIV prevention drugs taken by an HIV negative person – available FREE in Bromley.— Sexual Health Bromley (@SexualHealthBHC) February 1, 2022
Learn more 👇 https://t.co/Dax9YMDcQ0 pic.twitter.com/dQMx1RArKN
RELATED:The people's fave: Dr T reveals she has a new book in the works
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/estradaanton/estradaanton1905/estradaanton190500147/125120832-young-couple-have-on-bed-lying-together-very-close-female-model-embrace-guy-lying-with-closed-eyes-s.jpg
More from Local
We welcome end to rotational classes but DBE must tackle overcrowding - Naptosa
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Naptosa's executive director Basil Manuel.Read More
Why the price of tomatoes has spiked in South Africa
Marketing Head at ZZ2 Clive Garrett explains to Mandy Wiener.Read More
Defence Ministry rubbishes "unverifiable story" on Simon’s Town naval gun mishap
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Defence Ministry spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini and local ward councillor Simon Liell-Cock.Read More
Young boys walk 2 kilometers to get help for injured puppy at CGH SPCA
Please help donate to the vet costs for little Bruno who was run over by a car.Read More
Lockdown downgraded: 'Room for people to protect themselves without government'
Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation at UKZN.Read More
Katlego Maboe's ex responds after he is 'absolved' of misconduct by court
In 2020 a video showing the couple in a verbal dispute went viral, in the footage Maboe admitted being unfaithul to Monique MullerRead More
Chief Justice selection process: 'Any one of the candidates would be formidable'
Mike Wills interviews News 24 expert legal Journalist Karyn Maughan about the Chief Justice interview selection process.Read More
[PHOTOS] Old early 1900s railway track uncovered on Fish Hoek Beach
Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk online editor Barbara Friedman discuss stories making waves on the internet.Read More
Don't hide - foreign nationals urged to show up for census regardless of status
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Stats SA's Trevor Oosterwyk about the call for all foreign nationals to partake in the national census.Read More