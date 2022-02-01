Young boys walk 2 kilometers to get help for injured puppy at CGH SPCA
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA shared a moving story of three young boys from Parkwood who walked 2km carrying one of the boys' injured puppy little Bruno. The boys and Bruno were playing in the garden when a big dog chased the puppy who ran into the road and was run over by a car.
The three boys used a baby car seat as a stretcher and slowly walked with their precious cargo all the way to the SPCA some two kilometers away.
The vet believes Bruno will make a recovery but he has a serious injury to his paw.
Click here to read the full story and please help donate to the vet costs for young Thorne and his little furry pal.
More from Local
We welcome end to rotational classes but DBE must tackle overcrowding - Naptosa
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Naptosa's executive director Basil Manuel.Read More
Why the price of tomatoes has spiked in South Africa
Marketing Head at ZZ2 Clive Garrett explains to Mandy Wiener.Read More
Defence Ministry rubbishes "unverifiable story" on Simon’s Town naval gun mishap
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Defence Ministry spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini and local ward councillor Simon Liell-Cock.Read More
Should you be taking PrEP (Pre-exposure prophylaxis) if having casual sex?
Lester Kiewit is joined by sexual reproductive health expert Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng to speak about the use of PrEP.Read More
Lockdown downgraded: 'Room for people to protect themselves without government'
Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation at UKZN.Read More
Katlego Maboe's ex responds after he is 'absolved' of misconduct by court
In 2020 a video showing the couple in a verbal dispute went viral, in the footage Maboe admitted being unfaithul to Monique MullerRead More
Chief Justice selection process: 'Any one of the candidates would be formidable'
Mike Wills interviews News 24 expert legal Journalist Karyn Maughan about the Chief Justice interview selection process.Read More
[PHOTOS] Old early 1900s railway track uncovered on Fish Hoek Beach
Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk online editor Barbara Friedman discuss stories making waves on the internet.Read More
Don't hide - foreign nationals urged to show up for census regardless of status
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Stats SA's Trevor Oosterwyk about the call for all foreign nationals to partake in the national census.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Why the price of tomatoes has spiked in South Africa
Marketing Head at ZZ2 Clive Garrett explains to Mandy Wiener.Read More
Interest rates, petrol, electricity… economists expect a 'Big Squeeze' in 2022
Lester Kiewit interviews Lumkile Mondi, an economist and lecturer at the University of the Witwatersrand.Read More
Lockdown downgraded: 'Room for people to protect themselves without government'
Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation at UKZN.Read More
[VIDEO] American YouTuber Logan Paul interaction with Cape baboon goes viral
Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk online editor Barbara Friedman discuss stories trending on the internet.Read More
Do you have a gambling problem? Expert shares addiction red flags
Refilwe Moloto speaks to addictions expert Dr Rodger Meyer about the warning signs of gambling addictionRead More
'Not coming from money, I learned to avoid debt at all costs' - Prof. Madhi
Bruce Whitfield interviews vaccinologist Prof. Shabir Madhi about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, failures...)Read More
South Africans are saving the tourism industry – as dollars and euros stay away
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Sandra Kneubuhler, Country Sales Director South Africa at Radisson Hotel Group.Read More
Get rich slowly but surely – invest, tax free
Refilwe Moloto interviews Pieter Koekemoer, Head of Personal Investments at Coronation Fund Managers.Read More
'Accidental Impacts' is a global support group for people who accidentally kill
Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Anita Grossman, member of the support group Accidental Impacts.Read More