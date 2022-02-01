Young boys walk 2 kilometers to get help for injured puppy at CGH SPCA





The Cape of Good Hope SPCA shared a moving story of three young boys from Parkwood who walked 2km carrying one of the boys' injured puppy little Bruno. The boys and Bruno were playing in the garden when a big dog chased the puppy who ran into the road and was run over by a car.

The three boys used a baby car seat as a stretcher and slowly walked with their precious cargo all the way to the SPCA some two kilometers away.

The vet believes Bruno will make a recovery but he has a serious injury to his paw.

