Vaccines don't effect donated blood. Please donate as stock very low says SANBS





Blood stocks in South Africa are critically low

SANBS is urging the public to donate blood and says concerns about vaccines affecting blood is untrue

© sorapol1150/123rf.com

Blood stocks are critically low and the South Africa National Blood Service (SANBS) is calling for donors.

There have been some concerns expressed that vaccines can impact blood donation, says Mandy.

The stocks are very low. Currently today we are sitting at 2.8 days of stock. Dr Muzi Ngcobo- Lead consultant: Medical Affairs - SANBS

They need an average of 5 days stock cover explains Ngcobo.

It does not matter if you have had a vaccination or not. Dr Muzi Ngcobo- Lead consultant: Medical Affairs - SANBS

SANBS makes no distinction between blood from vaccinated or unvaccinated people he notes.