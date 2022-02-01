Interest rates, petrol, electricity… economists expect a 'Big Squeeze' in 2022
Inflation, for years subdued, is making a comeback around the world.
Economists expect interest rates to rise throughout 2022, probably by 25 basis points each time the South African Reserve Bank hikes.
The cost of fuel and electricity is likely to rise inexorably.
This is turning out t be the Year of the Big Squeeze – tough times lie ahead for South Africa’s middleclass and its workers.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Lumkile Mondi, an economist and lecturer at the University of the Witwatersrand (scroll up to listen).
… a shortage of various key inputs… It’s a squeeze… a global phenomenon… We expect a recovery in the next 18 months, then we’ll see an easing of the squeeze…Lumkile Mondi, economist - University of the Witwatersrand
It’s very difficult for poor people… to get to the city… Due to government failure in rolling out housing… Very poor economic management by government… and corruption…Lumkile Mondi, economist - University of the Witwatersrand
South Africa suffers from economic policy choices, and it’s about to make another poor policy mistake by introducing a basic income grant… We require structural transformation of the economy by taking hard choices…Lumkile Mondi, economist - University of the Witwatersrand
We need to unlock a lot of state-owned infrastructure and put it in private hands. We need to transition from fossil fuels to renewables…Lumkile Mondi, economist - University of the Witwatersrand
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_81519200_open-empty-leather-wallet-no-money-in-pocket-empty.html?vti=mxg894698shohvpysa-1-11
