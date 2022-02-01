Why the price of tomatoes has spiked in South Africa





Heavy rains and pest damage has caused tomato prices to spike 11%

Tomato yields have dropped - but ZZ2 Marketing Head says as the weather has started to improve, volumes should increase which will reduce the price

Copyright: bhofack2/123rf

There has been an infestation of what we call leaf miner - and unfortunately, the leaf miner has an adverse effect on the tomato production and also on the quality at this stage. Clive Garrett, Marketing Head - ZZ2

The leaf miners feed on the tomato plants and are fairly difficult to control, he notes, especially when there is a great deal of rainy weather as has been expressed of late in the tomato growing areas of the country.

The rain affects us getting into the lands to spray optimally - so the double-whammy of the pests and the excess rains have added to the woes of the tomato farmers. Clive Garrett, Marketing Head - ZZ2

He adds that the recent excessive rainy weather also inhibits the tomatoes ripening.

Fortunately, the weather is improving he notes, and they are expecting the yields to improve.