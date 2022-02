Why the price of tomatoes has spiked in South Africa

Heavy rains and pest damage has caused tomato prices to spike 11%

Tomato yields have dropped - but ZZ2 Marketing Head says as the weather has started to improve, volumes should increase which will reduce the price

There has been an infestation of what we call leaf miner - and unfortunately, the leaf miner has an adverse effect on the tomato production and also on the quality at this stage. Clive Garrett, Marketing Head - ZZ2

The leaf miners feed on the tomato plants and are fairly difficult to control, he notes, especially when there is a great deal of rainy weather as has been expressed of late in the tomato growing areas of the country.

The rain affects us getting into the lands to spray optimally - so the double-whammy of the pests and the excess rains have added to the woes of the tomato farmers. Clive Garrett, Marketing Head - ZZ2

He adds that the recent excessive rainy weather also inhibits the tomatoes ripening.

Fortunately, the weather is improving he notes, and they are expecting the yields to improve.

Tomato prices are very elastic and as soon as we see an increase in volumes we will see a reduction in the price. Clive Garrett, Marketing Head - ZZ2