Disney+ coming to South Africa – will you get it?

1 February 2022 3:03 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Disney
Marvel
Showmax
Netflix
Entertainment
Television
Thinus Ferreira
Refilwe Moloto
streaming services
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Disney+
Disney Plus
MCU

Refilwe Moloto interviews independent television critic Thinus Ferreira.

Disney+ will soon be available in South Africa – and 41 other new markets – in a big push against rival Netflix.

The service has roughly 120 million subscribers against market leader Netflix’s approximately 220 million.

Pricing has not been confirmed yet, but in the United States, the service is offered at the equivalent of about R123 per month.

Currently, in addition to Netflix, South Africans can choose from local streaming service Showmax as well as Amazon Prime Video, BritBox and eVOD.

Disney+, coming to a South African screen near you! © miglagoa/123rf.com

Refilwe Moloto interviewed independent television critic Thinus Ferreira (scroll up to listen).

The American market is getting saturated… A big incentive… to catch up with Netflix…

Thinus Ferreira, independent television critic

They will launch in winter, around June or July…

Thinus Ferreira, independent television critic

We need to be cheaper than elsewhere… We’re already watching Netflix and Showmax… A nice price would be R99…

Thinus Ferreira, independent television critic



