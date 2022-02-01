Disney+ coming to South Africa – will you get it?
Disney+ will soon be available in South Africa – and 41 other new markets – in a big push against rival Netflix.
The service has roughly 120 million subscribers against market leader Netflix’s approximately 220 million.
Pricing has not been confirmed yet, but in the United States, the service is offered at the equivalent of about R123 per month.
Currently, in addition to Netflix, South Africans can choose from local streaming service Showmax as well as Amazon Prime Video, BritBox and eVOD.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed independent television critic Thinus Ferreira (scroll up to listen).
The American market is getting saturated… A big incentive… to catch up with Netflix…Thinus Ferreira, independent television critic
They will launch in winter, around June or July…Thinus Ferreira, independent television critic
We need to be cheaper than elsewhere… We’re already watching Netflix and Showmax… A nice price would be R99…Thinus Ferreira, independent television critic
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_173483615_sao-paulo-brazil-11-17-2020-disney-plus-app-on-smartphone-screen-.html?vti=nfxjiwcbyxlib09wsc-1-23
More from Business
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win
Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show.Read More
Premier wine estate Kanonkop snaps up neighouring organic winery Laibach
'A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity' - Bruce Whitfield intervews Kanonkop Wine Estate's Johann Krige.Read More
Govt spends billions subsidising fossil fuels at huge social cost - report
Bruce Whitfield interviews Richard Bridle from the International Institute for Sustainable Development about its new report.Read More
Gigaba, Molefe just two of the bigwigs that should be investigated says Zondo
Bruce Whitfield interviews the Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee after the release of Part 2 of the State Capture Report.Read More
How to invest in crypto – an absolute beginners’ guide
Master the basics, before you take the plunge, writes Jonty Sacks of alternative investments fund manager Jaltech.Read More
Why the price of tomatoes has spiked in South Africa
Marketing Head at ZZ2 Clive Garrett explains to Mandy Wiener.Read More
Interest rates, petrol, electricity… economists expect a 'Big Squeeze' in 2022
Lester Kiewit interviews Lumkile Mondi, an economist and lecturer at the University of the Witwatersrand.Read More
Sibanye take ownership of Kroondal mine for R1, site rehabilitation after 2029
Bruce Whitfield interviews Sibanye-Stillwater's James Wellsted about the deal with Anglo American Platinum.Read More
'Not coming from money, I learned to avoid debt at all costs' - Prof. Madhi
Bruce Whitfield interviews vaccinologist Prof. Shabir Madhi about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, failures...)Read More
More from Entertainment
Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk returns with great prizes!
Put your brainpower to the test and you could walk away with the ultimate in bragging rights and a share of R220 000.Read More
Katlego Maboe's ex responds after he is 'absolved' of misconduct by court
In 2020 a video showing the couple in a verbal dispute went viral, in the footage Maboe admitted being unfaithul to Monique MullerRead More
Cape Town personalities are getting inked to raise funds for SPCA - so can you!
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Kfm presenter Brandon Leigh.Read More
Funnyman Donovan Goliath spins his 80s and 90s playlist on CapeTalk
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
Bollywood star cleared of obscenity charges 15 years after 'indecent' Gere kiss
Shilpa Shetty and fellow actor Richard Gere were initially both charged, but Gere's case was dropped soon after.Read More
Cape Town Carnival is back! Here are the changes for 2022
Pippa Hudson chats to Brad Baard, creative director of the Cape Town Carnival to find out more.Read More
City officials thrilled by return of spectators to Cape Town Met this weekend
The Cape Town Met, previously the Sun Met, will welcome spectators for the first time in two years this weekend.Read More
5 Reasons not to miss the magic of Moonstruck 2022
The seaside, sunset music concert you love, Moonstruck, is back in virtual form. Here's why you do not want to miss it!Read More
SA-born actress Alice Krige talks top roles - from Star Trek to Chariots of Fire
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to SA-born actress Alice Krige.Read More
More from Opinion
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win
Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show.Read More
Vietnamese consumers want rhino horn from wild sources - study
Lester Kiewit interviews Vu Hoai Nam Dang of the University of Copenhagen.Read More
Interest rates, petrol, electricity… economists expect a 'Big Squeeze' in 2022
Lester Kiewit interviews Lumkile Mondi, an economist and lecturer at the University of the Witwatersrand.Read More
Lockdown downgraded: 'Room for people to protect themselves without government'
Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation at UKZN.Read More
Chief Justice selection process: 'Any one of the candidates would be formidable'
Mike Wills interviews News 24 expert legal Journalist Karyn Maughan about the Chief Justice interview selection process.Read More
'Not coming from money, I learned to avoid debt at all costs' - Prof. Madhi
Bruce Whitfield interviews vaccinologist Prof. Shabir Madhi about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, failures...)Read More
Ex-finance minister Tito Mboweni resigns as MP to return to private sector
Tito Mboweni resigned as a member of parliament on Monday. According to the ANC, he'll join a 'prestigious' financial institution.Read More
Will gas save our economy – or destroy our environment?
Lester Kiewit interviews mining and labour analyst Mamokgheti Molopyane and community activist Gary Koekemoer.Read More
[EXPLAINER] What is the mandate of the National Prosecuting Authority?
Refilwe Moloto interviews Advocate Paul Hoffman, a Director at Accountability Now.Read More