Gigaba, Molefe just two of the bigwigs that should be investigated says Zondo





Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba, Justice Minister Michael Masutha and Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown at a briefing announcing that Brown had directed the Eskom board to rescind the reappointment of Brian Molefe as Eskom CEO. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/EWN

The second part of the State Capture Inquiry Report was formally handed to the Presidency on Tuesday.

It deals with state-owned enterprises, focusing on the goings-on at Transnet and Denel during the state capture era.

The Commission Chair, Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, handed the first of the report's three parts to President Cyril Ramaphosa on 4 January.

RELATED: State Capture report: 'Critical that recommendations are implemented'

Part 3 will be released at the end of February.

The Presidency received the second part of the report of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, Corruption and Fraud in the Public Sector at the Union Buildings this afternoon, Tuesday 1 February 2022. #StateCaptureReport pic.twitter.com/408nECCBO7 — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) February 1, 2022

The Zondo Commission of inquiry has recommended that former public enterprises minister Malusi Gigaba be investigated with a view for possible prosecution for corruption in connection with alleged cash payments he received at the Gupta’s Saxonwold compound.

The report recommends similar investigations into former Transnet and Eskom CEO Brian Molefe, former Eskom and Transnet chief financial officer Anoj Singh and former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama.

They all allegedly received cash payments, defined as gratifications, during visits to Saxonwold between 2010 and 2018.

The second part of the Commission Report will be available on the Presidency website within the next few hours: https://t.co/mHGQYTvZgX. — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) February 1, 2022

"This is finally putting to bed the mystery of the 'Saxonwold shebeen'" comments Bruce Whitfield.

The Commission recommends that former public enterprises minister Malusi Gigaba be investigated for corruption in connection with alleged cash payments he received at the Gupta family's Saxonwold compound.

Investigations with an eye to possible prosecution are also recommended in the cases of former Transnet and Eskom CEO Brian Molefe, along with former Eskom and Transnet CFO Anoj Singh, amongst others.

Whitfield talks to Ferial Haffajee, associate editor at the Daily Maverick.

The judge finds that it was actually a 'racketeering enterprise', so while there's no offence of racketeering in our law, you can deduce that certain behaviours amount to racketeering... Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick

That's exactly what the judge has done. He's found that billions of rands of payments were made as gratuities to the Guptas and to their wider money laundering scheme. Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick

He also finds, very interestingly, that the police should investigate both the former [Transnet] CEO Brian Molefe and the CFO Anoj Singh for cash payments received from 'certain Chinese business people' in Vereeniging at a lodge there. Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick

Does the report delve any deeper into other figures caught up in the 'crossover' between Denel and Transnet?

Haffajee describes this part of the State Capture Report as 'the heart of darkness'.

I think this along with Eskom are going to be the longest parts... It goes much deeper than the figures we know so well. Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick

It recommends that investigations and possible charges be made against the Transnet board... It goes almost three layers deep into executives who abused their authority and their position in the Transnet treasury... Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick

When it comes to Denel, the report says enormous reputational damage was done which will take many years to restore.

It says that Ms. Lynne Brown, former minister of Public Enterprises, participated in state capture... Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick

In this section the judge also finds that a statutory offence should be created, which criminalises the activities of people who are given positions of public stewardship and then abuse those, as we've seen again and again. Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick

Listen to the fascinating interview on The Money Show: