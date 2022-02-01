Vietnamese consumers want rhino horn from wild sources - study





Demand for rhino horn in Asia, particularly China and Vietnam, is pushing what’s left of the population to the brink of extinction, writes Vu Hoai Nam Dang of the University of Copenhagen.

The horn is falsely believed to have medicinal properties – but only if it comes from wild rhinos.

A legal rhino horn trade is therefore unlikely to eliminate the parallel black market.

A white rhino and her calf at Kruger National Park, South Africa. (pixabay.com)

Dang recently published a study into rhino horn consumers in Vietnam.

