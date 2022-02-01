[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win
Rafael Nadal won a record 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open on Sunday, coming back from near defeat to beat Daniil Medvedev.
And branding expert Andy Rice picks Nike as his advertising hero of the week for their immediate celebration of Rafa's extraordinary achievement.
RELATED: Nadal beats Medvedev to win record 21st Grand Slam title
Rice explains his choice on The Money Show.
Sure enough, after that extraordinary match on Sunday afternoon, on Monday morning I saw a celebratory video from Nike (one of Rafael Nadal's sponsors...). It might have been on sooner than that...Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
[The hero award for] not just the speed with which Nike responded - they presumably had a Plan B if he'd lost - but also because of just the simple creative idea...Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
It's a very simple production concept - it's just a piece of commentary drawn from all 20 of his previous victories... and of course sitting at 20 Grand Slams each for Djokovic, Federer and Nadal it was, if you like, deuce... Now it's 'Advantage, Nadal'...Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
Advantage, Nadal.— Nike (@Nike) January 30, 2022
Today, @rafaelnadal made history by becoming the first male tennis player ever to reach 21 Majors. Rafa has been on a relentless journey to clinch this historic 21st Slam. He now stands alone at the top as the GOAT in the men’s game. pic.twitter.com/0DsIVmvTFR
Listen to Rice's advertising critiques on Heroes and Zeros (Nike discussion at 7:06):
Source : https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2014/03/16/13/32/rafael-nadal-288554960720.jpg
