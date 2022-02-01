Streaming issues? Report here
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win

1 February 2022 8:57 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Nike
Rafa Nadal
Rafael Nadal
The Money Show
Australian Open
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Grand slam
Andy Rice
branding

Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show.
Image of Rafael Nadal by moerschy on Pixabay

Rafael Nadal won a record 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open on Sunday, coming back from near defeat to beat Daniil Medvedev.

And branding expert Andy Rice picks Nike as his advertising hero of the week for their immediate celebration of Rafa's extraordinary achievement.

RELATED: Nadal beats Medvedev to win record 21st Grand Slam title

Rice explains his choice on The Money Show.

Sure enough, after that extraordinary match on Sunday afternoon, on Monday morning I saw a celebratory video from Nike (one of Rafael Nadal's sponsors...). It might have been on sooner than that...

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

[The hero award for] not just the speed with which Nike responded - they presumably had a Plan B if he'd lost - but also because of just the simple creative idea...

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

It's a very simple production concept - it's just a piece of commentary drawn from all 20 of his previous victories... and of course sitting at 20 Grand Slams each for Djokovic, Federer and Nadal it was, if you like, deuce... Now it's 'Advantage, Nadal'...

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

Listen to Rice's advertising critiques on Heroes and Zeros (Nike discussion at 7:06):




