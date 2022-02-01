How to invest in crypto – an absolute beginners’ guide





In the world of cryptocurrencies, time moves at an extremely rapid rate, writes Jonty Sacks of alternative investments fund manager Jaltech.

So, for you to become familiar with this popular form of investment, learn crypto innovations and the many ways on how to invest, you first need to master the basics. But just where do you start?

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Zcash, Ripple and other cryptocurrencies. © Nuthawut Somsuk/123rf

What is crypto?

First, we need to understand the meaning of “cryptocurrency” as one of the many digital currencies that are not linked to any country or government.

Cryptocurrency, or more generally tokens, are forms of digital assets that circulate without requiring a centralised monetary authority such as a bank.

Currently, they are mainly used as a form of speculation or investment into promising new technologies that are looking to disrupt finance and other sectors. They are the technology to facilitate the transfer of value over the internet. While cryptocurrencies can be used to buy day-to-day items in some stores, it is more commonly traded as digital assets for investment profit.

How do you know if someone invests in cryptocurrencies? They tell you. They fill the room with stories that are mostly about how much money they or someone they know has made, or how well certain cryptocurrencies are doing in the market.

The fact is that the people who have made a significant amount of money from investing in cryptocurrencies are those who have been investing for years and were able to stomach periods of volatility.

For those of you who haven’t invested, it could be that the known instability of cryptocurrencies still concerns you. What you really should be thinking is, how do I get the right risk-adjusted exposure to this asset class, because it has produced incredibly high returns?

A small investment amount may provide you with exceptional returns without having to take on huge risks – a concept referred to as asymmetric returns.

For example, the investor who had the foresight (and finances) to invest R10 000 in Bitcoin 10 years ago, today would have an investment value in the region of R35 million. They however only stood to lose R10 000 (much less than R35 million) in the worst-case scenario.

How to invest?

What is the difference between a gambler and an investor? An investor has an interest, research, and patience, however, in contrast, gambling is fuelled by the desire to get rich quickly, emotion, hot tips and bar room chatter.

In order to buy cryptocurrency, you are required to open an account with an exchange where you can transfer real money to buy cryptocurrencies such as Ether or Bitcoin. When it comes to cryptocurrencies, utility and adoption are one approach. This means that the cryptocurrencies - or the underlying technology they represent - must have a real use in society and must be widely adopted or show signs of adoption. If not, their price movements are more than likely driven by speculative investors which can lead to a sharp rise followed by a sudden fall.

Picking the right ones

How do you ensure you have the Google and Facebook and not the Yahoo and My Space of cryptocurrencies? One method is to ensure your personal crypto portfolio allocation consists of diverse cryptocurrencies that have good security credentials and are showing signs of wide adoption, avoiding the need to speculate and pick winners.

Choose the right basket

At the outset, one needs to set criteria that are critical for cryptocurrencies to be successful in the long run.

Look for the following characteristics:

Wide adoption – use market capitalisation as a key metric to determine adoption

Globally and readily available on three or more reputable public exchanges

Traded in huge volumes – this offers investors liquidity to exit the investment on short notice

Excellent security history

Only seven cryptocurrencies meet these criteria:

Bitcoin

Ether

Solana

Matic

Litecoin

Polkadot

Uniswap

Chain Link

Aav

Article by Jonty Sacks of Jaltech – click here to learn more.