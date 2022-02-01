Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Premier wine estate Kanonkop snaps up neighouring organic winery Laibach 'A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity' - Bruce Whitfield intervews Kanonkop Wine Estate's Johann Krige. 1 February 2022 8:16 PM
Govt spends billions subsidising fossil fuels at huge social cost - report Bruce Whitfield interviews Richard Bridle from the International Institute for Sustainable Development about its new report. 1 February 2022 8:04 PM
Gigaba, Molefe just two of the bigwigs that should be investigated says Zondo Bruce Whitfield interviews the Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee after the release of Part 2 of the State Capture Report. 1 February 2022 7:07 PM
View all Local
2024 is around the corner - Mashaba wants to build ActionSA's national footprint Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba. 1 February 2022 12:27 PM
Fuel hikes this Wednesday but Energy Dept says hands are tied over price reforms Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Robert Maake from the Department of Energy. 1 February 2022 10:58 AM
W Cape R10m spend on 75 fires in 7 days 'saves money, lives and environment' Colin Deiner of the Disaster Management and Fire & Rescue Services at W Cape Government explains to Refilwe Moloto. 1 February 2022 9:53 AM
View all Politics
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
How to invest in crypto – an absolute beginners’ guide Master the basics, before you take the plunge, writes Jonty Sacks of alternative investments fund manager Jaltech. 1 February 2022 4:53 PM
Disney+ coming to South Africa – will you get it? Refilwe Moloto interviews independent television critic Thinus Ferreira. 1 February 2022 3:03 PM
View all Business
Vietnamese consumers want rhino horn from wild sources - study Lester Kiewit interviews Vu Hoai Nam Dang of the University of Copenhagen. 1 February 2022 3:57 PM
Why the price of tomatoes has spiked in South Africa Marketing Head at ZZ2 Clive Garrett explains to Mandy Wiener. 1 February 2022 2:27 PM
Interest rates, petrol, electricity… economists expect a 'Big Squeeze' in 2022 Lester Kiewit interviews Lumkile Mondi, an economist and lecturer at the University of the Witwatersrand. 1 February 2022 2:02 PM
View all Lifestyle
8 dead, dozens injured as deadly crush brings tragedy to Afcon in Cameroon CAF President Patrice Motsepe is understood to have sent the organisation's General Secretary to visit the supporters in hospital. 25 January 2022 12:30 PM
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
[VIDEO] Rassie's daughters ecstatic he is back to work and out of their hair! Springbok rugby coach Rassie Erasmus returns to his job following the two-month suspension by World Rugby. 17 January 2022 10:15 AM
View all Sport
Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk returns with great prizes! Put your brainpower to the test and you could walk away with the ultimate in bragging rights and a share of R220 000. 1 February 2022 3:48 PM
Disney+ coming to South Africa – will you get it? Refilwe Moloto interviews independent television critic Thinus Ferreira. 1 February 2022 3:03 PM
Katlego Maboe's ex responds after he is 'absolved' of misconduct by court In 2020 a video showing the couple in a verbal dispute went viral, in the footage Maboe admitted being unfaithul to Monique Muller 1 February 2022 11:55 AM
View all Entertainment
Vietnamese consumers want rhino horn from wild sources - study Lester Kiewit interviews Vu Hoai Nam Dang of the University of Copenhagen. 1 February 2022 3:57 PM
[VIDEO] American YouTuber Logan Paul interaction with Cape baboon goes viral Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk online editor Barbara Friedman discuss stories trending on the internet. 1 February 2022 10:29 AM
North Korea releases space photos following latest missile launch Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe. 1 February 2022 8:49 AM
View all World
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
Disney+ coming to South Africa – will you get it? Refilwe Moloto interviews independent television critic Thinus Ferreira. 1 February 2022 3:03 PM
Interest rates, petrol, electricity… economists expect a 'Big Squeeze' in 2022 Lester Kiewit interviews Lumkile Mondi, an economist and lecturer at the University of the Witwatersrand. 1 February 2022 2:02 PM
View all Opinion
How to invest in crypto – an absolute beginners' guide

1 February 2022 4:53 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Personal finance
bitcoin
investing
cryptocurrencies
crypto
Ether
Jonty Sacks
Jaltech
alternative investing

Master the basics, before you take the plunge, writes Jonty Sacks of alternative investments fund manager Jaltech.

In the world of cryptocurrencies, time moves at an extremely rapid rate, writes Jonty Sacks of alternative investments fund manager Jaltech.

So, for you to become familiar with this popular form of investment, learn crypto innovations and the many ways on how to invest, you first need to master the basics. But just where do you start?

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Zcash, Ripple and other cryptocurrencies. © Nuthawut Somsuk/123rf

What is crypto?

First, we need to understand the meaning of “cryptocurrency” as one of the many digital currencies that are not linked to any country or government.

Cryptocurrency, or more generally tokens, are forms of digital assets that circulate without requiring a centralised monetary authority such as a bank.

Currently, they are mainly used as a form of speculation or investment into promising new technologies that are looking to disrupt finance and other sectors. They are the technology to facilitate the transfer of value over the internet. While cryptocurrencies can be used to buy day-to-day items in some stores, it is more commonly traded as digital assets for investment profit.

How do you know if someone invests in cryptocurrencies? They tell you. They fill the room with stories that are mostly about how much money they or someone they know has made, or how well certain cryptocurrencies are doing in the market.

The fact is that the people who have made a significant amount of money from investing in cryptocurrencies are those who have been investing for years and were able to stomach periods of volatility.

For those of you who haven’t invested, it could be that the known instability of cryptocurrencies still concerns you. What you really should be thinking is, how do I get the right risk-adjusted exposure to this asset class, because it has produced incredibly high returns?

A small investment amount may provide you with exceptional returns without having to take on huge risks – a concept referred to as asymmetric returns.

For example, the investor who had the foresight (and finances) to invest R10 000 in Bitcoin 10 years ago, today would have an investment value in the region of R35 million. They however only stood to lose R10 000 (much less than R35 million) in the worst-case scenario.

How to invest?

What is the difference between a gambler and an investor? An investor has an interest, research, and patience, however, in contrast, gambling is fuelled by the desire to get rich quickly, emotion, hot tips and bar room chatter.

In order to buy cryptocurrency, you are required to open an account with an exchange where you can transfer real money to buy cryptocurrencies such as Ether or Bitcoin. When it comes to cryptocurrencies, utility and adoption are one approach. This means that the cryptocurrencies - or the underlying technology they represent - must have a real use in society and must be widely adopted or show signs of adoption. If not, their price movements are more than likely driven by speculative investors which can lead to a sharp rise followed by a sudden fall.

Picking the right ones

How do you ensure you have the Google and Facebook and not the Yahoo and My Space of cryptocurrencies? One method is to ensure your personal crypto portfolio allocation consists of diverse cryptocurrencies that have good security credentials and are showing signs of wide adoption, avoiding the need to speculate and pick winners.

Choose the right basket

At the outset, one needs to set criteria that are critical for cryptocurrencies to be successful in the long run.

Look for the following characteristics:

  • Wide adoption – use market capitalisation as a key metric to determine adoption

  • Globally and readily available on three or more reputable public exchanges

  • Traded in huge volumes – this offers investors liquidity to exit the investment on short notice

  • Excellent security history

Only seven cryptocurrencies meet these criteria:

  • Bitcoin
  • Ether
  • Solana
  • Matic
  • Litecoin
  • Polkadot
  • Uniswap
  • Chain Link
  • Aav

Article by Jonty Sacks of Jaltech – click here to learn more.




