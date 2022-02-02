Zondo wants 20-year prison sentence and R200m fine for abuse of public power

Streaming issues? Report here
051021-capetalk-themiddayreport-withmandy-thumbnail-490x490jpg 051021-capetalk-themiddayreport-withmandy-thumbnail-490x490jpg
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:10
On the couch - Lynita Crofford on playing Gertrude Stein
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Lynita Crofford
Today at 13:35
Car Talk with Ernest Page
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ernest Page
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 16:05
The release of Part Two of the Zondo Commission Report
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pieter du Toit - Assistant Editor of In-depth News at News24
Today at 17:20
Zondo Report II - How must 'recommendations' be legally actioned?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Steven Powell, - Director Forensics at ENSafrica
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
JSC members mustn't let politics cloud views on Chief Justice pick: Kriegler Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Freedom Under Law's Johann Kriegler. 2 February 2022 9:56 AM
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town Schedules and load shedding status for your area. 2 February 2022 7:49 AM
Premier wine estate Kanonkop snaps up neighouring organic winery Laibach 'A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity' - Bruce Whitfield intervews Kanonkop Wine Estate's Johann Krige. 1 February 2022 8:16 PM
View all Local
Zondo wants 20-year prison sentence and R200m fine for abuse of public power Refilwe Moloto speaks to Outa's Rudi Heyneke on the release of Part 2 of the Zondo Commission report into State Capture. 2 February 2022 8:15 AM
Govt spends billions subsidising fossil fuels at huge social cost - report Bruce Whitfield interviews Richard Bridle from the International Institute for Sustainable Development about its new report. 1 February 2022 8:04 PM
Gigaba, Molefe just two of the bigwigs that should be investigated says Zondo Bruce Whitfield interviews the Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee after the release of Part 2 of the State Capture Report. 1 February 2022 7:07 PM
View all Politics
Scrapping of isolation for asymptomatic workers creates 'conundrum' for bosses Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to labour law specialist Lauren Salt. 2 February 2022 10:59 AM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
How to invest in crypto – an absolute beginners’ guide Master the basics, before you take the plunge, writes Jonty Sacks of alternative investments fund manager Jaltech. 1 February 2022 4:53 PM
View all Business
Vietnamese consumers want rhino horn from wild sources - study Lester Kiewit interviews Vu Hoai Nam Dang of the University of Copenhagen. 1 February 2022 3:57 PM
Why the price of tomatoes has spiked in South Africa Marketing Head at ZZ2 Clive Garrett explains to Mandy Wiener. 1 February 2022 2:27 PM
Interest rates, petrol, electricity… economists expect a 'Big Squeeze' in 2022 Lester Kiewit interviews Lumkile Mondi, an economist and lecturer at the University of the Witwatersrand. 1 February 2022 2:02 PM
View all Lifestyle
8 dead, dozens injured as deadly crush brings tragedy to Afcon in Cameroon CAF President Patrice Motsepe is understood to have sent the organisation's General Secretary to visit the supporters in hospital. 25 January 2022 12:30 PM
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
[VIDEO] Rassie's daughters ecstatic he is back to work and out of their hair! Springbok rugby coach Rassie Erasmus returns to his job following the two-month suspension by World Rugby. 17 January 2022 10:15 AM
View all Sport
Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk returns with great prizes! Put your brainpower to the test and you could walk away with the ultimate in bragging rights and a share of R220 000. 1 February 2022 3:48 PM
Disney+ coming to South Africa – will you get it? Refilwe Moloto interviews independent television critic Thinus Ferreira. 1 February 2022 3:03 PM
Katlego Maboe's ex responds after he is 'absolved' of misconduct by court In 2020 a video showing the couple in a verbal dispute went viral, in the footage Maboe admitted being unfaithul to Monique Muller 1 February 2022 11:55 AM
View all Entertainment
Vietnamese consumers want rhino horn from wild sources - study Lester Kiewit interviews Vu Hoai Nam Dang of the University of Copenhagen. 1 February 2022 3:57 PM
[VIDEO] American YouTuber Logan Paul interaction with Cape baboon goes viral Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk online editor Barbara Friedman discuss stories trending on the internet. 1 February 2022 10:29 AM
North Korea releases space photos following latest missile launch Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe. 1 February 2022 8:49 AM
View all World
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
Interest rates, petrol, electricity… economists expect a 'Big Squeeze' in 2022 Lester Kiewit interviews Lumkile Mondi, an economist and lecturer at the University of the Witwatersrand. 1 February 2022 2:02 PM
Lockdown downgraded: 'Room for people to protect themselves without government' Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation at UKZN. 1 February 2022 12:50 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Zondo wants 20-year prison sentence and R200m fine for abuse of public power

2 February 2022 8:15 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Zondo Comission

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Outa's Rudi Heyneke on the release of Part 2 of the Zondo Commission report into State Capture.
  • Zondo recommendation of criminal charges for abuse of public power is a key step says Outa
  • Outa's Rudi Heyneke says he hopes the Presidency and Parliament take heed of the recommendation for 20-year prison sentence or R200 million fines for such abuse or both
  • Until now public officials and those involve in State corruption have not been held accountable for such abuse he adds
FILE: Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo handed the first part of the state capture report over to President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on 4 January 2022. Picture: GCIS.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to OUTA State Capture Project Manager, Rudi Heyneke on the release of Part 2 of the Zondo Commission report into State Capture.

We were not surprised by any of the names mentioned in the report - the usual suspects and roleplayers like Molefe, Singh, Gama, Ramasabudi, were there.

Rudi Heyneke, State Capture Projects Manager - OUTA

However, he says the recommendations were much more damning.

Heyneke hopes that the much firmer evidence will speed up prosecutions of those involved in State Capture.

We hope that law enforcement will act swiftly and we can see justice in this instance.

Rudi Heyneke, State Capture Projects Manager - OUTA

He notes that sources say the investigation into Transnet is well advanced.

This part of the report on Transnet will strengthen their hands and will guide them in the investigation that must still be done.

Rudi Heyneke, State Capture Projects Manager - OUTA

The recommendation which introduces the ability to criminally charge for the abuse of public power is a step forward, suggests Refilwe.

Judge Zondo recommends this should carry a sentence of 20 years in prison or R200 million in fines, or both, will detract people from thinking corruption is something they can get away with.

We definitely support that. You must be so afraid to get involved in shenanigans like this with a sword hanging over your head with regard to these kinds of penalties that we welcome that and hope that it will be implemented.

Rudi Heyneke, State Capture Projects Manager - OUTA

We hope that the Presidency and Parliament take note of these recommendations.

Rudi Heyneke, State Capture Projects Manager - OUTA

How board members and executives of these very large institutions are appointed needs to be looked at as well.

Rudi Heyneke, State Capture Projects Manager - OUTA

He says as suggested in Zondo's recommendations it may be time for oversight by independent bodies in relation to these appointments.

Treasury must get their act together in terms of blacklisting people so that we know they will never do business with government until the finalisation of any investigations.

Rudi Heyneke, State Capture Projects Manager - OUTA

Another key area to sort out, he notes is that of the Public Finance Management Act and procurement system at the SOEs.

Civil society and oversight bodies need to have a seat on tender committees and on making big decisions - and procurement deviations and emergency cases should be handled with absolute care so that we don't see what happened with Transnet.

Rudi Heyneke, State Capture Projects Manager - OUTA

He says Denel is a very sore point.

It was on an upward trajectory and then came [Lynne] Brown and she just wrecked especially Denel for everybody - for the employers and the employees.

Rudi Heyneke, State Capture Projects Manager - OUTA

What was once a very proud arms manufacturer is now down in the dumps - and I do not think that Denel will be able to recover fully at all.

Rudi Heyneke, State Capture Projects Manager - OUTA

Will we see prosecutions in the next decade, asks Refilwe?

We should and we must - otherwise, people will lose faith in the Rule of Law, in the law enforcement and prosecution authorities - so there is no question - we must see action - we must see people going to prison for a very long time. We cannot see this happen again.

Rudi Heyneke, State Capture Projects Manager - OUTA



2 February 2022 8:15 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Zondo Comission

More from Politics

Govt spends billions subsidising fossil fuels at huge social cost - report

1 February 2022 8:04 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Richard Bridle from the International Institute for Sustainable Development about its new report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gigaba, Molefe just two of the bigwigs that should be investigated says Zondo

1 February 2022 7:07 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews the Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee after the release of Part 2 of the State Capture Report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

2024 is around the corner - Mashaba wants to build ActionSA's national footprint

1 February 2022 12:27 PM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fuel hikes this Wednesday but Energy Dept says hands are tied over price reforms

1 February 2022 10:58 AM

Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Robert Maake from the Department of Energy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

W Cape R10m spend on 75 fires in 7 days 'saves money, lives and environment'

1 February 2022 9:53 AM

Colin Deiner of the Disaster Management and Fire & Rescue Services at W Cape Government explains to Refilwe Moloto.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Karpowership scores court victory but many hurdles left to overcome - analyst

31 January 2022 7:38 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to energy analyst Chris Yelland (MD, EE Business Intelligence) about government's emergency power tender.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ex-finance minister Tito Mboweni resigns as MP to return to private sector

31 January 2022 7:03 PM

Tito Mboweni resigned as a member of parliament on Monday. According to the ANC, he'll join a 'prestigious' financial institution.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Parliament moves to Cape Town City Hall

31 January 2022 2:53 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Isaacs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I'll protect the individuals' - Premier Winde on Fritz sexual assault claims

31 January 2022 1:51 PM

Wester Cape Premier Alan Winde speaks to Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Paarden Eiland cycle lane going to waste due to ongoing safety fears, says PPA

31 January 2022 12:39 PM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to the chairperson of Pedal Power Association, Steve Hayward.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Zondo wants 20-year prison sentence and R200m fine for abuse of public power

Politics

JSC members mustn't let politics cloud views on Chief Justice pick: Kriegler

Local

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

EWN Highlights

Mantashe: Coal miners an integral part of SA’s energy transition

2 February 2022 11:50 AM

Nehawu files papers against ANC, demands party pay staff salaries immediately

2 February 2022 11:30 AM

SAHRC welcomes scrapping of rotational learning

2 February 2022 9:53 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA