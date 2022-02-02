Zondo wants 20-year prison sentence and R200m fine for abuse of public power
- Zondo recommendation of criminal charges for abuse of public power is a key step says Outa
- Outa's Rudi Heyneke says he hopes the Presidency and Parliament take heed of the recommendation for 20-year prison sentence or R200 million fines for such abuse or both
- Until now public officials and those involve in State corruption have not been held accountable for such abuse he adds
Refilwe Moloto speaks to OUTA State Capture Project Manager, Rudi Heyneke on the release of Part 2 of the Zondo Commission report into State Capture.
We were not surprised by any of the names mentioned in the report - the usual suspects and roleplayers like Molefe, Singh, Gama, Ramasabudi, were there.Rudi Heyneke, State Capture Projects Manager - OUTA
However, he says the recommendations were much more damning.
Heyneke hopes that the much firmer evidence will speed up prosecutions of those involved in State Capture.
We hope that law enforcement will act swiftly and we can see justice in this instance.Rudi Heyneke, State Capture Projects Manager - OUTA
He notes that sources say the investigation into Transnet is well advanced.
This part of the report on Transnet will strengthen their hands and will guide them in the investigation that must still be done.Rudi Heyneke, State Capture Projects Manager - OUTA
The recommendation which introduces the ability to criminally charge for the abuse of public power is a step forward, suggests Refilwe.
Judge Zondo recommends this should carry a sentence of 20 years in prison or R200 million in fines, or both, will detract people from thinking corruption is something they can get away with.
We definitely support that. You must be so afraid to get involved in shenanigans like this with a sword hanging over your head with regard to these kinds of penalties that we welcome that and hope that it will be implemented.Rudi Heyneke, State Capture Projects Manager - OUTA
We hope that the Presidency and Parliament take note of these recommendations.Rudi Heyneke, State Capture Projects Manager - OUTA
How board members and executives of these very large institutions are appointed needs to be looked at as well.Rudi Heyneke, State Capture Projects Manager - OUTA
He says as suggested in Zondo's recommendations it may be time for oversight by independent bodies in relation to these appointments.
Treasury must get their act together in terms of blacklisting people so that we know they will never do business with government until the finalisation of any investigations.Rudi Heyneke, State Capture Projects Manager - OUTA
Another key area to sort out, he notes is that of the Public Finance Management Act and procurement system at the SOEs.
Civil society and oversight bodies need to have a seat on tender committees and on making big decisions - and procurement deviations and emergency cases should be handled with absolute care so that we don't see what happened with Transnet.Rudi Heyneke, State Capture Projects Manager - OUTA
He says Denel is a very sore point.
It was on an upward trajectory and then came [Lynne] Brown and she just wrecked especially Denel for everybody - for the employers and the employees.Rudi Heyneke, State Capture Projects Manager - OUTA
What was once a very proud arms manufacturer is now down in the dumps - and I do not think that Denel will be able to recover fully at all.Rudi Heyneke, State Capture Projects Manager - OUTA
Will we see prosecutions in the next decade, asks Refilwe?
We should and we must - otherwise, people will lose faith in the Rule of Law, in the law enforcement and prosecution authorities - so there is no question - we must see action - we must see people going to prison for a very long time. We cannot see this happen again.Rudi Heyneke, State Capture Projects Manager - OUTA
