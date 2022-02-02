Streaming issues? Report here
Scrapping of isolation for asymptomatic workers creates 'conundrum' for bosses

2 February 2022 10:59 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Covid-19 isolation
Level 1 lockdown
Covid-19 lockdown regulations
isolation period

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to labour law specialist Lauren Salt.
  • Employment law specialist Lauren Salt says the new regulations on Covid-19 isolation will create some challenges in the workplace
  • Government has announced that people don't have to isolate if they test positive for Covid-19 but have no symptoms
© pitinan/123rf.com

Employment law attorney Lauren Salt says updated occupational health and safety guidelines are needed to deal with the "conundrum" created by the government's new Covid-19 isolation rules.

On Monday, government announced that it relaxed the rules for Covid-19 isolation based on the trajectory of the pandemic and the levels of vaccination in South Africa.

Under the adjusted Level 1 regulations, people do not have to isolate if they test positive for Covid-19 but are asymptomatic.

RELATED: Cabinet eases Covid-19 isolation rules and scraps 1m distancing rule at schools

Salt, who's an executive in ENSafrica's employment department, says the new isolation rules are not in line with existing directives around Covid-19 in the workplace.

In June last year, the government issued the Consolidated Direction on Occupational Health and Safety in Certain Workplaces which deals with Covid-19 isolation, reporting positive cases in the workplace, and mandatory vaccination policies.

Salt says these directives are now outdated, in light of the new isolation regulations.

RELATED: Lockdown downgraded: 'Room for people to protect themselves without government'

She says the Department of Labour and Department of Health will have to develop updated directives on how to manage asymptomatic employees in the workplace.

According to Salt, current provisions allow employees to "withhold their labour" if they feel they are at serious risk of contracting Covid-19 in the workplace.

She says the new guidelines will have to provide a framework on how to manage the rights of employers and the employee's right to a safe work environment.

RELATED: Busa: If staffers don't want to be vaxxed, they must test regularly for Covid-19

Certainly, there are going to be some questions around how we manage employees who are asymptomatic who are trying to either stay at home and isolate or coming into the workplace... What we know from Covid-19 is that it presents in many different ways.

Lauren Salt, Director - ENSafrica's Employment Department

There's no real guidance... as to what exactly asymptomatic means and when you might become asymptomatic.

Lauren Salt, Director - ENSafrica's Employment Department

I think we are going to see some new guidance coming out.

Lauren Salt, Director - ENSafrica's Employment Department

There are guidelines at the moment that the Department of Health has issued about handling Covid-19 positive employees in the workplace and that doesn't take into account this new regulation dealing with lack of isolation for asymptomatic workers.

Lauren Salt, Director - ENSafrica's Employment Department

If you've got someone that is asymptomatic but has tested positive for Covid-19, who's to say that the person sitting next to them isn't going to get Covid-19?

Lauren Salt, Director - ENSafrica's Employment Department

You've got a situation where there is a bit of incongruity with the current adjusted regulations and the Consolidated Direction. I think we're probably going to see some updates Consolidated Directions dealing with these sorts of issues.

Lauren Salt, Director - ENSafrica's Employment Department



