JSC members mustn't let politics cloud views on Chief Justice pick: Kriegler





Retired Justice Johann Kriegler says JSC members must not let politics affect their views on the four Chief Justice candidates

Public interviews of shortlisted candidates are currently underway

Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) President Mandisa Maya takes the hot seat on Wednesday

Kriegler says the JSC has a crucial role to play "screening" the candidate before President Ramaphosa announces his final decision

Johann Kriegler. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN

Retired Constitutional Court Judge Johann Kriegler says members of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) must conduct themselves carefully and responsibly during the Chief Justice selection process.

The JSC is interviewing four candidates for the position of Chief Justice of South Africa this week.

Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga was the first to be interviewed on Tuesday.

Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) President Mandisa Maya will be in the hot seat on Wednesday, followed by Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo on Thursday and Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Friday.

Although President Cyril Ramaphosa is not bound by the JSC's recommendations, Kriegler says the commission still has a vital role to play as a "screening body" in the selection process.

He says despite the "overt political representation" in the composition of the JSC, commissioners must decide on their preferred candidate based on their own conscience.

After the interviews are completed, the JSC is expected to send a report to the President with its views and recommendations on each candidate.

While Ramaphosa is required to consult the JSC and leaders of political parties in Parliament, the decision ultimately rests on his shoulders.

I think he [Madlanga] is a serious contender. I think each one of the four is a serious contender. Johann Kriegler, Chairperson - Freedom Under Law

The JSC is a vitally important body, the fact that the President can in the case of the Chief Justice make up his own mind doesn't mean that the JSC is any less important. It is the quality control body for the judiciary. It is the body that essentially makes the appointments and essentially makes the dismissals. Johann Kriegler, Chairperson - Freedom Under Law

They [JSC] are the first screening body. It has to do its job very, very carefully. It has to do its job very, very responsibly. Johann Kriegler, Chairperson - Freedom Under Law