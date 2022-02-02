Streaming issues? Report here
051021-capetalk-themiddayreport-withmandy-thumbnail-490x490jpg 051021-capetalk-themiddayreport-withmandy-thumbnail-490x490jpg
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:10
On the couch - Lynita Crofford on playing Gertrude Stein
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Lynita Crofford
Today at 13:35
Car Talk with Ernest Page
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ernest Page
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 16:05
The release of Part Two of the Zondo Commission Report
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pieter du Toit - Assistant Editor of In-depth News at News24
Today at 17:20
Zondo Report II - How must 'recommendations' be legally actioned?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Steven Powell, - Director Forensics at ENSafrica
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
JSC members mustn't let politics cloud views on Chief Justice pick: Kriegler Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Freedom Under Law's Johann Kriegler. 2 February 2022 9:56 AM
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town Schedules and load shedding status for your area. 2 February 2022 7:49 AM
Premier wine estate Kanonkop snaps up neighouring organic winery Laibach 'A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity' - Bruce Whitfield intervews Kanonkop Wine Estate's Johann Krige. 1 February 2022 8:16 PM
View all Local
Zondo wants 20-year prison sentence and R200m fine for abuse of public power Refilwe Moloto speaks to Outa's Rudi Heyneke on the release of Part 2 of the Zondo Commission report into State Capture. 2 February 2022 8:15 AM
Govt spends billions subsidising fossil fuels at huge social cost - report Bruce Whitfield interviews Richard Bridle from the International Institute for Sustainable Development about its new report. 1 February 2022 8:04 PM
Gigaba, Molefe just two of the bigwigs that should be investigated says Zondo Bruce Whitfield interviews the Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee after the release of Part 2 of the State Capture Report. 1 February 2022 7:07 PM
View all Politics
Scrapping of isolation for asymptomatic workers creates 'conundrum' for bosses Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to labour law specialist Lauren Salt. 2 February 2022 10:59 AM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
How to invest in crypto – an absolute beginners’ guide Master the basics, before you take the plunge, writes Jonty Sacks of alternative investments fund manager Jaltech. 1 February 2022 4:53 PM
View all Business
Vietnamese consumers want rhino horn from wild sources - study Lester Kiewit interviews Vu Hoai Nam Dang of the University of Copenhagen. 1 February 2022 3:57 PM
Why the price of tomatoes has spiked in South Africa Marketing Head at ZZ2 Clive Garrett explains to Mandy Wiener. 1 February 2022 2:27 PM
Interest rates, petrol, electricity… economists expect a 'Big Squeeze' in 2022 Lester Kiewit interviews Lumkile Mondi, an economist and lecturer at the University of the Witwatersrand. 1 February 2022 2:02 PM
View all Lifestyle
8 dead, dozens injured as deadly crush brings tragedy to Afcon in Cameroon CAF President Patrice Motsepe is understood to have sent the organisation's General Secretary to visit the supporters in hospital. 25 January 2022 12:30 PM
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
[VIDEO] Rassie's daughters ecstatic he is back to work and out of their hair! Springbok rugby coach Rassie Erasmus returns to his job following the two-month suspension by World Rugby. 17 January 2022 10:15 AM
View all Sport
Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk returns with great prizes! Put your brainpower to the test and you could walk away with the ultimate in bragging rights and a share of R220 000. 1 February 2022 3:48 PM
Disney+ coming to South Africa – will you get it? Refilwe Moloto interviews independent television critic Thinus Ferreira. 1 February 2022 3:03 PM
Katlego Maboe's ex responds after he is 'absolved' of misconduct by court In 2020 a video showing the couple in a verbal dispute went viral, in the footage Maboe admitted being unfaithul to Monique Muller 1 February 2022 11:55 AM
View all Entertainment
Vietnamese consumers want rhino horn from wild sources - study Lester Kiewit interviews Vu Hoai Nam Dang of the University of Copenhagen. 1 February 2022 3:57 PM
[VIDEO] American YouTuber Logan Paul interaction with Cape baboon goes viral Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk online editor Barbara Friedman discuss stories trending on the internet. 1 February 2022 10:29 AM
North Korea releases space photos following latest missile launch Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe. 1 February 2022 8:49 AM
View all World
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
Interest rates, petrol, electricity… economists expect a 'Big Squeeze' in 2022 Lester Kiewit interviews Lumkile Mondi, an economist and lecturer at the University of the Witwatersrand. 1 February 2022 2:02 PM
Lockdown downgraded: 'Room for people to protect themselves without government' Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation at UKZN. 1 February 2022 12:50 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

JSC members mustn't let politics cloud views on Chief Justice pick: Kriegler

2 February 2022 9:56 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
JSC
Johann Kriegler
Chief Justice interviews

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Freedom Under Law's Johann Kriegler.
  • Retired Justice Johann Kriegler says JSC members must not let politics affect their views on the four Chief Justice candidates
  • Public interviews of shortlisted candidates are currently underway
  • Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) President Mandisa Maya takes the hot seat on Wednesday
  • Kriegler says the JSC has a crucial role to play "screening" the candidate before President Ramaphosa announces his final decision
Johann Kriegler. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN

Retired Constitutional Court Judge Johann Kriegler says members of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) must conduct themselves carefully and responsibly during the Chief Justice selection process.

The JSC is interviewing four candidates for the position of Chief Justice of South Africa this week.

RELATED: Chief Justice selection process: 'Any one of the candidates would be formidable'

Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga was the first to be interviewed on Tuesday.

Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) President Mandisa Maya will be in the hot seat on Wednesday, followed by Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo on Thursday and Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Friday.

Although President Cyril Ramaphosa is not bound by the JSC's recommendations, Kriegler says the commission still has a vital role to play as a "screening body" in the selection process.

RELATED: 'No more sideshows, JSC needs criteria for Chief Justice interview questions'

He says despite the "overt political representation" in the composition of the JSC, commissioners must decide on their preferred candidate based on their own conscience.

After the interviews are completed, the JSC is expected to send a report to the President with its views and recommendations on each candidate.

While Ramaphosa is required to consult the JSC and leaders of political parties in Parliament, the decision ultimately rests on his shoulders.

I think he [Madlanga] is a serious contender. I think each one of the four is a serious contender.

Johann Kriegler, Chairperson - Freedom Under Law

The JSC is a vitally important body, the fact that the President can in the case of the Chief Justice make up his own mind doesn't mean that the JSC is any less important. It is the quality control body for the judiciary. It is the body that essentially makes the appointments and essentially makes the dismissals.

Johann Kriegler, Chairperson - Freedom Under Law

They [JSC] are the first screening body. It has to do its job very, very carefully. It has to do its job very, very responsibly.

Johann Kriegler, Chairperson - Freedom Under Law

I do believe that it's the job of every commissioner, whoever had nominated him or her, to judge according to their own conscience on the merits of the candidates before them.

Johann Kriegler, Chairperson - Freedom Under Law



2 February 2022 9:56 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
JSC
Johann Kriegler
Chief Justice interviews

More from Local

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

2 February 2022 7:49 AM

Schedules and load shedding status for your area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Premier wine estate Kanonkop snaps up neighouring organic winery Laibach

1 February 2022 8:16 PM

'A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity' - Bruce Whitfield intervews Kanonkop Wine Estate's Johann Krige.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Govt spends billions subsidising fossil fuels at huge social cost - report

1 February 2022 8:04 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Richard Bridle from the International Institute for Sustainable Development about its new report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gigaba, Molefe just two of the bigwigs that should be investigated says Zondo

1 February 2022 7:07 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews the Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee after the release of Part 2 of the State Capture Report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We welcome end to rotational classes but DBE must tackle overcrowding - Naptosa

1 February 2022 2:49 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Naptosa's executive director Basil Manuel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why the price of tomatoes has spiked in South Africa

1 February 2022 2:27 PM

Marketing Head at ZZ2 Clive Garrett explains to Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Defence Ministry rubbishes "unverifiable story" on Simon’s Town naval gun mishap

1 February 2022 1:30 PM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Defence Ministry spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini and local ward councillor Simon Liell-Cock.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Young boys walk 2 kilometers to get help for injured puppy at CGH SPCA

1 February 2022 1:21 PM

Please help donate to the vet costs for little Bruno who was run over by a car.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Should you be taking PrEP (Pre-exposure prophylaxis) if having casual sex?

1 February 2022 1:13 PM

Lester Kiewit is joined by sexual reproductive health expert Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng to speak about the use of PrEP.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lockdown downgraded: 'Room for people to protect themselves without government'

1 February 2022 12:50 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation at UKZN.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Zondo wants 20-year prison sentence and R200m fine for abuse of public power

Politics

JSC members mustn't let politics cloud views on Chief Justice pick: Kriegler

Local

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

EWN Highlights

Mantashe: Coal miners an integral part of SA’s energy transition

2 February 2022 11:50 AM

Nehawu files papers against ANC, demands party pay staff salaries immediately

2 February 2022 11:30 AM

SAHRC welcomes scrapping of rotational learning

2 February 2022 9:53 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA