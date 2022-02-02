Meet Spelo Jalivane, founder of Khayelitsha's newly reopened hotspot 'The Milk'





Spelo Jalivane says he's proud of The Milk Restaurant & Champagne Bar's comeback story

The three-storey lifestyle hub has reopened its doors in late December after closing during Covid-19

Jalivane has partnered with the founders of Rands Cape Town to relaunch the swanky establishment in Cape Town's biggest township

Image: The Milk Restaurant Bar/Facebook

The founder of The Milk Restaurant & Champagne Bar says the vision for the high-end establishment is finally coming to life after relaunching the space in December last year.

The premium entertainment spot in Khayelitsha has reopened its doors after a two-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Milk Restaurant & Champagne Bar has now been reinvented thanks to an investment from the founders of Rands Cape Town, brothers Mfundo and Mshayi Mbeki.

Jalivane says he's feeling confident that he can take his business to new heights with the backing of the well-known entertainment entrepreneurs.

We are much more prepared and improved in a better space than we were before because now I'm at ease, I don't want to lie. I've got the powerhouse of the entertainment [industry] backing me up, the Mbeki brothers who are working very well with me. Spelo Jalivane, Founder - The Milk Restaurant & Champagne Bar

The Milk Restaurant & Champagne Bar was initially launched in 2018 but Jalivane says the Covid-19 lockdown exacerbated the financial challenges that he was facing before the pandemic.

He says he used the Covid-19 lockdown to regroup and reassess his business strategy and partner with the others on new ventures.

Jalivane says his struggles and hardship have only made him stronger and more determined to succeed.

He says Khayelitsha's entertainment hotspots such as The Milk Restaurant & Champagne Bar, Rands, and KwaAce are putting the township on the map.

The businessman says he's seen increased community building and improved safety in Khayelitsha in recent years which will help attract visitors from all over the city and country.

I wanted to bring something different to Khayelitsha... where I bring what is happening in Camp's Bay to the township... I wanted something that would complement and also add value to the township economy. Spelo Jalivane, Founder - The Milk Restaurant & Champagne Bar

When I started The Milk, the vision and picture that I sold to the people and to the public was totally different to the actual business that was being conducted at The Milk. I think the vision was very far from the reality. I think that's when things got worse and that's when I lost it. Spelo Jalivane, Founder - The Milk Restaurant & Champagne Bar

Today, I think The Milk is ready to host people coming internationally and I'm very excited. Spelo Jalivane, Founder - The Milk Restaurant & Champagne Bar