Meet Spelo Jalivane, founder of Khayelitsha's newly reopened hotspot 'The Milk'

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:20
Part Two of The Zondo Report - How must 'recommendations' be legally actioned?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Steven Powell, - Director Forensics at ENSafrica
Today at 17:45
Hunting trophy ban must be backed by a global fund to support communities living with wildlife
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr. Tamar Ron
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Jacob Zuma was absolutely at the centre of State Capture' John Maytham interviews Pieter du Toit, Assistant Editor of In-depth News at News24. 2 February 2022 4:29 PM
JSC members mustn't let politics cloud views on Chief Justice pick: Kriegler Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Freedom Under Law's Johann Kriegler. 2 February 2022 9:56 AM
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town Schedules and load shedding status for your area. 2 February 2022 7:49 AM
View all Local
Zondo wants 20-year prison sentence and R200m fine for abuse of public power Refilwe Moloto speaks to Outa's Rudi Heyneke on the release of Part 2 of the Zondo Commission report into State Capture. 2 February 2022 8:15 AM
Govt spends billions subsidising fossil fuels at huge social cost - report Bruce Whitfield interviews Richard Bridle from the International Institute for Sustainable Development about its new report. 1 February 2022 8:04 PM
Gigaba, Molefe just two of the bigwigs that should be investigated says Zondo Bruce Whitfield interviews the Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee after the release of Part 2 of the State Capture Report. 1 February 2022 7:07 PM
View all Politics
Scrapping of isolation for asymptomatic workers creates 'conundrum' for bosses Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to labour law specialist Lauren Salt. 2 February 2022 10:59 AM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
Premier wine estate Kanonkop snaps up neighouring organic winery Laibach 'A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity' - Bruce Whitfield intervews Kanonkop Wine Estate's Johann Krige. 1 February 2022 8:16 PM
View all Business
Leaving the kids your nest egg or going SKI’Ing (Spending the Kid’s Inheritance) Aubrey Masango speaks to Mduduzi Luthuli at Luthuli Capital, about how much inheritance parents should leave for their children. 2 February 2022 2:23 PM
Meet Spelo Jalivane, founder of Khayelitsha's newly reopened hotspot 'The Milk' CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to The Milk Restaurant & Champagne Bar's Spelo Jalivane. 2 February 2022 1:23 PM
How to invest in crypto – an absolute beginners’ guide Master the basics, before you take the plunge, writes Jonty Sacks of alternative investments fund manager Jaltech. 1 February 2022 4:53 PM
View all Lifestyle
8 dead, dozens injured as deadly crush brings tragedy to Afcon in Cameroon CAF President Patrice Motsepe is understood to have sent the organisation's General Secretary to visit the supporters in hospital. 25 January 2022 12:30 PM
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
[VIDEO] Rassie's daughters ecstatic he is back to work and out of their hair! Springbok rugby coach Rassie Erasmus returns to his job following the two-month suspension by World Rugby. 17 January 2022 10:15 AM
View all Sport
Meet Spelo Jalivane, founder of Khayelitsha's newly reopened hotspot 'The Milk' CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to The Milk Restaurant & Champagne Bar's Spelo Jalivane. 2 February 2022 1:23 PM
Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk returns with great prizes! Put your brainpower to the test and you could walk away with the ultimate in bragging rights and a share of R220 000. 1 February 2022 3:48 PM
Disney+ coming to South Africa – will you get it? Refilwe Moloto interviews independent television critic Thinus Ferreira. 1 February 2022 3:03 PM
View all Entertainment
Denmark ditches all Covid restrictions despite rise in cases Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about the latest stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 2 February 2022 1:42 PM
Winners crowned in world's first pillow fighting championship Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe. 2 February 2022 12:13 PM
Vietnamese consumers want rhino horn from wild sources - study Lester Kiewit interviews Vu Hoai Nam Dang of the University of Copenhagen. 1 February 2022 3:57 PM
View all World
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
View all Africa
'Jacob Zuma was absolutely at the centre of State Capture' John Maytham interviews Pieter du Toit, Assistant Editor of In-depth News at News24. 2 February 2022 4:29 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
Interest rates, petrol, electricity… economists expect a 'Big Squeeze' in 2022 Lester Kiewit interviews Lumkile Mondi, an economist and lecturer at the University of the Witwatersrand. 1 February 2022 2:02 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Meet Spelo Jalivane, founder of Khayelitsha's newly reopened hotspot 'The Milk'

2 February 2022 1:23 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Khayelitsha
Spelo Jalivane
The Milk Restaurant
The Milk Restaurant Bar
The Milk Restaurant & Champagne Bar

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to The Milk Restaurant & Champagne Bar's Spelo Jalivane.
  • Spelo Jalivane says he's proud of The Milk Restaurant & Champagne Bar's comeback story
  • The three-storey lifestyle hub has reopened its doors in late December after closing during Covid-19
  • Jalivane has partnered with the founders of Rands Cape Town to relaunch the swanky establishment in Cape Town's biggest township
Image: The Milk Restaurant Bar/Facebook

The founder of The Milk Restaurant & Champagne Bar says the vision for the high-end establishment is finally coming to life after relaunching the space in December last year.

The premium entertainment spot in Khayelitsha has reopened its doors after a two-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

RELATED: Dining out in Khayelitsha - 'It's fast becoming a place to watch'

The Milk Restaurant & Champagne Bar has now been reinvented thanks to an investment from the founders of Rands Cape Town, brothers Mfundo and Mshayi Mbeki.

Jalivane says he's feeling confident that he can take his business to new heights with the backing of the well-known entertainment entrepreneurs.

We are much more prepared and improved in a better space than we were before because now I'm at ease, I don't want to lie. I've got the powerhouse of the entertainment [industry] backing me up, the Mbeki brothers who are working very well with me.

Spelo Jalivane, Founder - The Milk Restaurant & Champagne Bar

The Milk Restaurant & Champagne Bar was initially launched in 2018 but Jalivane says the Covid-19 lockdown exacerbated the financial challenges that he was facing before the pandemic.

He says he used the Covid-19 lockdown to regroup and reassess his business strategy and partner with the others on new ventures.

RELATED: New luxury hotel in Khayelitsha will boost township biz, says proud CEO

Jalivane says his struggles and hardship have only made him stronger and more determined to succeed.

He says Khayelitsha's entertainment hotspots such as The Milk Restaurant & Champagne Bar, Rands, and KwaAce are putting the township on the map.

The businessman says he's seen increased community building and improved safety in Khayelitsha in recent years which will help attract visitors from all over the city and country.

I wanted to bring something different to Khayelitsha... where I bring what is happening in Camp's Bay to the township... I wanted something that would complement and also add value to the township economy.

Spelo Jalivane, Founder - The Milk Restaurant & Champagne Bar

When I started The Milk, the vision and picture that I sold to the people and to the public was totally different to the actual business that was being conducted at The Milk. I think the vision was very far from the reality. I think that's when things got worse and that's when I lost it.

Spelo Jalivane, Founder - The Milk Restaurant & Champagne Bar

Today, I think The Milk is ready to host people coming internationally and I'm very excited.

Spelo Jalivane, Founder - The Milk Restaurant & Champagne Bar

There are great developments happening in Khayelitsha. As much as we are having a lot of challenges, Khayelitsha has changed from what it was in 2019.

Spelo Jalivane, Founder - The Milk Restaurant & Champagne Bar



2 February 2022 1:23 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Khayelitsha
Spelo Jalivane
The Milk Restaurant
The Milk Restaurant Bar
The Milk Restaurant & Champagne Bar

More from Entertainment

Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk returns with great prizes!

1 February 2022 3:48 PM

Put your brainpower to the test and you could walk away with the ultimate in bragging rights and a share of R220 000.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Disney+ coming to South Africa – will you get it?

1 February 2022 3:03 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews independent television critic Thinus Ferreira.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Katlego Maboe's ex responds after he is 'absolved' of misconduct by court

1 February 2022 11:55 AM

In 2020 a video showing the couple in a verbal dispute went viral, in the footage Maboe admitted being unfaithul to Monique Muller

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town personalities are getting inked to raise funds for SPCA - so can you!

27 January 2022 4:35 PM

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Kfm presenter Brandon Leigh.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Funnyman Donovan Goliath spins his 80s and 90s playlist on CapeTalk

27 January 2022 11:03 AM

Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bollywood star cleared of obscenity charges 15 years after 'indecent' Gere kiss

26 January 2022 1:12 PM

Shilpa Shetty and fellow actor Richard Gere were initially both charged, but Gere's case was dropped soon after.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town Carnival is back! Here are the changes for 2022

25 January 2022 2:11 PM

Pippa Hudson chats to Brad Baard, creative director of the Cape Town Carnival to find out more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City officials thrilled by return of spectators to Cape Town Met this weekend

25 January 2022 12:19 PM

The Cape Town Met, previously the Sun Met, will welcome spectators for the first time in two years this weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

5 Reasons not to miss the magic of Moonstruck 2022

21 January 2022 5:27 PM

The seaside, sunset music concert you love, Moonstruck, is back in virtual form. Here's why you do not want to miss it!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA-born actress Alice Krige talks top roles - from Star Trek to Chariots of Fire

21 January 2022 3:25 PM

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to SA-born actress Alice Krige.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Leaving the kids your nest egg or going SKI’Ing (Spending the Kid’s Inheritance)

2 February 2022 2:23 PM

Aubrey Masango speaks to Mduduzi Luthuli at Luthuli Capital, about how much inheritance parents should leave for their children.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win

1 February 2022 8:57 PM

Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to invest in crypto – an absolute beginners’ guide

1 February 2022 4:53 PM

Master the basics, before you take the plunge, writes Jonty Sacks of alternative investments fund manager Jaltech.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vietnamese consumers want rhino horn from wild sources - study

1 February 2022 3:57 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Vu Hoai Nam Dang of the University of Copenhagen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why the price of tomatoes has spiked in South Africa

1 February 2022 2:27 PM

Marketing Head at ZZ2 Clive Garrett explains to Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Interest rates, petrol, electricity… economists expect a 'Big Squeeze' in 2022

1 February 2022 2:02 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Lumkile Mondi, an economist and lecturer at the University of the Witwatersrand.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Young boys walk 2 kilometers to get help for injured puppy at CGH SPCA

1 February 2022 1:21 PM

Please help donate to the vet costs for little Bruno who was run over by a car.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lockdown downgraded: 'Room for people to protect themselves without government'

1 February 2022 12:50 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation at UKZN.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEO] American YouTuber Logan Paul interaction with Cape baboon goes viral

1 February 2022 10:29 AM

Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk online editor Barbara Friedman discuss stories trending on the internet.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Do you have a gambling problem? Expert shares addiction red flags

1 February 2022 9:27 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to addictions expert Dr Rodger Meyer about the warning signs of gambling addiction

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Zondo wants 20-year prison sentence and R200m fine for abuse of public power

Politics

JSC members mustn't let politics cloud views on Chief Justice pick: Kriegler

Local

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

EWN Highlights

Cele: 289 people arrested in connection with KZN political killings since 2018

2 February 2022 4:52 PM

Magashule ready to take fight over ANC step-aside rule to ConCourt

2 February 2022 4:41 PM

Shoba withheld a second cellphone while being questioned by police, court told

2 February 2022 4:05 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA