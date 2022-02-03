'Create a global fund so countries fork out for wildlife conservation in Africa'
- Conservation expert Dr. Tamar Ron says joint global responsibility is needed to support African communities living with wildlife
- She says the UK's planned ban on trophy hunting imports has demonstrated that a new approach is needed to wildlife conservation
- She says affected communities in Africa carry the burden of conservation while hunters from other parts of the world derive the benefit
Conservation specialist Dr. Tamar Ron says the burden of wildlife conservation isn't equally shared around the world and a global fund is needed to help address this.
The UK's plan to ban trophy hunting imports has been welcomed by many international conservation groups.
However, opponents of the ban have warned that Southern African countries could lose billions if the international hunting trade is stifled.
The aim of the ban is to protect endangered and threatened species, including lions, rhinos and elephants from Africa.
Dr. Ron says the UK and other countries should be taking greater financial responsibility for conservation efforts in African communities.
She says a global, tax-based fund could be created to pay communities that are the custodians of wildlife in Africa and elsewhere.
If we want wildlife to survive, then we need to find a way for the world to pay the custodians.Dr Tamar Ron, Biodiversity consultant
Dr. Ron says countries that benefit from wildlife in Africa must also take joint responsibility for the burden of conservation.
'It's not a donation, it's sharing the burden", she tells CapeTalk.
Dr. Ron, who's an independent international biodiversity conservation and community engagement consultant, has outlined her plans in a recent article on Daily Maverick.
Conservation has costs and it has benefits. The costs are local. The people that reside with certain species of wildlife - such as elephants other species - carry the cost of human-wildlife conflict, of giving up on other land uses, resources use etc... but the benefits come to all of us all over the world and it's time to share the cost at least as much as we share the benefit.Dr Tamar Ron, Biodiversity consultant
I do not support the hunting, but at the same time I do not think it should be stopped without being replaced by another way of paying the custodians of wildlife for the great service that they do for the world.Dr Tamar Ron, Biodiversity consultant
We really need to really shift our thinking and look at it another way. If people are saying that wildlife must pay its way, I would say that it's time to pay back... which means that we really need to share the burden of conservation.Dr Tamar Ron, Biodiversity consultant
I think we really need to [have] an open-minded dialogue between the two sides and mostly between the countries that are the consuming countries and the source countries of the animals.Dr Tamar Ron, Biodiversity consultant
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_66545991_beautiful-images-of-of-african-elephants-in-africa.html?vti=mf2p2gr2wrhpbk5161-1-7
