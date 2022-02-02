Winners crowned in world's first pillow fighting championship

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:20
Part Two of The Zondo Report - How must 'recommendations' be legally actioned?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Steven Powell, - Director Forensics at ENSafrica
Today at 17:45
Hunting trophy ban must be backed by a global fund to support communities living with wildlife
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr. Tamar Ron
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Jacob Zuma was absolutely at the centre of State Capture' John Maytham interviews Pieter du Toit, Assistant Editor of In-depth News at News24. 2 February 2022 4:29 PM
JSC members mustn't let politics cloud views on Chief Justice pick: Kriegler Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Freedom Under Law's Johann Kriegler. 2 February 2022 9:56 AM
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town Schedules and load shedding status for your area. 2 February 2022 7:49 AM
View all Local
Zondo wants 20-year prison sentence and R200m fine for abuse of public power Refilwe Moloto speaks to Outa's Rudi Heyneke on the release of Part 2 of the Zondo Commission report into State Capture. 2 February 2022 8:15 AM
Govt spends billions subsidising fossil fuels at huge social cost - report Bruce Whitfield interviews Richard Bridle from the International Institute for Sustainable Development about its new report. 1 February 2022 8:04 PM
Gigaba, Molefe just two of the bigwigs that should be investigated says Zondo Bruce Whitfield interviews the Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee after the release of Part 2 of the State Capture Report. 1 February 2022 7:07 PM
View all Politics
Scrapping of isolation for asymptomatic workers creates 'conundrum' for bosses Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to labour law specialist Lauren Salt. 2 February 2022 10:59 AM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
Premier wine estate Kanonkop snaps up neighouring organic winery Laibach 'A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity' - Bruce Whitfield intervews Kanonkop Wine Estate's Johann Krige. 1 February 2022 8:16 PM
View all Business
Leaving the kids your nest egg or going SKI’Ing (Spending the Kid’s Inheritance) Aubrey Masango speaks to Mduduzi Luthuli at Luthuli Capital, about how much inheritance parents should leave for their children. 2 February 2022 2:23 PM
Meet Spelo Jalivane, founder of Khayelitsha's newly reopened hotspot 'The Milk' CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to The Milk Restaurant & Champagne Bar's Spelo Jalivane. 2 February 2022 1:23 PM
How to invest in crypto – an absolute beginners’ guide Master the basics, before you take the plunge, writes Jonty Sacks of alternative investments fund manager Jaltech. 1 February 2022 4:53 PM
View all Lifestyle
8 dead, dozens injured as deadly crush brings tragedy to Afcon in Cameroon CAF President Patrice Motsepe is understood to have sent the organisation's General Secretary to visit the supporters in hospital. 25 January 2022 12:30 PM
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
[VIDEO] Rassie's daughters ecstatic he is back to work and out of their hair! Springbok rugby coach Rassie Erasmus returns to his job following the two-month suspension by World Rugby. 17 January 2022 10:15 AM
View all Sport
Meet Spelo Jalivane, founder of Khayelitsha's newly reopened hotspot 'The Milk' CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to The Milk Restaurant & Champagne Bar's Spelo Jalivane. 2 February 2022 1:23 PM
Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk returns with great prizes! Put your brainpower to the test and you could walk away with the ultimate in bragging rights and a share of R220 000. 1 February 2022 3:48 PM
Disney+ coming to South Africa – will you get it? Refilwe Moloto interviews independent television critic Thinus Ferreira. 1 February 2022 3:03 PM
View all Entertainment
Denmark ditches all Covid restrictions despite rise in cases Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about the latest stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 2 February 2022 1:42 PM
Winners crowned in world's first pillow fighting championship Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe. 2 February 2022 12:13 PM
Vietnamese consumers want rhino horn from wild sources - study Lester Kiewit interviews Vu Hoai Nam Dang of the University of Copenhagen. 1 February 2022 3:57 PM
View all World
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
View all Africa
'Jacob Zuma was absolutely at the centre of State Capture' John Maytham interviews Pieter du Toit, Assistant Editor of In-depth News at News24. 2 February 2022 4:29 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
Interest rates, petrol, electricity… economists expect a 'Big Squeeze' in 2022 Lester Kiewit interviews Lumkile Mondi, an economist and lecturer at the University of the Witwatersrand. 1 February 2022 2:02 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

Winners crowned in world's first pillow fighting championship

2 February 2022 12:13 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Florida
pillow fighting
quirky news

Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe.

  • Brazilian Istela Nunes and American Hauley Tillman took the men and wome's title's respectively.

  • The championships come ahead of 'International Pillow Fight Day' on April 22

If you thought pillow fighting was reserved for amorous newlyweds and hyperactive children, think again!

The winners of the world's first professional pillow fight have been crowned in Florida, USA.

The Pillow Fight Championships saw 16 men and eight women fighting it out for the two titles.

The winners each took home $5 000 prize money and the title belt.

All of the 24 competitors had mixed martial arts backgrounds.

Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

They hit nine bells out of each other!

Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

Also, did you know 'International Pillow Fight Day' is a thing? It's the 22 of April.

https://www.capetalk.co.za/articles/436665/job-hunting-monarch-sought-for-unfortunatley-named-piel-island-off-uk-coast

RELATED: Job hunting? Monarch sought for (unfortunatley named) 'Piel Island' off UK coast




2 February 2022 12:13 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Florida
pillow fighting
quirky news

More from World

Denmark ditches all Covid restrictions despite rise in cases

2 February 2022 1:42 PM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about the latest stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vietnamese consumers want rhino horn from wild sources - study

1 February 2022 3:57 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Vu Hoai Nam Dang of the University of Copenhagen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEO] American YouTuber Logan Paul interaction with Cape baboon goes viral

1 February 2022 10:29 AM

Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk online editor Barbara Friedman discuss stories trending on the internet.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

North Korea releases space photos following latest missile launch

1 February 2022 8:49 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sore loser? Wealthy tycoon sues casino over R83million losing streak

31 January 2022 9:09 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Italian firm probed over job ad asking women to apply with bathing suit pic

31 January 2022 8:37 AM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to UK correspondent Gavin Grey for the latest stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US racing to retrieve crashed, sunken high-tech fighter, before China gets to it

28 January 2022 10:21 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bollywood star cleared of obscenity charges 15 years after 'indecent' Gere kiss

26 January 2022 1:12 PM

Shilpa Shetty and fellow actor Richard Gere were initially both charged, but Gere's case was dropped soon after.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] BoJo 'ambushed with a cake' on birthday, has Twitter in stitches

26 January 2022 11:50 AM

Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk online editor Barbara Friedman take a look at stories trending on social media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Man who refuses to get Covid jab denied heart transplant by US doctors

26 January 2022 11:00 AM

A man from Boston in the US has been denied a heart transplant because he's not vaccinated against Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Zondo wants 20-year prison sentence and R200m fine for abuse of public power

Politics

JSC members mustn't let politics cloud views on Chief Justice pick: Kriegler

Local

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

EWN Highlights

Cele: 289 people arrested in connection with KZN political killings since 2018

2 February 2022 4:52 PM

Magashule ready to take fight over ANC step-aside rule to ConCourt

2 February 2022 4:41 PM

Shoba withheld a second cellphone while being questioned by police, court told

2 February 2022 4:05 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA