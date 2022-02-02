Winners crowned in world's first pillow fighting championship
Brazilian Istela Nunes and American Hauley Tillman took the men and wome's title's respectively.
The championships come ahead of 'International Pillow Fight Day' on April 22
If you thought pillow fighting was reserved for amorous newlyweds and hyperactive children, think again!
The winners of the world's first professional pillow fight have been crowned in Florida, USA.
The Pillow Fight Championships saw 16 men and eight women fighting it out for the two titles.
The winners each took home $5 000 prize money and the title belt.
All of the 24 competitors had mixed martial arts backgrounds.Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
They hit nine bells out of each other!Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
Also, did you know 'International Pillow Fight Day' is a thing? It's the 22 of April.https://www.capetalk.co.za/articles/436665/job-hunting-monarch-sought-for-unfortunatley-named-piel-island-off-uk-coast
'Don't get caught napping' - pillow fighting enters combat sports arena https://t.co/wfyETk3Ok0 pic.twitter.com/Q4DgGhqLeJ— Reuters Asia (@ReutersAsia) January 31, 2022
