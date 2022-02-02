Denmark ditches all Covid restrictions despite rise in cases





- Denmark is the first EU country to do away with all domestic Covid regulations

- Nightclubs have reopened, late-night alcohol sales have resumed, and vaccine passports are no longer required

It's one of the countries with the highest vaccination rate in the world, but just a few weeks ago Denmark said it was facing its toughest month since the start of the pandemic.

Why then, as cases continue to rise, has the Danish government announced it's scrapping all domestic Covid-19 restrictions, becoming the first EU country to do so?

Authorities there say the high vaccination rate means the virus no longer qualifies as a "critical threat".

80% of the Danish population have had two jabs, 60% have had three. Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

Wearing of face masks gone, nightclubs have reopened without any vaccine passports, late-night alcohol sales have resumed... Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

Denmark actually has more Covid restrictions than ever, but the perception backed up by opinion polls, is that it's not deadly and that Omicron is terribly infectious, but not terribly dangerous. Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

Meanwhile, with South Africa having exited its fourth wave of Covid-19, the government has amended its level one lockdown regulations.

People who test positive for Covid-19 but remain asymptomatic need not isolate

Those who test positive with symptoms must isolate for seven days

If you’ve been in contact with someone who has Covid-19 you need not isolate unless you have symptoms

All schools return to full-time learning

The social distancing mandate at schools have been removed

