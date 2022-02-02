Leaving the kids your nest egg or going SKI’Ing (Spending the Kid’s Inheritance)





- Will you leave something behind for your children after you pass on or do you want to make the most of the money you have now?

- The term SKI’Ing (Spending the Kid’s Inheritance) has been coined for those parents who choose not leave their kids an inheritance

Last year, James Bond actor and multi-millionaire Daniel Craig joined the list of other celebrities who say they won't be leaving their children an inheritance.

Craig, who with his wife Rachel Weisz, has four children reckons 'inheritance is distasteful' told Candis Magazine, "My philosophy is get rid of it or give it away before you go."

But what if, unlike Craig, you do want to leave something for your children after you pass on?

Aubrey Masango speaks to Mduduzi Luthuli at Luthuli Capital, about the issues facing parents wanting to leave something for their children.

In my experience, it's not really about the amount of money...it's how you view the role of money in your life and in your children's lives. Mduduzi Luthuli, Investment Manager - Luthuli Capital

Is money simply a tool that enables behavior, or is money a physical representation of our personal wealth? Mduduzi Luthuli, Investment Manager - Luthuli Capital

The question of 'what's enough' is purely subjective. Mduduzi Luthuli, Investment Manager - Luthuli Capital

There is a point, when inheriting great amounts of money will do your children more harm than good. Mduduzi Luthuli, Investment Manager - Luthuli Capital

