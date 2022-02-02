Leaving the kids your nest egg or going SKI’Ing (Spending the Kid’s Inheritance)
- Will you leave something behind for your children after you pass on or do you want to make the most of the money you have now?
- The term SKI’Ing (Spending the Kid’s Inheritance) has been coined for those parents who choose not leave their kids an inheritance
Last year, James Bond actor and multi-millionaire Daniel Craig joined the list of other celebrities who say they won't be leaving their children an inheritance.
Craig, who with his wife Rachel Weisz, has four children reckons 'inheritance is distasteful' told Candis Magazine, "My philosophy is get rid of it or give it away before you go."
But what if, unlike Craig, you do want to leave something for your children after you pass on?
Aubrey Masango speaks to Mduduzi Luthuli at Luthuli Capital, about the issues facing parents wanting to leave something for their children.
Click above to listen to the full podcast interview:
In my experience, it's not really about the amount of money...it's how you view the role of money in your life and in your children's lives.Mduduzi Luthuli, Investment Manager - Luthuli Capital
Is money simply a tool that enables behavior, or is money a physical representation of our personal wealth?Mduduzi Luthuli, Investment Manager - Luthuli Capital
The question of 'what's enough' is purely subjective.Mduduzi Luthuli, Investment Manager - Luthuli Capital
There is a point, when inheriting great amounts of money will do your children more harm than good.Mduduzi Luthuli, Investment Manager - Luthuli Capital
RELATED:Rise in black middle class getting wills in order
Source :
More from Lifestyle
Meet Spelo Jalivane, founder of Khayelitsha's newly reopened hotspot 'The Milk'
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to The Milk Restaurant & Champagne Bar's Spelo Jalivane.Read More
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win
Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show.Read More
How to invest in crypto – an absolute beginners’ guide
Master the basics, before you take the plunge, writes Jonty Sacks of alternative investments fund manager Jaltech.Read More
Vietnamese consumers want rhino horn from wild sources - study
Lester Kiewit interviews Vu Hoai Nam Dang of the University of Copenhagen.Read More
Why the price of tomatoes has spiked in South Africa
Marketing Head at ZZ2 Clive Garrett explains to Mandy Wiener.Read More
Interest rates, petrol, electricity… economists expect a 'Big Squeeze' in 2022
Lester Kiewit interviews Lumkile Mondi, an economist and lecturer at the University of the Witwatersrand.Read More
Young boys walk 2 kilometers to get help for injured puppy at CGH SPCA
Please help donate to the vet costs for little Bruno who was run over by a car.Read More
Lockdown downgraded: 'Room for people to protect themselves without government'
Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation at UKZN.Read More
[VIDEO] American YouTuber Logan Paul interaction with Cape baboon goes viral
Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk online editor Barbara Friedman discuss stories trending on the internet.Read More