Leaving the kids your nest egg or going SKI’Ing (Spending the Kid’s Inheritance)

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:20
Part Two of The Zondo Report - How must 'recommendations' be legally actioned?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Steven Powell, - Director Forensics at ENSafrica
Today at 17:45
Hunting trophy ban must be backed by a global fund to support communities living with wildlife
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr. Tamar Ron
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Jacob Zuma was absolutely at the centre of State Capture' John Maytham interviews Pieter du Toit, Assistant Editor of In-depth News at News24. 2 February 2022 4:29 PM
JSC members mustn't let politics cloud views on Chief Justice pick: Kriegler Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Freedom Under Law's Johann Kriegler. 2 February 2022 9:56 AM
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town Schedules and load shedding status for your area. 2 February 2022 7:49 AM
View all Local
Zondo wants 20-year prison sentence and R200m fine for abuse of public power Refilwe Moloto speaks to Outa's Rudi Heyneke on the release of Part 2 of the Zondo Commission report into State Capture. 2 February 2022 8:15 AM
Govt spends billions subsidising fossil fuels at huge social cost - report Bruce Whitfield interviews Richard Bridle from the International Institute for Sustainable Development about its new report. 1 February 2022 8:04 PM
Gigaba, Molefe just two of the bigwigs that should be investigated says Zondo Bruce Whitfield interviews the Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee after the release of Part 2 of the State Capture Report. 1 February 2022 7:07 PM
View all Politics
Scrapping of isolation for asymptomatic workers creates 'conundrum' for bosses Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to labour law specialist Lauren Salt. 2 February 2022 10:59 AM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
Premier wine estate Kanonkop snaps up neighouring organic winery Laibach 'A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity' - Bruce Whitfield intervews Kanonkop Wine Estate's Johann Krige. 1 February 2022 8:16 PM
View all Business
Leaving the kids your nest egg or going SKI’Ing (Spending the Kid’s Inheritance) Aubrey Masango speaks to Mduduzi Luthuli at Luthuli Capital, about how much inheritance parents should leave for their children. 2 February 2022 2:23 PM
Meet Spelo Jalivane, founder of Khayelitsha's newly reopened hotspot 'The Milk' CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to The Milk Restaurant & Champagne Bar's Spelo Jalivane. 2 February 2022 1:23 PM
How to invest in crypto – an absolute beginners’ guide Master the basics, before you take the plunge, writes Jonty Sacks of alternative investments fund manager Jaltech. 1 February 2022 4:53 PM
View all Lifestyle
8 dead, dozens injured as deadly crush brings tragedy to Afcon in Cameroon CAF President Patrice Motsepe is understood to have sent the organisation's General Secretary to visit the supporters in hospital. 25 January 2022 12:30 PM
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
[VIDEO] Rassie's daughters ecstatic he is back to work and out of their hair! Springbok rugby coach Rassie Erasmus returns to his job following the two-month suspension by World Rugby. 17 January 2022 10:15 AM
View all Sport
Meet Spelo Jalivane, founder of Khayelitsha's newly reopened hotspot 'The Milk' CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to The Milk Restaurant & Champagne Bar's Spelo Jalivane. 2 February 2022 1:23 PM
Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk returns with great prizes! Put your brainpower to the test and you could walk away with the ultimate in bragging rights and a share of R220 000. 1 February 2022 3:48 PM
Disney+ coming to South Africa – will you get it? Refilwe Moloto interviews independent television critic Thinus Ferreira. 1 February 2022 3:03 PM
View all Entertainment
Denmark ditches all Covid restrictions despite rise in cases Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about the latest stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 2 February 2022 1:42 PM
Winners crowned in world's first pillow fighting championship Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe. 2 February 2022 12:13 PM
Vietnamese consumers want rhino horn from wild sources - study Lester Kiewit interviews Vu Hoai Nam Dang of the University of Copenhagen. 1 February 2022 3:57 PM
View all World
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
View all Africa
'Jacob Zuma was absolutely at the centre of State Capture' John Maytham interviews Pieter du Toit, Assistant Editor of In-depth News at News24. 2 February 2022 4:29 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
Interest rates, petrol, electricity… economists expect a 'Big Squeeze' in 2022 Lester Kiewit interviews Lumkile Mondi, an economist and lecturer at the University of the Witwatersrand. 1 February 2022 2:02 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Leaving the kids your nest egg or going SKI’Ing (Spending the Kid’s Inheritance)

2 February 2022 2:23 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Financial planning
inheritance
how to make a will

Aubrey Masango speaks to Mduduzi Luthuli at Luthuli Capital, about how much inheritance parents should leave for their children.

- Will you leave something behind for your children after you pass on or do you want to make the most of the money you have now?

- The term SKI’Ing (Spending the Kid’s Inheritance) has been coined for those parents who choose not leave their kids an inheritance

Last year, James Bond actor and multi-millionaire Daniel Craig joined the list of other celebrities who say they won't be leaving their children an inheritance.

Craig, who with his wife Rachel Weisz, has four children reckons 'inheritance is distasteful' told Candis Magazine, "My philosophy is get rid of it or give it away before you go."

But what if, unlike Craig, you do want to leave something for your children after you pass on?

Aubrey Masango speaks to Mduduzi Luthuli at Luthuli Capital, about the issues facing parents wanting to leave something for their children.

Click above to listen to the full podcast interview:

In my experience, it's not really about the amount of money...it's how you view the role of money in your life and in your children's lives.

Mduduzi Luthuli, Investment Manager - Luthuli Capital

Is money simply a tool that enables behavior, or is money a physical representation of our personal wealth?

Mduduzi Luthuli, Investment Manager - Luthuli Capital

The question of 'what's enough' is purely subjective.

Mduduzi Luthuli, Investment Manager - Luthuli Capital

There is a point, when inheriting great amounts of money will do your children more harm than good.

Mduduzi Luthuli, Investment Manager - Luthuli Capital

RELATED:Rise in black middle class getting wills in order




2 February 2022 2:23 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Financial planning
inheritance
how to make a will

More from Lifestyle

Meet Spelo Jalivane, founder of Khayelitsha's newly reopened hotspot 'The Milk'

2 February 2022 1:23 PM

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to The Milk Restaurant & Champagne Bar's Spelo Jalivane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win

1 February 2022 8:57 PM

Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to invest in crypto – an absolute beginners’ guide

1 February 2022 4:53 PM

Master the basics, before you take the plunge, writes Jonty Sacks of alternative investments fund manager Jaltech.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vietnamese consumers want rhino horn from wild sources - study

1 February 2022 3:57 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Vu Hoai Nam Dang of the University of Copenhagen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why the price of tomatoes has spiked in South Africa

1 February 2022 2:27 PM

Marketing Head at ZZ2 Clive Garrett explains to Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Interest rates, petrol, electricity… economists expect a 'Big Squeeze' in 2022

1 February 2022 2:02 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Lumkile Mondi, an economist and lecturer at the University of the Witwatersrand.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Young boys walk 2 kilometers to get help for injured puppy at CGH SPCA

1 February 2022 1:21 PM

Please help donate to the vet costs for little Bruno who was run over by a car.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lockdown downgraded: 'Room for people to protect themselves without government'

1 February 2022 12:50 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation at UKZN.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEO] American YouTuber Logan Paul interaction with Cape baboon goes viral

1 February 2022 10:29 AM

Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk online editor Barbara Friedman discuss stories trending on the internet.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Do you have a gambling problem? Expert shares addiction red flags

1 February 2022 9:27 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to addictions expert Dr Rodger Meyer about the warning signs of gambling addiction

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Zondo wants 20-year prison sentence and R200m fine for abuse of public power

Politics

JSC members mustn't let politics cloud views on Chief Justice pick: Kriegler

Local

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

EWN Highlights

Cele: 289 people arrested in connection with KZN political killings since 2018

2 February 2022 4:52 PM

Magashule ready to take fight over ANC step-aside rule to ConCourt

2 February 2022 4:41 PM

Shoba withheld a second cellphone while being questioned by police, court told

2 February 2022 4:05 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA