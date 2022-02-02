'Jacob Zuma was absolutely at the centre of State Capture'





Zondo 2 details how billions were extracted from Transnet and Denel, but the themes from Zondo 1 remains the same: Zuma was at the centre, and the ANC helped the Gupta network. Pieter du Toit, Assistant Editor of In-depth News - News24

On Tuesday, the Presidency received the second part of Judge Raymond Zondo’s State Capture Commission report.

Part two of the report deals with Denel and Transnet, the primary site of state capture in financial terms, where money laundering, fraud, kickbacks, corruption and many other financial crimes were the order of the day.

The value of malfeasance at Transnet totalled R41.2 billion, according to testimony by Shadow World Investigations Director Paul Holden.

Funds were awarded irregularly to benefit entities linked to the Gupta family, mainly through companies established and controlled by an associate of theirs, Salim Essa.

FILE: Anti-Zuma protesters carried placards addressing the former president's alleged ties to the Gupta family during protests against corruption. Picture: EWN

The report identifies three people as the “primary architects and implementers” of state capture at Transnet:

Brian Molefe (former group CEO)

Anoj Singh (former group CFO)

Siyabonga Gama (former CEO of Transnet Freight Rail)

The state capture commission said that Jacob Zuma’s insistence on appointing Siyabonga Gama as Transnet Group CEO was one of the former president's first steps towards the capture of the parastatal by the Gupta family.

John Maytham interviewed Pieter du Toit, Assistant Editor of In-depth News at News24.

This is a legal document, giving it enormous weight… It will have to be acted upon by law enforcement… It’s a familiar parade of characters: Jacob Zuma, Malusi Gigaba, Lynne Brown, Brian Molefe, Anoj Singh, Siyabonga Gama… Pieter du Toit, Assistant Editor of In-depth News - News24

The report very clearly paints… the Gupta racketeering enterprise… as almost set up with the sole purpose of extracting resources from the state… Pieter du Toit, Assistant Editor of In-depth News - News24

The pattern is clear… The absolute centrality of Jacob Zuma… an active participant, actively promoting the interest of the Gupta racketeering enterprise… an organised crime syndicate… Pieter du Toit, Assistant Editor of In-depth News - News24