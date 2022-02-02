Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:20
Part Two of The Zondo Report - How must 'recommendations' be legally actioned?
Guests
Steven Powell, - Director Forensics at ENSafrica
Today at 17:45
Hunting trophy ban must be backed by a global fund to support communities living with wildlife
Guests
Dr. Tamar Ron
Latest Local
'Jacob Zuma was absolutely at the centre of State Capture' John Maytham interviews Pieter du Toit, Assistant Editor of In-depth News at News24. 2 February 2022 4:29 PM
JSC members mustn't let politics cloud views on Chief Justice pick: Kriegler Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Freedom Under Law's Johann Kriegler. 2 February 2022 9:56 AM
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town Schedules and load shedding status for your area. 2 February 2022 7:49 AM
View all Local
Zondo wants 20-year prison sentence and R200m fine for abuse of public power Refilwe Moloto speaks to Outa's Rudi Heyneke on the release of Part 2 of the Zondo Commission report into State Capture. 2 February 2022 8:15 AM
Govt spends billions subsidising fossil fuels at huge social cost - report Bruce Whitfield interviews Richard Bridle from the International Institute for Sustainable Development about its new report. 1 February 2022 8:04 PM
Gigaba, Molefe just two of the bigwigs that should be investigated says Zondo Bruce Whitfield interviews the Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee after the release of Part 2 of the State Capture Report. 1 February 2022 7:07 PM
View all Politics
Scrapping of isolation for asymptomatic workers creates 'conundrum' for bosses Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to labour law specialist Lauren Salt. 2 February 2022 10:59 AM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
Premier wine estate Kanonkop snaps up neighouring organic winery Laibach 'A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity' - Bruce Whitfield intervews Kanonkop Wine Estate's Johann Krige. 1 February 2022 8:16 PM
View all Business
Leaving the kids your nest egg or going SKI’Ing (Spending the Kid’s Inheritance) Aubrey Masango speaks to Mduduzi Luthuli at Luthuli Capital, about how much inheritance parents should leave for their children. 2 February 2022 2:23 PM
Meet Spelo Jalivane, founder of Khayelitsha's newly reopened hotspot 'The Milk' CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to The Milk Restaurant & Champagne Bar's Spelo Jalivane. 2 February 2022 1:23 PM
How to invest in crypto – an absolute beginners’ guide Master the basics, before you take the plunge, writes Jonty Sacks of alternative investments fund manager Jaltech. 1 February 2022 4:53 PM
View all Lifestyle
8 dead, dozens injured as deadly crush brings tragedy to Afcon in Cameroon CAF President Patrice Motsepe is understood to have sent the organisation's General Secretary to visit the supporters in hospital. 25 January 2022 12:30 PM
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
[VIDEO] Rassie's daughters ecstatic he is back to work and out of their hair! Springbok rugby coach Rassie Erasmus returns to his job following the two-month suspension by World Rugby. 17 January 2022 10:15 AM
View all Sport
Meet Spelo Jalivane, founder of Khayelitsha's newly reopened hotspot 'The Milk' CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to The Milk Restaurant & Champagne Bar's Spelo Jalivane. 2 February 2022 1:23 PM
Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk returns with great prizes! Put your brainpower to the test and you could walk away with the ultimate in bragging rights and a share of R220 000. 1 February 2022 3:48 PM
Disney+ coming to South Africa – will you get it? Refilwe Moloto interviews independent television critic Thinus Ferreira. 1 February 2022 3:03 PM
View all Entertainment
Denmark ditches all Covid restrictions despite rise in cases Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about the latest stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 2 February 2022 1:42 PM
Winners crowned in world's first pillow fighting championship Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe. 2 February 2022 12:13 PM
Vietnamese consumers want rhino horn from wild sources - study Lester Kiewit interviews Vu Hoai Nam Dang of the University of Copenhagen. 1 February 2022 3:57 PM
View all World
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
View all Africa
'Jacob Zuma was absolutely at the centre of State Capture' John Maytham interviews Pieter du Toit, Assistant Editor of In-depth News at News24. 2 February 2022 4:29 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
Interest rates, petrol, electricity… economists expect a 'Big Squeeze' in 2022 Lester Kiewit interviews Lumkile Mondi, an economist and lecturer at the University of the Witwatersrand. 1 February 2022 2:02 PM
View all Opinion
'Jacob Zuma was absolutely at the centre of State Capture'

2 February 2022 4:29 PM
by Kabous le Roux
State Capture Commission report

John Maytham interviews Pieter du Toit, Assistant Editor of In-depth News at News24.

Zondo 2 details how billions were extracted from Transnet and Denel, but the themes from Zondo 1 remains the same: Zuma was at the centre, and the ANC helped the Gupta network.

Pieter du Toit, Assistant Editor of In-depth News - News24

On Tuesday, the Presidency received the second part of Judge Raymond Zondo's State Capture Commission report.

Part two of the report deals with Denel and Transnet, the primary site of state capture in financial terms, where money laundering, fraud, kickbacks, corruption and many other financial crimes were the order of the day.

The value of malfeasance at Transnet totalled R41.2 billion, according to testimony by Shadow World Investigations Director Paul Holden.

Funds were awarded irregularly to benefit entities linked to the Gupta family, mainly through companies established and controlled by an associate of theirs, Salim Essa.

FILE: Anti-Zuma protesters carried placards addressing the former president's alleged ties to the Gupta family during protests against corruption. Picture: EWN

The report identifies three people as the "primary architects and implementers" of state capture at Transnet:

  • Brian Molefe (former group CEO)

  • Anoj Singh (former group CFO)

  • Siyabonga Gama (former CEO of Transnet Freight Rail)

The state capture commission said that Jacob Zuma's insistence on appointing Siyabonga Gama as Transnet Group CEO was one of the former president's first steps towards the capture of the parastatal by the Gupta family.

John Maytham interviewed Pieter du Toit, Assistant Editor of In-depth News at News24 (scroll up to listen).

This is a legal document, giving it enormous weight… It will have to be acted upon by law enforcement… It's a familiar parade of characters: Jacob Zuma, Malusi Gigaba, Lynne Brown, Brian Molefe, Anoj Singh, Siyabonga Gama…

Pieter du Toit, Assistant Editor of In-depth News - News24

The report very clearly paints… the Gupta racketeering enterprise… as almost set up with the sole purpose of extracting resources from the state…

Pieter du Toit, Assistant Editor of In-depth News - News24

The pattern is clear… The absolute centrality of Jacob Zuma… an active participant, actively promoting the interest of the Gupta racketeering enterprise… an organised crime syndicate…

Pieter du Toit, Assistant Editor of In-depth News - News24

The state was repurposed solely to benefit the Guptas. And this was done with Jacob Zuma at the top, Cyril Ramaphosa as Deputy President… Gwede Mantashe who ran the ANC's operations… a scathing inditement of the ANC…

Pieter du Toit, Assistant Editor of In-depth News - News24



More from Local

JSC members mustn't let politics cloud views on Chief Justice pick: Kriegler

2 February 2022 9:56 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Freedom Under Law's Johann Kriegler.

Read More

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

2 February 2022 7:49 AM

Schedules and load shedding status for your area.

Read More

Premier wine estate Kanonkop snaps up neighouring organic winery Laibach

1 February 2022 8:16 PM

'A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity' - Bruce Whitfield intervews Kanonkop Wine Estate's Johann Krige.

Read More

Govt spends billions subsidising fossil fuels at huge social cost - report

1 February 2022 8:04 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Richard Bridle from the International Institute for Sustainable Development about its new report.

Read More

Gigaba, Molefe just two of the bigwigs that should be investigated says Zondo

1 February 2022 7:07 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews the Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee after the release of Part 2 of the State Capture Report.

Read More

We welcome end to rotational classes but DBE must tackle overcrowding - Naptosa

1 February 2022 2:49 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Naptosa's executive director Basil Manuel.

Read More

Why the price of tomatoes has spiked in South Africa

1 February 2022 2:27 PM

Marketing Head at ZZ2 Clive Garrett explains to Mandy Wiener.

Read More

Defence Ministry rubbishes "unverifiable story" on Simon's Town naval gun mishap

1 February 2022 1:30 PM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Defence Ministry spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini and local ward councillor Simon Liell-Cock.

Read More

Young boys walk 2 kilometers to get help for injured puppy at CGH SPCA

1 February 2022 1:21 PM

Please help donate to the vet costs for little Bruno who was run over by a car.

Read More

Should you be taking PrEP (Pre-exposure prophylaxis) if having casual sex?

1 February 2022 1:13 PM

Lester Kiewit is joined by sexual reproductive health expert Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng to speak about the use of PrEP.

Read More

More from Opinion

[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win

1 February 2022 8:57 PM

Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show.

Read More

Vietnamese consumers want rhino horn from wild sources - study

1 February 2022 3:57 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Vu Hoai Nam Dang of the University of Copenhagen.

Read More

Disney+ coming to South Africa – will you get it?

1 February 2022 3:03 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews independent television critic Thinus Ferreira.

Read More

Interest rates, petrol, electricity… economists expect a 'Big Squeeze' in 2022

1 February 2022 2:02 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Lumkile Mondi, an economist and lecturer at the University of the Witwatersrand.

Read More

Lockdown downgraded: 'Room for people to protect themselves without government'

1 February 2022 12:50 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation at UKZN.

Read More

Chief Justice selection process: 'Any one of the candidates would be formidable'

1 February 2022 11:16 AM

Mike Wills interviews News 24 expert legal Journalist Karyn Maughan about the Chief Justice interview selection process.

Read More

'Not coming from money, I learned to avoid debt at all costs' - Prof. Madhi

31 January 2022 8:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews vaccinologist Prof. Shabir Madhi about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, failures...)

Read More

Ex-finance minister Tito Mboweni resigns as MP to return to private sector

31 January 2022 7:03 PM

Tito Mboweni resigned as a member of parliament on Monday. According to the ANC, he'll join a 'prestigious' financial institution.

Read More

Will gas save our economy – or destroy our environment?

31 January 2022 11:12 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews mining and labour analyst Mamokgheti Molopyane and community activist Gary Koekemoer.

Read More

[EXPLAINER] What is the mandate of the National Prosecuting Authority?

28 January 2022 1:14 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Advocate Paul Hoffman, a Director at Accountability Now.

Read More

Zondo wants 20-year prison sentence and R200m fine for abuse of public power
Politics

Politics

JSC members mustn't let politics cloud views on Chief Justice pick: Kriegler
Local

Local

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Local

Local

EWN Highlights

Cele: 289 people arrested in connection with KZN political killings since 2018

2 February 2022 4:52 PM

Magashule ready to take fight over ANC step-aside rule to ConCourt

2 February 2022 4:41 PM

Shoba withheld a second cellphone while being questioned by police, court told

2 February 2022 4:05 PM

