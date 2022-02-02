Customer loyalty rewards – not with finicky points, but shares
Wouldn’t it be great if companies rewarded customer loyalty not with finicky points, but with shares?
That is exactly what EasyEquities is getting off the ground.
RELATED: How to buy your first share (even if you only have R50, or less)
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Charles Savage, Group CEO at Purple Group Limited, owner of EasyEquities (scroll up to listen).
We wanted an anchor client that was bigger than us… It’s happening in the second quarter of this year… If there are other loyalty platforms that want to do this… they know where to find us… The company doesn’t need to employ any resources to do this… we do all the heavy lifting…Charles Savage, Group CEO - Purple Group Limited
We have legions of shareholders… shouting about our company, doing our marketing for us…Charles Savage, Group CEO - Purple Group Limited delete
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_103155990_close-up-of-a-person-s-hand-with-loyalty-card-using-laptop.html?vti=n45ulu7nh0and5zmfq-1-2
More from MyMoney Online
How to invest in crypto – an absolute beginners’ guide
Master the basics, before you take the plunge, writes Jonty Sacks of alternative investments fund manager Jaltech.Read More
Interest rates, petrol, electricity… economists expect a 'Big Squeeze' in 2022
Lester Kiewit interviews Lumkile Mondi, an economist and lecturer at the University of the Witwatersrand.Read More
Get rich slowly but surely – invest, tax free
Refilwe Moloto interviews Pieter Koekemoer, Head of Personal Investments at Coronation Fund Managers.Read More
Epic fuel price hikes coming in February – oil near 7-year highs
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page.Read More
Wesbank is refunding customers it overcharged for more than a decade
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.Read More
Crypto predictions for 2022 – regulation and 'old school' acceptance is coming
Refilwe Moloto interviews Luno Global Head of Payments Louis van Staden about his predictions for 2022.Read More
How to invest in 2022 – year of rising interest rates and inflation
Africa Melane interviews wealth manager Michael Mare of Netto Investments.Read More
Personal finance: Tips to end 2022 better than you’re starting it
Africa Melane interviews Carla Oberholzer, a debt advisor at DebtSafe.Read More
5 most-read 'personal finance' articles of 2021
Money makes the world go ‘round! Here are the most popular personal finance pieces of the past year.Read More