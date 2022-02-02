Customer loyalty rewards – not with finicky points, but shares





Wouldn’t it be great if companies rewarded customer loyalty not with finicky points, but with shares?

That is exactly what EasyEquities is getting off the ground.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Charles Savage, Group CEO at Purple Group Limited, owner of EasyEquities (scroll up to listen).

We wanted an anchor client that was bigger than us… It’s happening in the second quarter of this year… If there are other loyalty platforms that want to do this… they know where to find us… The company doesn’t need to employ any resources to do this… we do all the heavy lifting… Charles Savage, Group CEO - Purple Group Limited