The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Latest Local
'Jacob Zuma was absolutely at the centre of State Capture' John Maytham interviews Pieter du Toit, Assistant Editor of In-depth News at News24. 2 February 2022 4:29 PM
JSC members mustn't let politics cloud views on Chief Justice pick: Kriegler Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Freedom Under Law's Johann Kriegler. 2 February 2022 9:56 AM
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town Schedules and load shedding status for your area. 2 February 2022 7:49 AM
View all Local
Zondo wants 20-year prison sentence and R200m fine for abuse of public power Refilwe Moloto speaks to Outa's Rudi Heyneke on the release of Part 2 of the Zondo Commission report into State Capture. 2 February 2022 8:15 AM
Govt spends billions subsidising fossil fuels at huge social cost - report Bruce Whitfield interviews Richard Bridle from the International Institute for Sustainable Development about its new report. 1 February 2022 8:04 PM
Gigaba, Molefe just two of the bigwigs that should be investigated says Zondo Bruce Whitfield interviews the Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee after the release of Part 2 of the State Capture Report. 1 February 2022 7:07 PM
View all Politics
Customer loyalty rewards – not with finicky points, but shares The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles Savage, Group CEO at Purple Group Limited, owner of EasyEquities. 2 February 2022 7:32 PM
You might not like inflation but it is important for the economy At just the right level, it can help economies grow 2 February 2022 7:15 PM
Is the Covid-19 pandemic starting to end? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Lessells, infectious disease specialist of the University of KwaZulu Natal. 2 February 2022 6:58 PM
View all Business
Cape Town wants to partially free residents from loadshedding The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at USB. 2 February 2022 6:52 PM
Trans women in female bathrooms… should this even be a conversation? John Maytham interviews transfeminine journalist Cassandra Roxburgh about the debate around gender-neutral public restrooms. 2 February 2022 5:33 PM
Leaving the kids your nest egg or going SKI’Ing (Spending the Kid’s Inheritance) Aubrey Masango speaks to Mduduzi Luthuli at Luthuli Capital, about how much inheritance parents should leave for their children. 2 February 2022 2:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
8 dead, dozens injured as deadly crush brings tragedy to Afcon in Cameroon CAF President Patrice Motsepe is understood to have sent the organisation's General Secretary to visit the supporters in hospital. 25 January 2022 12:30 PM
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
View all Sport
Meet Spelo Jalivane, founder of Khayelitsha's newly reopened hotspot 'The Milk' CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to The Milk Restaurant & Champagne Bar's Spelo Jalivane. 2 February 2022 1:23 PM
Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk returns with great prizes! Put your brainpower to the test and you could walk away with the ultimate in bragging rights and a share of R220 000. 1 February 2022 3:48 PM
Disney+ coming to South Africa – will you get it? Refilwe Moloto interviews independent television critic Thinus Ferreira. 1 February 2022 3:03 PM
View all Entertainment
Denmark ditches all Covid restrictions despite rise in cases Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about the latest stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 2 February 2022 1:42 PM
Winners crowned in world's first pillow fighting championship Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe. 2 February 2022 12:13 PM
Vietnamese consumers want rhino horn from wild sources - study Lester Kiewit interviews Vu Hoai Nam Dang of the University of Copenhagen. 1 February 2022 3:57 PM
View all World
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
View all Africa
Interest rates, petrol, electricity… economists expect a 'Big Squeeze' in 2022 Lester Kiewit interviews Lumkile Mondi, an economist and lecturer at the University of the Witwatersrand. 1 February 2022 2:02 PM
Lockdown downgraded: 'Room for people to protect themselves without government' Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation at UKZN. 1 February 2022 12:50 PM
Chief Justice selection process: 'Any one of the candidates would be formidable' Mike Wills interviews News 24 expert legal Journalist Karyn Maughan about the Chief Justice interview selection process. 1 February 2022 11:16 AM
View all Opinion
Customer loyalty rewards – not with finicky points, but shares

2 February 2022 7:32 PM
by Kabous le Roux
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles Savage, Group CEO at Purple Group Limited, owner of EasyEquities.

Wouldn’t it be great if companies rewarded customer loyalty not with finicky points, but with shares?

That is exactly what EasyEquities is getting off the ground.

© andreypopov/123rf.com

RELATED: How to buy your first share (even if you only have R50, or less)

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Charles Savage, Group CEO at Purple Group Limited, owner of EasyEquities (scroll up to listen).

We wanted an anchor client that was bigger than us… It’s happening in the second quarter of this year… If there are other loyalty platforms that want to do this… they know where to find us… The company doesn’t need to employ any resources to do this… we do all the heavy lifting…

Charles Savage, Group CEO - Purple Group Limited

We have legions of shareholders… shouting about our company, doing our marketing for us…

Charles Savage, Group CEO - Purple Group Limited delete



