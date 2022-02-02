Streaming issues? Report here
Business

We ran our diesel hard. Our dam levels are too low - André de Ruyter (Eskom)

2 February 2022 6:29 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Eskom
Loadshedding
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Andre de Ruyter

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom Group CEO André de Ruyter.

Eskom implemented Stage Two loadshedding at 11:00 AM on Wednesday and expects it to last until 5:00 AM on Monday.

The system was performing well last week but things took a turn for the worse on Friday when the utility started experiencing several breakdowns.

The company’s reserves of diesel and water in pump storage facilities are virtually exhausted.

FILE: Eskom CEO André de Ruyter. Picture: Eyewitness News.

“Because we have had some challenges on our generation system, we have depleted our emergency reserves to the point where we risk not having adequate emergency supply in the event of further failures of our generation systems,” said Eskom Group CEO André de Ruyter.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed De Ruyter (scroll up to listen).

Because of poor performance of our coalfired plants… We ran our diesel hard… Our dam levels were too low to act as a safety buffer…

André de Ruyter, CEO - Eskom

In order to avoid a blackout – from which would take the country would take three weeks to recover – we had to impose loadshedding…

André de Ruyter, CEO - Eskom

We burnt through R5 billion worth of diesel in the financial year… We don’t have a pipeline… We can’t get enough tankers…

André de Ruyter, CEO - Eskom

We couldn’t order some of the spares. We just didn’t have the money in the bank… Neglected maintenance in prior years… there’s more work than we anticipated…

André de Ruyter, CEO - Eskom

































