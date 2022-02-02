Streaming issues? Report here
Cape Town wants to partially free residents from loadshedding

2 February 2022 6:52 PM
by Kabous le Roux
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at USB.

Loadshedding is not going away any time soon – Cape Town is trying to adapt.

Going off the grid is a luxury only a few people can afford, but what about metros such as Cape Town that wants to partially shield their residents and businesses from loadshedding?

Loadshedding? What, me worry? © kzenon/123rf.com

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Professor Thinus Booysen, a senior lecturer in the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at the University of Stellenbosch (scroll up to listen).

MORE BY BOOYSEN: What happens to South Africa if the Eskom grid collapses?

Getting IPPs on board is a big part of this. Generation will be renewable… so, slightly unreliable…

Professor Thinus Booysen, Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering - University of Stellenbosch

In Cape Town, we have up to 600 000 water heaters… If a city can reduce load by 10%, they don’t have to take a stage of loadshedding… Not all water heaters are controlled in a smart way…

Professor Thinus Booysen, Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering - University of Stellenbosch

The right way forward, if you buy a water heater it should have a smart controller…

Professor Thinus Booysen, Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering - University of Stellenbosch



