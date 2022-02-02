Cape Town wants to partially free residents from loadshedding
Loadshedding is not going away any time soon – Cape Town is trying to adapt.
Going off the grid is a luxury only a few people can afford, but what about metros such as Cape Town that wants to partially shield their residents and businesses from loadshedding?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Professor Thinus Booysen, a senior lecturer in the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at the University of Stellenbosch (scroll up to listen).
MORE BY BOOYSEN: What happens to South Africa if the Eskom grid collapses?
Getting IPPs on board is a big part of this. Generation will be renewable… so, slightly unreliable…Professor Thinus Booysen, Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering - University of Stellenbosch
In Cape Town, we have up to 600 000 water heaters… If a city can reduce load by 10%, they don’t have to take a stage of loadshedding… Not all water heaters are controlled in a smart way…Professor Thinus Booysen, Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering - University of Stellenbosch
The right way forward, if you buy a water heater it should have a smart controller…Professor Thinus Booysen, Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering - University of Stellenbosch
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/handmadepictures/handmadepictures1706/handmadepictures170600148/80871824-cape-town-south-africa-aerial-view-shot-from-a-helicopter.jpg
