At this rate it'll take 80 years for Grade 4 learners in SA to read for meaning
- A panel of experts has been convened to make sure all South African children can read by2030
- 80% of Grade 4learners are unable to read for meaning across all South African languages
Drastic reforms are urgently needed in South Africa in order to improve literacy rates among children.
That's according to a panel of experts convened to assess the state of reading among South African children.
Education economist Professor Nic Spaull forms part of The2030 Reading Panel, set up to answer the question, "What needs to change for us to ensure that all children learn to read by 2030?"
According to the 2016 Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (PIRLS), eight out of ten Grade 4 learners are unable to read for meaning across all South African languages.
Spaull says there has been a gradual improvement in those stats since 2007, but it's not enough.
That improvement rate is not fast enough to get us to the 2030 goal of all children reading for meaning by the age of ten by 2030.Professor Nic Spaull, Education economist/r 2030 Reading Panel secretariat
The four recommendations from the panel's background report were:
-
Establishing a universal external Grade 2 assessment of reading.
-
Moving from slogans to budgets. It was estimated that government would need to spend R1,3-billion per year to provide high-quality reading materials and support to teachers
-
Providing a standard minimum set of reading resources to all Foundation Phase classrooms (Grade R-3) as a matter of urgency.
-
A university audit of preservice teacher education programs.
The full background report is available here
Spaull says a universal Grade 2 reading assessment would help identify which children can read for meaning.
Countrywide there's no way of knowing which schools need additional support.Professor Nic Spaull, Education economist/r 2030 Reading Panel secretariat
The panel says that the Department of Basic Education's reading plans are “slogans” because they lack funding.
A promise without a budget is an empty promise.Professor Nic Spaull, Education economist/r 2030 Reading Panel secretariat
