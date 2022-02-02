Trans women in female bathrooms… should this even be a conversation?





I am incensed by this conversation! … My daughter is transgender… She goes into the women’s bathroom, she goes into a stall, she urinates, she leaves. Just like a cisgender woman! This is a ridiculous conversation! Unless you’re going to pull people’s pants down before they walk into a bathroom… I’m just incensed! Caller listening to the interview

Gendered segregation of bathrooms legitimises the views of those who wish to deny trans people access to the toilets, says transfeminine journalist and activist Cassandra Roxburgh.

Roxburgh believes there is a conscious fear of trans people being in women's spaces.

© lightfieldstudios/123rf.com

John Maytham interviewed Roxburgh about why she feels that the debate over gender-neutral public restrooms is baseless (scroll up to listen).

A lot of the uncomfortable feelings people feel… is rooted in feelings… that transfeminists are in their eyes technically men… Cassandra Roxburgh, transfeminine journalist

You wouldn’t know if a transmasculine individual was using the man’s bathroom… Cassandra Roxburgh, transfeminine journalist

There is no data in South Africa or anywhere globally that men are disguising themselves to use women’s bathrooms, a red herring espoused by gender critical feminists and far-right reactionaries… Cassandra Roxburgh, transfeminine journalist