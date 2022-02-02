Trans women in female bathrooms… should this even be a conversation?
I am incensed by this conversation! … My daughter is transgender… She goes into the women’s bathroom, she goes into a stall, she urinates, she leaves. Just like a cisgender woman! This is a ridiculous conversation! Unless you’re going to pull people’s pants down before they walk into a bathroom… I’m just incensed!Caller listening to the interview
Gendered segregation of bathrooms legitimises the views of those who wish to deny trans people access to the toilets, says transfeminine journalist and activist Cassandra Roxburgh.
Roxburgh believes there is a conscious fear of trans people being in women's spaces.
John Maytham interviewed Roxburgh about why she feels that the debate over gender-neutral public restrooms is baseless (scroll up to listen).
A lot of the uncomfortable feelings people feel… is rooted in feelings… that transfeminists are in their eyes technically men…Cassandra Roxburgh, transfeminine journalist
You wouldn’t know if a transmasculine individual was using the man’s bathroom…Cassandra Roxburgh, transfeminine journalist
There is no data in South Africa or anywhere globally that men are disguising themselves to use women’s bathrooms, a red herring espoused by gender critical feminists and far-right reactionaries…Cassandra Roxburgh, transfeminine journalist
The fear that comes with gender-based violence is foisted onto trans individuals… We get harassed and deal with systemic violence nearly every day…Cassandra Roxburgh, transfeminine journalist
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_111211966_young-man-making-heart-sign-with-hands-in-colors-of-pride-flag-in-front-of-white-brick-wall.html?vti=ntcvmtzrktsdbf90nm-2-87
More from Opinion
Is the Covid-19 pandemic starting to end?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Lessells, infectious disease specialist of the University of KwaZulu Natal.Read More
Cape Town wants to partially free residents from loadshedding
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at USB.Read More
'Jacob Zuma was absolutely at the centre of State Capture'
John Maytham interviews Pieter du Toit, Assistant Editor of In-depth News at News24.Read More
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win
Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show.Read More
Vietnamese consumers want rhino horn from wild sources - study
Lester Kiewit interviews Vu Hoai Nam Dang of the University of Copenhagen.Read More
Disney+ coming to South Africa – will you get it?
Refilwe Moloto interviews independent television critic Thinus Ferreira.Read More
Interest rates, petrol, electricity… economists expect a 'Big Squeeze' in 2022
Lester Kiewit interviews Lumkile Mondi, an economist and lecturer at the University of the Witwatersrand.Read More
Lockdown downgraded: 'Room for people to protect themselves without government'
Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation at UKZN.Read More
Chief Justice selection process: 'Any one of the candidates would be formidable'
Mike Wills interviews News 24 expert legal Journalist Karyn Maughan about the Chief Justice interview selection process.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Customer loyalty rewards – not with finicky points, but shares
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles Savage, Group CEO at Purple Group Limited, owner of EasyEquities.Read More
Is the Covid-19 pandemic starting to end?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Lessells, infectious disease specialist of the University of KwaZulu Natal.Read More
Cape Town wants to partially free residents from loadshedding
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at USB.Read More
Leaving the kids your nest egg or going SKI’Ing (Spending the Kid’s Inheritance)
Aubrey Masango speaks to Mduduzi Luthuli at Luthuli Capital, about how much inheritance parents should leave for their children.Read More
Meet Spelo Jalivane, founder of Khayelitsha's newly reopened hotspot 'The Milk'
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to The Milk Restaurant & Champagne Bar's Spelo Jalivane.Read More
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win
Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show.Read More
How to invest in crypto – an absolute beginners’ guide
Master the basics, before you take the plunge, writes Jonty Sacks of alternative investments fund manager Jaltech.Read More
Vietnamese consumers want rhino horn from wild sources - study
Lester Kiewit interviews Vu Hoai Nam Dang of the University of Copenhagen.Read More
Why the price of tomatoes has spiked in South Africa
Marketing Head at ZZ2 Clive Garrett explains to Mandy Wiener.Read More