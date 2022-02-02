Is the Covid-19 pandemic starting to end?

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Jacob Zuma was absolutely at the centre of State Capture' John Maytham interviews Pieter du Toit, Assistant Editor of In-depth News at News24. 2 February 2022 4:29 PM
JSC members mustn't let politics cloud views on Chief Justice pick: Kriegler Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Freedom Under Law's Johann Kriegler. 2 February 2022 9:56 AM
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town Schedules and load shedding status for your area. 2 February 2022 7:49 AM
View all Local
Zondo wants 20-year prison sentence and R200m fine for abuse of public power Refilwe Moloto speaks to Outa's Rudi Heyneke on the release of Part 2 of the Zondo Commission report into State Capture. 2 February 2022 8:15 AM
Govt spends billions subsidising fossil fuels at huge social cost - report Bruce Whitfield interviews Richard Bridle from the International Institute for Sustainable Development about its new report. 1 February 2022 8:04 PM
Gigaba, Molefe just two of the bigwigs that should be investigated says Zondo Bruce Whitfield interviews the Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee after the release of Part 2 of the State Capture Report. 1 February 2022 7:07 PM
View all Politics
Customer loyalty rewards – not with finicky points, but shares The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles Savage, Group CEO at Purple Group Limited, owner of EasyEquities. 2 February 2022 7:32 PM
You might not like inflation but it is important for the economy At just the right level, it can help economies grow 2 February 2022 7:15 PM
Is the Covid-19 pandemic starting to end? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Lessells, infectious disease specialist of the University of KwaZulu Natal. 2 February 2022 6:58 PM
View all Business
Cape Town wants to partially free residents from loadshedding The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at USB. 2 February 2022 6:52 PM
Trans women in female bathrooms… should this even be a conversation? John Maytham interviews transfeminine journalist Cassandra Roxburgh about the debate around gender-neutral public restrooms. 2 February 2022 5:33 PM
Leaving the kids your nest egg or going SKI’Ing (Spending the Kid’s Inheritance) Aubrey Masango speaks to Mduduzi Luthuli at Luthuli Capital, about how much inheritance parents should leave for their children. 2 February 2022 2:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
8 dead, dozens injured as deadly crush brings tragedy to Afcon in Cameroon CAF President Patrice Motsepe is understood to have sent the organisation's General Secretary to visit the supporters in hospital. 25 January 2022 12:30 PM
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
View all Sport
Meet Spelo Jalivane, founder of Khayelitsha's newly reopened hotspot 'The Milk' CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to The Milk Restaurant & Champagne Bar's Spelo Jalivane. 2 February 2022 1:23 PM
Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk returns with great prizes! Put your brainpower to the test and you could walk away with the ultimate in bragging rights and a share of R220 000. 1 February 2022 3:48 PM
Disney+ coming to South Africa – will you get it? Refilwe Moloto interviews independent television critic Thinus Ferreira. 1 February 2022 3:03 PM
View all Entertainment
Denmark ditches all Covid restrictions despite rise in cases Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about the latest stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 2 February 2022 1:42 PM
Winners crowned in world's first pillow fighting championship Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe. 2 February 2022 12:13 PM
Vietnamese consumers want rhino horn from wild sources - study Lester Kiewit interviews Vu Hoai Nam Dang of the University of Copenhagen. 1 February 2022 3:57 PM
View all World
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
View all Africa
Interest rates, petrol, electricity… economists expect a 'Big Squeeze' in 2022 Lester Kiewit interviews Lumkile Mondi, an economist and lecturer at the University of the Witwatersrand. 1 February 2022 2:02 PM
Lockdown downgraded: 'Room for people to protect themselves without government' Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation at UKZN. 1 February 2022 12:50 PM
Chief Justice selection process: 'Any one of the candidates would be formidable' Mike Wills interviews News 24 expert legal Journalist Karyn Maughan about the Chief Justice interview selection process. 1 February 2022 11:16 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Is the Covid-19 pandemic starting to end?

2 February 2022 6:58 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
University of KwaZulu Natal
Pandemic
infectious diseases
Richard Lessells
endemic
end of pandemic
endemic Covid-19

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Lessells, infectious disease specialist of the University of KwaZulu Natal.

The pandemic feels like it’s ending; our fight against Covid-19 is entering a new phase.

Covid-19 will soon be endemic.

Being endemic does equate to harmlessness; it just means it’s become part of life.

Entering post-Covid life? © dmitrydemidovich/123rf.com

RELATED: Lockdown downgraded: 'Room for people to protect themselves without government'

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Dr Richard Lessells, infectious disease specialist of the University of KwaZulu Natal (scroll up to listen).

We don’t know for sure what’s coming next. But what we do know for sure is what works… and that is vaccination… really reducing the impact of the virus, even though it spread very widely… We must focus on getting the most at-risk people vaccinated and boosted…

Dr Richard Lessells, infectious disease specialist - University of KwaZulu Natal

We’re seeing low numbers of people coming for boosters…

Dr Richard Lessells, infectious disease specialist - University of KwaZulu Natal



2 February 2022 6:58 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
University of KwaZulu Natal
Pandemic
infectious diseases
Richard Lessells
endemic
end of pandemic
endemic Covid-19

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

Lockdown downgraded: 'Room for people to protect themselves without government'

1 February 2022 12:50 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation at UKZN.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Our people have a right to refuse vaccination – labour unions

28 January 2022 3:21 PM

Unions are slamming the CCMA, who this week ruled that it was fair for an employer to fire an employee who refused vaccination.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Companies may now legally fire employees for refusing vaccination

27 January 2022 12:27 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Jonathan Goldberg, joint-CEO of Global Business Solutions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

End the National State of Disaster, NOW! – health experts

24 January 2022 5:22 PM

John Maytham interviews Shabir Madhi, Wits University professor of vaccinology.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why Omicron causes fewer deaths and less severe disease – study

18 January 2022 4:31 PM

Amy MacIver interviews Mary-Ann Davies of the Centre for Infectious Disease Epidemiology and Research (UCT).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Drop rotational school attendance now! – open letter to Basic Education Minister

17 January 2022 4:37 PM

John Maytham interviews Somila Mjekula of The Learning Trust.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Omicron washes over Germany, far exceeding anything from previous Covid-19 waves

14 January 2022 12:40 PM

Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Chelsey Dulaney.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Half of Europe’s 750 million people will have had Omicron by March – WHO

12 January 2022 10:15 AM

John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Omicron: Not the end, but the beginning of the end of Covid-19 pandemic - expert

10 January 2022 8:52 AM

John Maytham speaks to vaccinologist Prof.Shabir Madhi about government's change of tack when it comes to tackling Covid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Omicron takes over in Germany – new cases soar

7 January 2022 1:59 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Clifford Coonan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus

Omicron blues: Rand pummeled to R16.06/$

10 December 2021 9:38 AM

Africa Melane (in for Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show) interviews Investec Chief Economist Annabel Bishop.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is Omicron how the Covid-19 pandemic finally ends?

9 December 2021 10:40 AM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Netcare CEO Dr Richard Friedland.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

4 likely scenarios for interest rates in the time of Omicron

6 December 2021 7:01 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fear mongering is threatening livelihoods - Marc Waschsberger (The Capital)

29 November 2021 6:59 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

4th wave of Covid-19 in SA is imminent – perhaps already on its way in Gauteng

22 November 2021 6:38 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richards Lessells, an infectious disease specialist from the University of KZN.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa remains on the UK 'red list' of banned countries

20 September 2021 6:52 PM

Arabile Gumede interviewed Busisiwe Mavuso (Business Leadership SA) and David Frost (South African Tourism Services Association).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Aspen releases first batch of locally finished J&J Covid-19 vaccines for Africa

26 July 2021 6:40 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolau.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We can’t take an extension of lockdown. We’re out of ideas!'

5 July 2021 7:34 PM

Ray White interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Current lockdown likely to be extended beyond 14 days - economists

5 July 2021 6:44 PM

Ray White interviews Hugo Pienaar, Chief Economist at the Bureau for Economic Research (SU).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It doesn’t make sense to keep restaurants open at risk to the rest of economy'

28 June 2021 7:04 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Neva Makgetla, a Senior Economist at TIPS.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Trans women in female bathrooms… should this even be a conversation?

Opinion Lifestyle

Is the Covid-19 pandemic starting to end?

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

EWN Highlights

WHO urges countries not to drop the ball on tracking COVID

2 February 2022 7:20 PM

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi discharged from hospital

2 February 2022 6:40 PM

State capture report: Brown steered Denel business towards the Guptas

2 February 2022 6:03 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA