Is the Covid-19 pandemic starting to end?
The pandemic feels like it’s ending; our fight against Covid-19 is entering a new phase.
Covid-19 will soon be endemic.
Being endemic does equate to harmlessness; it just means it’s become part of life.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Dr Richard Lessells, infectious disease specialist of the University of KwaZulu Natal (scroll up to listen).
We don’t know for sure what’s coming next. But what we do know for sure is what works… and that is vaccination… really reducing the impact of the virus, even though it spread very widely… We must focus on getting the most at-risk people vaccinated and boosted…Dr Richard Lessells, infectious disease specialist - University of KwaZulu Natal
We’re seeing low numbers of people coming for boosters…Dr Richard Lessells, infectious disease specialist - University of KwaZulu Natal
